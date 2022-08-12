All aTwitter: 12 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Like all of us @Tress_Way is excited about our receiving core — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2022

Eli Wolf, one of the newer TEs on Washington’s roster, practicing cut drills pic.twitter.com/sgzUvz3ciZ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 11, 2022

Quick check in from camp! pic.twitter.com/RGCzTBEQf9 — Daniel Wise (@wisejayhawk) August 11, 2022

Hello from Ashburn. J.D. McKissic is somewhere in this photo after missing the prior two practices. Curtis Samuel also on the field.



The TE room is back to four available with John Bates (calf) and Cole Turner (hamstring) sidelined. pic.twitter.com/5pfdsSbk4g — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022

My guy ⁦@ByMikeJones⁩ dropped by at practice Wednesday. We chatted. Good observations after his interview with Carson Wentz. Year 3 under Ron Rivera. How they fit in the NFC East. More. BBQ talk. https://t.co/nMXFOszPrK — John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022

Had a great time interviewing Rashad from @PantherNationPC on the latest Full Press Commanders Podcast



He had a lot of things to share about Matt Ioannidis, Efe Obada, David Mayo & the QB situation in CAR



Please like, subscribe & review!



: https://t.co/1IhdGDs2ci pic.twitter.com/sHwjfqtXTj — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 11, 2022

Asked a @Commanders coach about Jahan Dotson. His face lit up before I could even finish the question:



"He’s so dependable. He never misses, and he catches everything. And he’s such a threat vertically and on the shake and bake. He’s a lot to handle for the defense.” — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) August 11, 2022

The conversation around the notion that Jahan Dotson is the best receiver on the team is hilarious to me. It’s camp talk, but it’s literally the greatest thing in the world if true. What’s better than one top 12 WR? Two. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) August 11, 2022

no clue how many days we are into camp but man am I spoiled with these colors pic.twitter.com/PppQ3Qg8TO — emilee** (@emfails) August 10, 2022

On what Coach Rivera's plan is for preseason game 1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2022

"I'm normally not an Alabama Roll Tide kind of guy but I've kind of been switched over."



The Commanders two interior tackles have impressed Hall-of-Famer Warren Sapp. pic.twitter.com/DqD8Eze3Ar — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) August 9, 2022

Washington went from 1st (by a wide margin) in 2005, to 12th in 2020.https://t.co/C27Sb6yybP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 11, 2022

Bradley Chubb with the hit stick on Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/yHorLAfdN3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

I don't think I've lost any trust in a coach/GM regime faster than I have with the #bears.



Maybe Schiano in Tampa. https://t.co/CiHGasnKOg — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 11, 2022

"To my knowledge Tom Brady & his family are fine & it's not a medical emergency.. the best description I got was it's important to find a work/life balance" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AmMn4Gr2RC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2022

I know that Tom Brady was in a position to make plenty of requests when he unretired, but it's still very odd for a guy to take a 10-day break in the middle of training camp. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022

Giants WR Kadarius Toney, who's dealing with an apparent leg injury, did not travel for Thursday's game. HC Brian Daboll did not go into specifics regarding the injury and said, "I hope so," when asked if he expected him on the field this coming week.https://t.co/eFP2fKpW0g pic.twitter.com/xCv8AM3C7S — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 12, 2022

Malik Willis is must-see TV

pic.twitter.com/doDpgl9btW — PFF (@PFF) August 12, 2022

Good god this rocket. pic.twitter.com/lSQnMLcWps — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 12, 2022

#Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely comes down with a spectacular grab in traffic. The hype is real so far.

pic.twitter.com/6j9BxZ0jcY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2022

Bill Belichick replacing Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge is the playcalling equivalent of replacing Tom Brady with Stephon Gilmore. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022

It's already October in Bill Belichick's world. pic.twitter.com/IWhK56hQrn — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2022

New at @CBSSports: NFL officials plan to ease up on roughing-the-passer calls this season where contact is less "forcible" and more incidental https://t.co/8BJALVNqtV — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 11, 2022

Dear NFL. Please don’t call this taunting ever again -everyone pic.twitter.com/WeRHnfxxF6 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 11, 2022

Marshawn Lynch was dragged out of his car by the hood of his sweatshirt and forcibly thrown to the ground during his DUI arrest earlier this week ... new police video shows. https://t.co/RicW5cxBHa — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2022

The package that Season Ticket Holders get access to shows up as $999.99 and the promo code changes it to free. If people have a problem with the price take it up with the NFL Network pic.twitter.com/zO4NJxqHIz — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 12, 2022

If Wonderwall came out in the 80s ❤️



Mashed with Smalltown Boy x pic.twitter.com/yzni3v84bq — DECO (@decobanduk) August 11, 2022

Carmen Amaya “the greatest Flamenco dancer ever" & first woman to master this intricate footwork originally reserved for males (1944) pic.twitter.com/cBjOJYqKFQ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 11, 2022

The crystal clear water of Barracuda Lake in the Philippines.



Credit: Tomson Sagepic.twitter.com/BU7E4C22XM — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) August 11, 2022

