All aTwitter: 13 August 2022 - the “Jason Wright steps on his dick (again)” edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
And it’s not that the guys can’t take criticism. Just be a journalist and follow standard practices. Others have found a way to do both. https://t.co/eZ8i6rbvL1— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022
This could’ve been handled through the PR office. It could’ve been handled privately. But truthfully, there was nothing to handle at all. Scott did his job. Carson did his.
The only person who was unprofessional was Jason Wright. The only person who was pompous was Jason Wright. The only person who was childish, mad because he didn’t get what he wanted, which is apparently fawning propaganda that misleads the fans and belies what we’ve all seen with our own eyes, was Jason Wright.
And at the end of the day, what this is a reminder [of] is that Jason Wright is a person who works for Daniel Snyder.
If I’m gonna give Jason some grace, maybe this just wasn’t his best moment and the pressure of working for Dan Snyder amidst Congressional investigations, a failed stadium negotiation, multiple league investigations, and investigations by D.C., Maryland, and Virginia into the way they run their business...just got to him and he had a human moment. He broke. It wasn’t his best moment. He lashed out.
But realistically, no matter if this was an out-of-character moment for Jason or if it was a revelation of his character moment for Jason, this was a Daniel Snyder-like moment.
You don’t like someone? Go after them. Someone says something that’s unflattering about you? Threaten them.
Culture change? Not so much. It’s a Dan Snyder move from Dan Snyder’s team president and as we sit here in 2022 on the eve of the Commanders’ debut. And some things are still the absolute exact same.
Holy cow, with all the issues Washington's football team has on and off field, Jason Wright has time to whine that a TV reporter asked Carson Wentz a non-fluff question? Wentz handled it with ease; Wright had a tantrum. Wow.— John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) August 12, 2022
Thank you for saying this Jason! https://t.co/iOt8G0GFmD— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2022
This has nothing to do w the commanders team you clown . This is about Carson's interview, and the questions were obviously designed to get a reaction out of Carson. You can ask the same question is a more polite tone.— Biscuit (@bakedbiscuit20) August 12, 2022
FALSE lmao— Biscuit (@bakedbiscuit20) August 12, 2022
Instead of leading with "Philly didn't want you. Indy didn't want you"
He coulda went something like "given the other two starting opportunities you've had in your career came to an end, do you think this is your last chance as a starter?"
The reporter could have asked the questions a little differently and got the same point across.— DCSports.7amCoffee (@dcsportsMYVIEW) August 12, 2022
That said, I don’t think the reporter should be punished. It’s Carson’s job as a pro to be able to handle various questions, which he did beautifully.
Scott had some blunt Qs for Carson that was centered around an accurate timeline of events.. def could've asked the same things in a diff light to be fair to the player like Mike Jones. But alluding to the public that you're about to restrict access to a media member? Idk ♂️— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 12, 2022
Like I said, he could've said it better. But Jason ain't earn shit to say what he just said. The only thing Jason did with that tweet was earn brownie points from certain parts of the fan base who "hate DC media."— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 12, 2022
He said the silent part out loud.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 12, 2022
You can honestly say, “Philly didn’t want you, Indy didn’t want you” is an appropriate tone? We value giving extraordinary access to local media & Lord knows can’t avoid hard questions here. But disrespect should never be tolerated and we should defend our guys when it surfaces.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022
I think the tone is obvious. Private conversations have been had and enough is enough. We’ve spent the last two years re-introducing ourselves and establishing a collaborative way of working with media. But being kind & values driven does not mean being a doormat.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022
Agree George— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2022
It’s being portrayed that Jason Wrights comments are making matters worse, I disagree.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) August 12, 2022
Now Carson knows this team is behind him and they’re willing to stick their neck out for him. That’s Something that Carson hasn’t had as a professional.
That could translate into play #httc
If Carson can’t handle these questions then that’s a problem. If he were back in Philly or in New York he’d be getting tougher questions than the one that was presented. It was just a question.— Jaden (@jdaboss24) August 12, 2022
I agree that Carson handle it very well. I’m saying if the media can’t ask Carson questions like that then what’s the point in even having him available to the media— Jaden (@jdaboss24) August 12, 2022
This is remarkable for many reasons, but none more so than a team president threatening access because he disagrees with a reporter’s tone. https://t.co/wixxsPuVTF— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 12, 2022
I had a “high ranking official” in the Skins organization rebuke me for a tweet once and temporarily pull my credentials… but at least that person did it via email and not publicly on Twitter.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) August 12, 2022
Jason said in public what should’ve been said in private. Now it’s unnecessary news.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) August 12, 2022
They can be. I don't know if using your position to threaten access because you don't like the interview style is an appropriate challenge— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 12, 2022
Temper tantrum? Really?— Commando Joe (@edumacator7) August 12, 2022
I did not get that from those tweets.
The interviewer was juvenile. Wentz was defended by his team's president.
It was deserved criticism.
