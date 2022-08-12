2022 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: Who has the most hype headed into the first preseason game?

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan passed away at the way-too-young age of 37 last year. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.

This was started as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to players that fans push to the moon before they play a snap, or after one great performance in the preseason. But it also puts the focus on some of the unheralded players who fans hype up and have a fighter’s chance at making Washington’s roster. Colt Brennan was a great college player that lit up the preseason, but injuries and other issues saw him flame out in the NFL early. RIP Colt and thanks for the inspiration.

Every season, a new class of draft picks and undrafted free agents are signed during the preseason. The majority of these players will never be on the roster for a regular season game, but the few diamond in the rough late round/UDFA players who do bring hope to players and fans. That racetrack betting slip that you find on the floor that someone didn’t scout properly. Redskins fans are very familiar with the hype that comes with the offseason, especially over the last two decades of dreary seasons. Between the overpriced free agent signings, and the overhyped preseason performances by rookies, we were the perennial offseason champions. Names like Marko Mitchell, Marcus Mason, Brandon Banks, and everyone’s favorite Colt Brennan became legendary in training camp and preseason, only to be relegated to the practice squad or the bowels of the depth chart, never to be heard from again. Last year’s preseason hero was Alfred Morris who rose up due to injury and necessity after being deemed a practice squad candidate by many, and we all know how that turned out. Hype is a very real, and very exciting part of football in the preseason. We all read the daily training camp reports and get excited at the prospect of a late round pass rusher getting sack after sack on 3rd string offensive lineman, or a wide receiver catching everything thrown his way, or a running back who’s not injured. The Mason/Brennan award has been given out unofficially by the fans for years to each preseason’s most hyped players, but now we’re going to make it official, and bring it to a vote. This week’s vote will cover the draft and training camp. Place your vote for who you feel has been the most hyped player up to this point, whether the hype is deserved or not. After each preseason game a new vote will be taken to see how the hype changes. The Rules: 1. Player must have been drafted late or signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Players that have only been on other teams practice squads that are signed by the team are also eligible. 2. A player that has been on the team for several years is still eligible if most of that time has been spent on the practice squad, inactive, or with very limited productivity/time

The Keenan “the Barbarian” Robinson Amendment: only 6th round draft picks or later for their first two years in the league

The Nominees:

Armani Rogers, TE - UDFA (2022) - The injuries to Washington’s top two TEs have given a number of young TEs on the team a chance to shine. Armani Rogers, who converted to TE from QB, has been taking full advantage of that opportunity and gets spotlighted for his playmaking ability almost every day in training camp. Preseason should give him more chances to make big plays.

Armani Rogers, who had a nice catch during the FedEx practice, has had a couple more today. With TE depth being thin, he’s a player who has made the most of his snaps — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2022

Ohio's Armani Rogers' 99-yd Rush TD is the longest ever by a QB in NCAA history.



Arizona State's Mark Malone held the previous record, when he ran for 98 yards vs. Utah St back in 1979. https://t.co/urS74reGEA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2021

Curtis Hodges, TE - UDFA(2022) - Another young TE looking to crack the roster and take advantage of his extra reps in camp.

Talked to Curtis Hodges yesterday. Said he’s trying to soak up as much information as possible from players like Logan Thomas and John Bates. Hodges has popped a lot in camp so far and could be a guy who sneaks onto the 53 pic.twitter.com/02MpCilU5n — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2022

Marken Michel, WR - FA (2021) - Marken Michel has had a good camp and showed out for the fans at Washington’s special training camp practice at FedEx Field last week. Expect him to make some wow plays in the preseason that will make him a fan favorite.

#Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell with a pretty deep ball to Marken Michel.pic.twitter.com/3ovQMoWvUE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

Christian Holmes, CB - 7th round (2021) - Christian Holmes was a late round pick that didn’t get a lot of attention after the draft, but he has been working with the 2nd team during parts of training camp and getting attention from coaches and vets. A preseason INT will shoot him to the front of the hype train.

Christian Holmes is learning what William Jackson grasped last season: Getting into the zone isn't as easy as it sounds, but the veteran corner and DB coach Chris Harris are sharing lessons learned with the Commanders rookie.https://t.co/jLw8fzO8eh — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2022

Jacub Panasiuk, DE - UDFA (2022) - A strong UDFA who is pushing for a spot on the defensive line.

This is our UDFA DE, @JacubPanasiuk, with Kerrigan’s old number, who might be a sleeper pick to make the initial 53 https://t.co/DR6fiKCWhW — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 28, 2022

Bunmi Rotimi, DE - FA (2021) - Rotimi got his chance late last year, and a got a lot of snaps in to show coaches what he could do on the field, He had a sack last year, and was brought back this year.

BUNMI ROTIMI



SACK



Making the most of the opportunity for #WashingtonFootball early!@_Forty4_ pic.twitter.com/Xww0pxk6ym — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 22, 2021

Shaka Toney, DE/LB - 7th round (2021) - Will he ever get a look at LB? He is still getting used on the defensive line with fans calling for some help, any help, at the LB position. He also got into the first fight of camp with fellow M/B nominee Curtis Hodges.

Whenever he talks about the depth D-ends, Ron Rivera comes across as most interested in Shaka Toney. Today, he identified Toney as a situational rusher with “great anticipation” and “nice dip” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 4, 2022

Dax Milne, WR - 7th round (2021) - The late round WR is mandatory here, but Milne has been getting attention both on and off the field (hi Zach Wilson)

Dax Milne out here stealing girls and roster spots. You love to see it. https://t.co/ipFLFYvsvL — Commanding 17-0 (@WashingtonMoes) August 9, 2022

Sammis Reyes, TE FA (2021) - Reyes has dealt with injuries this camp, but was a hype monster last season. He’s going to have to make some big plays in preseason games to keep the other young tight ends from making him the forgotten man in that group.