Daily Slop: Competition among Commanders’ WRs intensifies ahead of preseason; Washington defensive line has embraced a new attitude

Commanders preseason: Carson Wentz, Brian Robinson and more to watch vs. Panthers - The Athletic

Wentz's accuracy will be in focus, while Robinson should get plenty of reps in his first game action. We break it down position by position.

These 5 returning Commanders players’ early snaps will mean more than most | RSN

For certain players returning to Washington, preseason weeks will be very important for their playing chances.

2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kenny Pickett leads favorites | RSN

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022? Check out the betting favorites for the award here.

'We appreciate them': Commanders hold practice at Joint Base Andrews | RSN

The Washington Commanders held their preseason walk-through at Joint Base Andrews exclusively in front of servicemen and women, and their families. Head coach Ron Rivera discussed the team's connection with the military.

Washington Commanders receivers look to turn their talent into on-field production - The Washington Post

Washington has a talented receiving corps on paper, and it hopes to translate that talent into on-field production.

Joey Slye acknowledges that FedEx Field is 'really challenging' to kick at | RSN

Commanders kicker Joey Slye told reporters on Thursday that FedEx Field is known around the league for being difficult for kickers.

Five Standouts From Washington Commanders Training Camp

The Washington Commanders have finished their third week of training camp, and there have been some clear standouts.

'Me versus me': Brian Robinson's fighter mentality prepares him for Commanders - Washington Times

Brain Robinson Jr. has a saying he relies on for motivation. The message helped guide him through his time at the University of Alabama, when the running back had to wait for his opportunity, when he realized he had to be dependable to become the Crimson Tide's lead back.

Washington Commanders' defensive line has embraced a new attitude - The Washington Post

Washington's defensive line, a strong suit in 2020, didn't meet expectations last season. In 2022, the Commanders' line has embraced a team-first attitude in hopes of rebounding.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz, healthy starters to play 15 to 20 snaps vs. Panthers - The Washington Post

The Commanders' healthy starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz, will see playing time Saturday in the preseason opener against Carolina.

Kam Curl is the ultimate chess piece for the Commanders' defense | RSN

The third-year safety can play all over the field.

3 keys to Washington's preseason opener against the Panthers

Team Analyst Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby give their takes on they're looking to see during the Commanders' preseason opener at FedExField.

Competition among Commanders' WRs intensifies ahead of preseason

Ron Rivera predicts the battle among the Commanders' depth at receiver would be competitive, and so far, that has turned out to be true.

4 standouts from Week 3 of Commanders training camp

Week 3 of training camp is coming to a close for the Washington Commanders. Here are four standouts from this week of practice.

Commanders vs Panthers: Players I'm Excited to Watch; What I Expect To See | Commanders Talk