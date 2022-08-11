The All-New Official Hogs Haven Podcast is now available

It’s officially official now, my name is Jamual Forrest and I will be hosting the new Hogs Haven Podcast. The powers that be have blessed me with the opportunity, through an additional outlet, to create more content for the readers and supporters of Hogs Haven. I am incredibly grateful to continue my journalism and media journey through this excellent platform.

If you are unfamiliar with me, this will be my seventh season covering Washington, with six seasons for Hogs Haven. My past stops include The Hog Sty Network, My Mind on Sports, Breaking Burgundy, and Sports Illustrated.

You can expect three to four episodes weekly, including game previews and recaps, interviews, quick hits, film breakdowns, and roundtables involving several Hogs Haven contributors.

The first episode was published Wednesday, covering the Sam Mills III departure and the reporting of Carson Wentz’s training camp practices.

Next will be a preview of the Commanders first preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers this Saturday.

Be sure to subscribe to stay up to date on every new episode that is published!