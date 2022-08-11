All aTwitter: 11 August 2022 - evening edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
"I freakin' love [preaseason games]." pic.twitter.com/5MQf7et9jy— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Rivera said the starters will play 15 to 20 plays this Saturday against the Carolina Panthers: "You want to see some consistency out there."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 11, 2022
Ron Rivera’s plan at QB for preseason game No. 1 vs. Carolina:— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
1. Carson Wentz will start, said he wants starters to play 15-20 plays.
2. Taylor Heinicke will come in next, play probably into the third quarter.
3. Sam Howell will come in and finish the game.
Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel will play Saturday.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
Ron Rivera said starters will play 15-20 snaps Saturday vs. the Panthers. His hope is they get a lot of situational in, like 3rd downs, red zone, etc.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 11, 2022
Not all starters will play. Chase Roullier (ankle) will not. Curtis Samuel will.
RB JD McKissic back in practice today. WR Curtis Samuel working too. TE group down to 4 again: Reyes, Wolf, Hodges and Rogers.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
OT Cornelius Lucas (non-football illness) remains sidelined but Ron Rivera said he's begun doing more work on the side field. Said he hopes Lucas will "be back on the field shortly."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022
Some red zone work on air. Starts off with a Curtis Samuel acrobatic grab. pic.twitter.com/EB5Av5TgN3— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
I was concerned about Curtis Samuel based off reports. But after seeing him last Saturday in action, I have no concerns. IDC what they do to keep him fresh. That's a dangerous cat and he's ready.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) August 11, 2022
Terry's dog levels: @JahanDotson x @GMFB pic.twitter.com/j5tI6EX9ai— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 11, 2022
As much as I love Kerrigan & I do…unfortunately he became known as bull rushing & getting pushed to the outside. Exactly what I saw happen to Young & Sweat last season. Not what they need IMO. #HTTC https://t.co/CJ1qqDaU9d— Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) August 11, 2022
(wasn't quite that simple with CY, but something coaches want to fix)... key for any coach is communication. Just playing doesn't make you a good coach; but if the only criteria for a coach was "how great a player was he?" then a lot of guys would be gone. With RK? We'll see.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
He has a lot of wisdom to share. Becoming a good coach takes time, but the ends respect him and his work and know how hard it is to record the sack total he did. Takes a lot of work and study.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
In 2021, Kam Curl played 878 defensive snaps for Washington.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 11, 2022
297 at FS
244 at slot CB
240 in the box
63 along the DL
34 at outside CB
The third-year defensive back is the ultimate chess piece for the Commanders’ defense: https://t.co/HbTyiUXhfT
#Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell with a pretty deep ball to Marken Michel.pic.twitter.com/3ovQMoWvUE— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022
After today's practice, I asked Carson about the "inaccuracies" during training camp. pic.twitter.com/WZOKqmuHWN— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 11, 2022
I think it’s so funny that we have no idea how good or bad Carson Wentz has looked during training camp. He’s either thrown high & 100 interceptions and looks terrible OR he’s looked amazing and clearly like the best player on the field let alone QB on the field lol— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) August 11, 2022
I guess but honestly it’s a little disappointing that we see such inconsistent reports about his play. Especially from those that are actually there, it makes you wonder what is causing such a difference in opinion between everybody— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) August 11, 2022
Wentz has the most to lose*— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 11, 2022
Danny Dimes has the most to prove
"I think Tress would be a great game show host." pic.twitter.com/zdrHcbIKRY— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Tress Way said he probably outsmarted himself a bit last year. What he's been working on in camp: pic.twitter.com/2uHrt0sxZx— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022
The punt returner battle seemingly is between Dax Milne and Alex Erickson based on practice usage. That said, Rivera added, "Don't discount the opportunity to use Jahan (Dotson) as well."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 11, 2022
Slye explains how his career evolved from a LB and a kicker to solely a kicker. pic.twitter.com/10B7EgBY6H— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
.@PeteHaileyNBCS asked Slye about kicking in FedEx Field.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 11, 2022
Joey confirmed it's hard ... but it plays into his strengths. pic.twitter.com/zTPvB8HP8G
Way doesn't give out secrets to other punters. "If they want to figure it out they can watch film like I did & try to steal some stuff." At the Pro Bowl following the '19 season Way signed P Brett Kearn's jersey "Hey Brett thanks for your drop; I stole it and made the Pro Bowl."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 11, 2022
Ever wonder how Montez Sweat would look as a wideout? Wonder no more pic.twitter.com/4rBkJyUFvi— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 11, 2022
Y’all didn’t know that @KCurl_2 was one of Oklahoma’s top receivers in High School!!!! @Commanders pic.twitter.com/VUUGoT7qmk— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) August 11, 2022
"I didn't make any decisions around here," Jay Gruden said. "I just sat there, called plays." https://t.co/w9FL0ovvrk— The Team 980 (@team980) August 11, 2022
As expected, really. The idea he'd be ready to start the season was never very realistic. https://t.co/twttQDE48N— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) August 11, 2022
#Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2022
#Patriots RB James White announced that he's retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/4hQoBnZf1B— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2022
The New York #Jets are signing OT Duane Brown to a two-year deal, per @AdamSchefter.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 11, 2022
With the injury to Mekhi Becton, New York adds a five-time Pro Bowl OT to the mix. pic.twitter.com/DVGD2RN08v
The #Jets are giving OT Duane Brown a 2-year deal worth $22M, source said. A significant investment in a key position.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022
#Bucs HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady is going to be away for the next 10 days or so due to a personal matter. Bowles says this is something that was discussed before camp started.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2022
How concerned should we be about #GoBucs and Tom Brady given the latest news that TB12 will be away from the team until after their second #NFLPreseason game?#NFL pic.twitter.com/Fdxhr2AbgC— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 11, 2022
The latest on Tom Brady’s absence from @Buccaneers training camp. #nflnetwork #gobucs pic.twitter.com/wRGkdsRnwK— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) August 11, 2022
The #Texans-#Dolphins trade involving TE Adam Shaheen fell through after Houston failed Shaheen on his physical. He's back with the Dolphins.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2022
2022 @NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule: pic.twitter.com/MFch7YEllI— NFL345 (@NFL345) August 11, 2022
Most seasons with 20+ Pass TD and 7 or fewer INT over last 5 NFL seasons among active QB— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 13, 2022
Carson Wentz 4
Aaron Rodgers 4
Russell Wilson 3
3 players tied 2 pic.twitter.com/qPgYzRfdTC
Despite the USFL garnering a relatively small TV audience, scouts in the NFL paid very close attention to what was happening in Birmingham, Alabama.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 11, 2022
The #NFL has filled its training camp rosters with nearly 40 standouts (and counting) from the #USFL. https://t.co/hUszqAwHCp
Sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/O6mjJXOaHQ— AB (@AB84) August 11, 2022
This is the greatest athletic performance by a pitcher I’ve ever seen! pic.twitter.com/KPPF3k73y9— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 10, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...