Ron Rivera Presser: We’d like to see the starters play 15-20 snaps in Saturday’s preseason game vs the Panthers

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/xzWXJjTXu2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2022
Playing starters in the first preseason game:
Coach's game plan for the Commanders first preseason matchup on Saturday... pic.twitter.com/46LAqvy2Wv— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the starters will play between 15-20 snaps vs. Carolina on Saturday. Said he wants to see how they handle situations: third downs; red zone; how they handle the huddle, etc. Just wants consistency.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel will play, Rivera said. So will Benjamin St-Juste.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Chase Roullier will not.
Punt returners:
Rivera on the punt returner competition: "Don't discount the opportunity to use Jahan as well."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
He said they'll discuss using Dotson there more the team gets closer to the regular season.
The punt returner battle seemingly is between Dax Milne and Alex Erickson based on practice usage. That said, Rivera added, "Don't discount the opportunity to use Jahan (Dotson) as well."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022
QBs in the preseason:
Coach Rivera confirms all 3 QB's will play on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/pCJGL9FVYe— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Ron Rivera will get all three QBs into the game this Saturday; he'd like to see Taylor play into the third quarter then have Sam Howell finish it up. Would especially like to see Howell handle a two-minute situation— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Rivera wants to see Sam Howell run a two-minute drill in Saturday's game, thinks it'll be really good for him to get that experience.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
He said Heinicke will play into the third quarter.
Ryan Kerrigan:
Ron Rivera on whether Ryan Kerrigan would stick around as a pass rush specialist coach… pic.twitter.com/eIe05VjP27— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
"Both Sweat and Chase just gravitate to him ... I think it's been good to have him around and be around our guys." pic.twitter.com/rZdur2jt20
Cornelius Lucas:
OT Cornelius Lucas (non-football illness) remains sidelined but Ron Rivera said he's begun doing more work on the side field. Said he hopes Lucas will "be back on the field shortly."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022
Tress Way
Outsmarting himself:
Tress Way feels like he was "outsmarting" himself a bit in 2021, trying to do a little too much. Wants to be more freed up as a punter this year and his training camp has been all about being more content— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Winning punt:
Tress Way says his focus this camp has been perfecting the 'winning punt'. pic.twitter.com/NWoCrN00pM— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Very thankful:
The longest tenured member of the team. Punter Tress Way. “Every year I’m very thankful and I’m having a blast.” pic.twitter.com/MM4j2cfMnY— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 11, 2022
Learning from other punters:
Way says he's taking pages from several playbooks of fellow NFL punters to create variety in his punts. pic.twitter.com/aFZJ15ylso— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Talk to the ball:
"I don't know if they're out there like 'I don't know, it's just not listening to me'" pic.twitter.com/jFxVcsNyRT— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Percy Butler:
When the Commanders drafted Percy Butler, Tress Way says Butler's college punter told him on social media that he was going to loveeeee Butler's play on specials— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Pasta salad:
CLASSIC @PeteHaileyNBCS .— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Pasta salad? C'mon man. pic.twitter.com/kLESyGUSWv
Preseason games:
"I freakin' love [preaseason games]." pic.twitter.com/5MQf7et9jy— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Joey Slye
Year 4:
PK Joey Slye said he went from thinking he hopes he makes a kick during his first year with Carolina four years ago to knowing he'll make it now. Big difference 4 him: When he misses L or R he knows why. Before, he used to guess and couldn't correct his mistakes.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
FedEx Field:
.@PeteHaileyNBCS asked Slye about kicking in FedEx Field.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Joey confirmed it's hard ... but it plays into his strengths. pic.twitter.com/zTPvB8HP8G
Joey Slye says that FedEx Field's wind is extremely hard to judge and that its reputation as a tough place to kick is one that all specialists are aware of across the league. Takes pride in succeeding there and believes he can hit a "piercing ball" that gets through the gusts— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Tress Way:
"I think Tress would be a great game show host." pic.twitter.com/zdrHcbIKRY— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Joey Slye said that Tress Way would make a great game show host when he retires, and that's so spot on I'm mad that I hadn't thought of it.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Getting comfortable:
Joey Slye says it's been a comfortable camp for him. pic.twitter.com/HyxDdazxjJ— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
LB —-> K:
Slye explains how his career evolved from a LB and a kicker to solely a kicker. pic.twitter.com/10B7EgBY6H— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
