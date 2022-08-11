Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 14

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fourteenth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Two days in a row, first out to the field is … *drumroll* … Taylor Heinicke #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rEOq5eLGwj— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 11, 2022
Side field/returning players
RB JD McKissic back in practice today. WR Curtis Samuel working too. TE group down to 4 again: Reyes, Wolf, Hodges and Rogers.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
Number of dudes on bike duty today:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
- Chase Roullier
- Logan Thomas
- Tyler Larsen
- John Bates
- Cole Turner
Saw OT Cornelius Lucas (non-football/illness) working on a side field today. Some light work; saw him working his hands on the pads (along with Saahdiq Charles). "Hopefully he'll be back on the field shortly," Rivera said of Lucas— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
No pads
Second straight day of just helmets, jerseys and shorts for the Commanders. No pads. First preseason game is two days away— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson warming up for the day pic.twitter.com/TYzdGL6Kt3— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 11, 2022
J.D. McKissic
Training camp Day 14: J.D. McKissic returns to practice after a two-day absence. pic.twitter.com/jjIqg3BFzD— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Eli Wolf
Eli Wolf, one of the newer TEs on Washington’s roster, practicing cut drills pic.twitter.com/sgzUvz3ciZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 11, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson in the end zone pic.twitter.com/fdNkc7ZdUb— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 11, 2022
LB drills
Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis going through LB drills pic.twitter.com/P2b16mfX8o— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
Montez Sweat
Ever wonder how Montez Sweat would look as a wideout? Wonder no more pic.twitter.com/4rBkJyUFvi— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Did not have Montez Sweat running routes on my bingo card for the day. Check out that release though pic.twitter.com/OXMPotZBot— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
Red zone throws
Anyway, here’s Wentz, Howell and Heinicke practicing back of the end zone throws: pic.twitter.com/UkwHll1glV— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Some red zone work on air. Starts off with a Curtis Samuel acrobatic grab. pic.twitter.com/EB5Av5TgN3— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
Wes Schweitzer
Wes Schweitzer just had to come out after looking like he hurt his ankle. “Get me a right guard!” someone yelled.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Aaron Monteiro first replaced him before Chris Paul got swapped in.
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz has been sharp today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 11, 2022
Comfortable. Accurate.
He’s hit several throws to Dotson, Milne and Brown.
Darrick Forrest INT
On a tipped pass from Sam Howell, Darrick Forrest just made a nice one-handed INT— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
Ron Rivera with the owner
Rivera with a post practice chat with Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/lv0BKaQPkD— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