Jason Wright has managed to shine the national sports media spotlight on his franchise, and not it a good way. If I were a cynical man, I'd think a Snyder news bomb was getting ready to drop. https://t.co/jZFC2SRxAz— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 12, 2022
Never say that Jason Wright is a coward who hides behind the 32 Rich Guys and their Goon Roger Goodell.— R.I.P. Matthias Andrew Burley (5/24/20) (@Jeronimobrat) August 12, 2022
The man is full of integrity and reshaping an organization in the midst of all this phuckery. Many of y’all would trip over your own shoe laces if they weren’t tied.
And he did, and there was backlash. Fan backlash. Therefore, makes sense tonuse the channels he's provided to handle the situation better, not get grumpy on social media like the rest of us without those channels.— Big Chief Smitty (@AJSmitty94) August 12, 2022
Did #Commanders President Jason Wright add to Carson Wentz drama? https://t.co/fMARjmOnYN via @washington_wire— Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) August 12, 2022
#Commanders team president Jason Wright's tweets were uncalled for, unprofessional, and showed it is still Dan Snyder's team and the same old culture in Ashburn, says @CraigHoffman. https://t.co/rgOpHRxlzZ— The Team 980 (@team980) August 12, 2022
Yawn good morning from Australia.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2022
Let me just log on to Twitter and see what @Commanders news I missed overnight anddd.... pic.twitter.com/Uzd0ivINk1
Positive vibes only on this Friday.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 12, 2022
Let's go!
Thought I had the dude muted that interviewed Carson Wentz... Nope. I was actually following him, but have fixed that. #HTTC— dugless wonders (@dugless1ders) August 12, 2022
Positive vibes my a$$ pic.twitter.com/JN2k9d04Gc
The @Commanders spent the day at @Andrews_JBA— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 12, 2022
Coach Rivera on the importance of the day⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2DyZGgXgwb
I said it last year and I’ll say it again now - Jon Allen should have been an All-Pro in 2021! pic.twitter.com/dJv7fAkg1I— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 12, 2022
Meet Armani Rogers, the 6'5" 225lb former QB who is converting to TE for this draft. The words "tools" and "upside" do not even do him justice, but he is BRAND NEW to the position.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 2, 2022
How new? This was the second route he ever ran in a practice in his entire life. Not bad, eh? pic.twitter.com/bgMmoU1mbn
Love hearing Zampese say this stuff about Howell. None of it is a surprise. https://t.co/M8abeSe9nF— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 12, 2022
I expect a big year for No. 90 — a cornerstone off the edge. pic.twitter.com/cXmn23FHtQ— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2022
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2022
The debut of the Commanders
Cole Turner featured in the promo— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 13, 2022
Settlement of the Deshaun Watson situation is not out of the question, I’m told. Stay tuned.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022
Deshaun Watson spoke with @AKinkhabwala before tonight’s game and showed remorse for the first time: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation...”— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2022
Full video, via @Browns: pic.twitter.com/MCWRZLuH5a
Here are #Browns QB Deshaun Watson comments on his current situation ahead of tonight’s preseason start: Watson stated “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position” pic.twitter.com/jmmNIvFvrO— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 12, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: Inside two hours to kickoff of #Browns-#Jaguars and no reason to believe there will be a change to Deshaun Watson’s status. A settlement has not been imminent all day. pic.twitter.com/tdOMNhpnhB— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 12, 2022
After more than a year of insisting that he did nothing wrong, Deshaun Watson apologizes to "all of the women I have impacted." https://t.co/K0tJ1b6QJf— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022
Jaguars fans welcome Deshaun Watson back to the NFL with a “You Sick Fuck” chant pic.twitter.com/9xC8WTNO2B— nubz (@J_Nubz) August 12, 2022
First pass for Deshaun Watson as a Brown? overthrow. pic.twitter.com/c72GrhYLq5— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022
Deshaun Watson's night is over. He goes 1/5 for 7 yards. Those 7 yards were all the offense was able to do on 3 drives.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 12, 2022
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID, out vs. Raiders https://t.co/RctTGH8N0m— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 12, 2022
There seems to be a lack of attention paid in the NFL world right now to this.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 12, 2022
As it seems to stand with current policy, this virus could still wreak a little havoc on NFL games in 2022. https://t.co/0ko3n7w5OW
But practically, since this is calling for self-monitoring, I'll be very curious to see how seriously it's taken in the regular season, when actual stakes are on the line.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 12, 2022
Are players and teams going to be as forthcoming with this, as they're trying to win every game they can?
Browns have already ruled out center Nick Harris for the remainder of the game. Carted off the field, Harris' injury regarded as serious— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2022
#Falcons first-round WR Drake London suffered a knee injury and will not return to today’s preseason game vs. Detroit.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2022
The hits you hate to see pic.twitter.com/u63YBxzhRG— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 13, 2022
Q Williams should be DQ’d for his hit on @JalenHurts— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 12, 2022
Jalen Hurts on his first drive:— PFF (@PFF) August 12, 2022
6/6
80 yards
1 TD
158.3 perfect passer rating
The Eagles offense is going to be scary pic.twitter.com/Yuq7Ra4guZ
Zach Wilson in solid form entering into year 2 pic.twitter.com/aH1HANpUL5— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2022
Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022
Maybe the coolest cover of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean ever pic.twitter.com/ZyLGqDjQ2b— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 12, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...