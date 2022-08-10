Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 13

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the thirteenth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
The quarterback carousel of first to the training camp field continues, today it is … *drumroll* … Taylor Heinicke #HTTC pic.twitter.com/l8T5mnkU0C— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 10, 2022
Side field
Curtis Samuel going through individual drills. JD McKissic is not with the RBs in drills. TE Cole Turner on the side field.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 10, 2022
Side field crew includes a returning John Bates, and a 1st time visit from Benjamin St-Juste. Cole Turner and Troy Apke as well. No J.D. McKissic at practice.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 10, 2022
Jeff Zgonina
Jeff Zgonina in action pic.twitter.com/tGXBTfRvkb— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 10, 2022
Love how Jeff Zgonina puts on a single glove when it’s time to throw volleyballs at his D-line pic.twitter.com/hn2FEvZFkJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 10, 2022
Day 13: “Bring the hammer!”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 10, 2022
Jeff Zgonina active in leading the defensive drills. Warren Sapp is also here again. pic.twitter.com/9EBtdmXk99
Zgonina was a vocal and active presence during position drills even with Sam Mills III here, often directing the linemen with the movements. https://t.co/tNYmKCN9yQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 10, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan/Warren Sapp
Warren Sapp and Ryan Kerrigan watching DL drills pic.twitter.com/IspiGdGhef— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Kamren Curl
Safety drills. Here’s Kam Curl pic.twitter.com/TG6gJH2DsI— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson with the stiff arm at the end pic.twitter.com/4hqT8f9SxX— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Gibson and the RBs practicing cut blocks pic.twitter.com/RalE922C48— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin brings in the catch pic.twitter.com/wp7Ia4Jcmr— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
End zone view of Wentz to McLaurin pic.twitter.com/rS41pvUOqt— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Carson Wentz Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/HL14DPJMOH— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel is practicing today. Here’s him catching a pass from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/sgHXu7cdJ5— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Dax Milne
Dax Milne opens up 11-on-11s with a grab from Heinicke. Already off to good start— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Sam Howell —-> Kyric McGowan
The Commanders generally go first team vs first team, but they’re switching it up today. Sam Howell, running the third team, just had a real nice ball against the first team. Kyric McGowan with the catch.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 10, 2022
Carson Wentz
Wentz just finished up 7-on-7. Went 3/6 on his passes, two were on the numbers but were dropped by Samuel and Gibson. One was a really nice PBU by Danny Johnson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
A few plays later, Wentz finds Dotson down the left sideline for a sizeable gain.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Wentz unloads for a 35-yard throw to McLaurin, who brings it in with Bobby McCain covering— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Wentz with two goal line TDs: one to Terry and one to Dyami. Not a bad period for the QB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Near misses
Bobby McCain just dropped what should have been an INT on Carson Wentz. QB1 had been money today until that throw— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 10, 2022
Couple of passes have been nearly picked off today. Bobby McCain had one escape his grasp during blitz period, and Nate Gerry couldn’t hold on in the end zone— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 10, 2022
Bobby McCain INT
Carson Wentz threw his first pick since that one Monday when he had three INTs. He took a deep shot to McLaurin, who was blanketed by two defenders. Bobby McCain with the grab.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 10, 2022
Shaka Toney vs Curtis Hodges
First fight of camp: TE Curtis Hodges vs. DE Shaka Toney.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 10, 2022
On a pass play, Hodges was blocking Toney and did something Toney didn’t like, so Toney smacked him in the helmet. TE Sammis Reyes and DE Montez Sweat were among those first to the scrum. Died down quick.
Brief situation …Shaka Toney didn’t like how Curtis Hodges blocked him on one rep. After the whistle confronted and then ripped off Hodges helmet. Went no further. Toney came out after this play. Wasn’t much but it was a heated couple seconds.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 10, 2022
Sam Howell
Check out Sam Howell getting some extra post practice reps #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uGlkRbqAX3— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 10, 2022
Loading comments...