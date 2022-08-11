All aTwitter: 11 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
SNYDER SPEAKS @Commanders owner Daniel Snyder addresses Maryland Gaming Commission in quest for sportsbook license at Fed Ex. Said team has “dramatically upgraded” stadium and would have “big time attendance shortly.” “We finally have ourselves a quarterback.” Full audio pic.twitter.com/KTEM7M25Fg— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 10, 2022
Part of applying for a sportsbook in Maryland is a state board review of the applicant, in this case Dan Snyder. Here’s what they found. pic.twitter.com/eJxwZGpXuH— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 10, 2022
Fans can also begin voting for the team mascot on Saturday, "at which time fans will receive a 'first look' at the mascot category options." https://t.co/OhmF03qrTK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 10, 2022
say what now??? https://t.co/ZNlIuJtwsS— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 10, 2022
Doesn’t sound like it according to this which lmao what a hilarious mistake to have the league embrace the money and go exclusive only to have people age 60-80 get left out because they are late adopters— Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 10, 2022
Got some #HTTC news:— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 10, 2022
Happy to announce that I will be the host of @SBNation’s @HogsHaven Podcast. Covering all things Commander’s.
Appreciate everyone who’s been in my corner on this journey & grateful for the opportunity to build w/SB Nation.https://t.co/SJwM5ILdHq
#Commanders QB Carson Wentz has had "an assortment pack of misfires" during camp, per @BenStandig— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2022
"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." pic.twitter.com/TiSXIivUuX
Wentz not gonna get the same benefit of doubt in training camp as any other new QB on a new team would…every missed pass in training camp is a newsworthy story that can pile on to the “see that’s why the last two teams got rid of him” story lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) August 10, 2022
I understand the necessity of the questions that are asked, but I do feel bad on the "human level".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 10, 2022
Samuel and Wentz get asked the same questions everyday. Has to mess with your mind after a while.
"Carson. Why are you so inaccurate?"
"Curtis. How does it feel to barely play" https://t.co/HRcQ6351Cf
WATCH - The Forgotten Man— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 10, 2022
All the buzz during @Commanders Training Camp has been centered around @cj_wentz.
But, let's not forget about Taylor Heinicke.
He told me, he's content with his backup role and will be ready to play if needed!
More on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/mZlrITI8CI
Originally they were supposed to be in pads today. But… changed to no pads.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 10, 2022
I hadn’t been to a training camp since 2013..I realized why after roasting like a 7-Eleven hotdog out there, couldn’t even stay long— Dre (@DCSportsDre) August 10, 2022
Trai Turner already out since July 28. https://t.co/unFLXd6wTf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 10, 2022
First fight of camp: TE Curtis Hodges vs. DE Shaka Toney.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 10, 2022
On a pass play, Hodges was blocking Toney and did something Toney didn’t like, so Toney smacked him in the helmet. TE Sammis Reyes and DE Montez Sweat were among those first to the scrum. Died down quick.
We see you 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/QQJQV9TLt6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 10, 2022
Day 13: “Bring the hammer!”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 10, 2022
Jeff Zgonina active in leading the defensive drills. Warren Sapp is also here again. pic.twitter.com/9EBtdmXk99
Warren Sapp, Jon Allen and Daron Pathe chatting in between drills pic.twitter.com/JJHserIzaC— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Happy campers— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 9, 2022
@dckerNBC4 with THE shot yesterday of Ron Rivera informing the defensive line of the coaching change #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1jOzHF5IGQ— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 10, 2022
Big news today post practice today, @Commanders relieving Defensive Line Coach Sam Mills III of his duties. Despite conflicting reports, he was at practice yesterday and I spoke to him post practice. He didn’t come off as someone who was about to lose his job. Interesting timing. pic.twitter.com/Qvd7qCc4gN— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 10, 2022
Come Look at the worst griddy ever @Commanders #httc pic.twitter.com/ReaB1N4kp9— DH on the (@dh_mvjor) August 10, 2022
Still haven't learned R, so here's a new-but-old way of looking at roster change: a race— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 9, 2022
Three players with big increases in their cap hit as a percentage of the cap from 2022 to 2023 are highlighted in gold: Jonathan Allen, Charles Leno, Jr, and Montez Sweat. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/HmoKX8b94v
And Shaun Dion Hamilton sitting front row for those team meetings— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 10, 2022
#Bucs center Robert Hainsey had to be carted off after suffering an apparent leg injury. Tampa already lost Ryan Jensen and Hainsey was the next man up.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: #Browns star WR/returner Jakeem Grant is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/JhuSgSgerc— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022
Spelled Redskins and WFT wrong. https://t.co/cBcmqn5SE5— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) August 10, 2022
I remain amazed that anyone can hit a baseball ever pic.twitter.com/5hEfbW38pu— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) August 10, 2022
The Wentz shirt in the wild pic.twitter.com/sJpvKknXpJ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 10, 2022
Why is no one talking about the best part of this Aidan Hutchinson singing clip? Dude in the 2nd row rips his shirt off, throws it to the front row and the dude in the yellow no look catches it and immediately starts waving it. Most electric moment of the episode. pic.twitter.com/sqAzxxEwkc— MCS (@FreeMotorcadeee) August 10, 2022
