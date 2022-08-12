Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 1: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

The Washington Commanders open up their first preseason with their new(est) name against an opponent that has a lot of connections to the current regime. The Carolina Panthers come to FedEx Field Saturday afternoon for the first preseason game of the 2022-23 season for both teams. Washington is starting the Carson Wentz era and Head Coach Ron Rivera said he wants to see the starters play 15-20 snaps before moving to the backups. Curtis Samuel is expected to play after spending most of training camp ramping up his conditioning and practicing sparingly.

“Well, you want to see some consistency out there. You want to see some consistency in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage and then being successful with the plays that are called. Operating things, doing things well. Hope we get all kinds of situational football going. We would love to see a couple of third downs, some redzone stuff obviously and then some short yardage and goal line. You hope for that in your first game. You target somewhere from 15-20 plays, have a nice drive somewhere about eight or nine plays, stuff like that.”

Matchup: Carolina Panthers (0-0) @ Washington Commanders (0-0)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: August 13th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington

DraftKings odds: Washington -4, 43 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Washington 24 - Carolina 19

Enemy Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 13th vs Carolina Panthers 1:00pm

Week 2: Saturday, August 20th @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:00pm

Week 3: Saturday, August 27th @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00pm

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)

Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants

Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

