All aTwitter: 10 August 2022

Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Dear @Commanders fans,— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 9, 2022
I don't want anymore tweets, texts, emails or phone calls about @CurtisSamuel4__.
He set the record straight with me today...HE IS HEALTHY & PLAYING IN WEEK 1.
Thank you, Curtis for clearing this up.
More tonight on @7NewsDC. pic.twitter.com/tl3b6Pdorw
Ron Rivera said he has fired DL coach Sam Mills. Called it a difference of opinion.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2022
Jeff Zgonina has been promoted to lead the D-line and Brent Vielselmeyer, the assistant defensive backs/nickel coach, will help out.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2022
Commanders coach Jeff Zgonina says he found out this morning he'd be the team's new DL coach. Said he doesn't plan on changing who he is or his style now that he's been elevated in that role— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 9, 2022
LIVE: DL coach Jeff Zgonina speaks to the media https://t.co/1iN7HQ5vwb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 9, 2022
Not for nothing, the Commanders have had Ryan Kerrigan and Warren Sapp recently helping with the D -Line. Lotta alphas on that line.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 9, 2022
Allen said Coach Rivera talked to the D-line personally today to share the news of Mills, who was fired this morning bright and early. The move caught a lot of folks by surprise because of the timing.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2022
In video form: Training Camp Updates: DL Coach Sam Mills Fired https://t.co/VWXEePBrrd via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2022
This is just a thought, but had they fired Mills sooner, Ioannidis could still be around… just an example of why you want to go from admitting mistakes late to preventing mistakes— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) August 9, 2022
Here's the Commanders' first unofficial depth chart for 2022: pic.twitter.com/wY0A4Fgdiv— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2022
Carson Wentz Read Option pic.twitter.com/fo362odoRC— Commanders Core (@CommandersCore) August 9, 2022
It’s great to hear that Cole Turner is thriving at Commanders camp— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) August 9, 2022
it wasn’t long ago that he wasn’t even fully committed to football.. pic.twitter.com/dof1fhMBRb
HOME JERSEY SCHEDULE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 9, 2022
(pants colors will be determined at a later date)
Here's the schedule for the Commanders' home jersey colors: pic.twitter.com/AQNe1GNCbT— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2022
It's also easy to see it fail considering what fans have a white winter coat for a January game. I know I don't— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 9, 2022
"I'm normally not an Alabama Roll Tide kind of guy but I've kind of been switched over."— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) August 9, 2022
The Commanders two interior tackles have impressed Hall-of-Famer Warren Sapp. pic.twitter.com/DqD8Eze3Ar
I am honestly wondering if we see our base defense as a 5-man front, with 1 true LB, a Buff Nickel, and our back 4. Then see our sub packages with 4-man front, 1 LB, 3 safeties and 3 corners— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 9, 2022
It just seems this staff really devalues LB - which baffles me as Ron and Jack were LB's
First, this is from OTAs months ago. Second, for folks that complain about the No Fun League, it’s a strange flex. Third, this isn’t random dancing it’s representing Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a historically Black civic org est in 1911.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 8, 2022
A link to learn:https://t.co/Ll6XsEQpA8 https://t.co/O23EKjk9c0
Today was all FOOTBALL! Full pads high intensity T minus 5 days pic.twitter.com/wYODKeILdD— Rick Doc Walker (@RickDocWalker) August 9, 2022
Pretty sure he's making the 53-man roster.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 9, 2022
Dax Milne is a roster lock and wouldn’t surprise me if he jumps Cam Sims on the depth chart. He’s been balling .— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) August 9, 2022
Kevin Sheehan says there’s a handful of people in the Commanders building that believe Jahan Dotson is their best WR— Tyler (@WFTeamer) August 9, 2022
Fun fact, via the Commanders: @TheTerry_25 needs 1,060 rec. yards this year to pass Gary Clark for the most by a Washington player through four seasons.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2022
Benjamin St-Juice is the story of #Commanders training camp.— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 9, 2022
It’s a pleasant surprise to see him learn a new role and possibly start. An inspiration, actually. Such a big opportunity for him and the team because that position/role is highly impactful. Bravo
Tanya Snyder arrived to represent the Commanders at today's NFL owners' meeting in Bloomington, Minn.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 9, 2022
If the Commanders don't at least call the Bears they aren't doing their jobs correctly. https://t.co/YJDOQgd5a7— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 9, 2022
If so, then sure, do it. But if not then long-term roster building comes into play too. Trading draft capital and then giving out a huge contract to Smith improves D this year, no doubt. But say Wentz plays terribly, then they’re hunting for QB again without picks or cap room— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 9, 2022
I think the field would be limited. Outside of CJ Mosely to the Jets in 2017 I'm not thinking of many LBs who teams were that aggressive for in free agency.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 9, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: #Bears LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. More on why pic.twitter.com/fQFi903jSH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022
Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 9, 2022
I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at “some point” this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him.
#Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022
Robert Saleh: Doesn't look good for Mekhi Becton. https://t.co/IZRGWh4sSv— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 9, 2022
Wow rough throw from Daniel Jones that happened at some point in time pic.twitter.com/YH4f3Ri7Gz— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 8, 2022
Treylon Burks working with 2nd-, 3rd-string units https://t.co/OMPxjjAxES— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) August 8, 2022
Kyle Hamilton has been listed as a second string safety on the Ravens first unofficial depth chart. pic.twitter.com/Qj60kuVRAk— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 8, 2022
Trade! The #Dolphins are trading TE Adam Shaheen to the #Texans for a 6th-round pick.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2022
Let's try that again:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 9, 2022
My records on OTC have the Texans with three 6th round picks in 2023:
•from NO (Bradley Roby)
•from NYG (Keion Crossen)
•from SF (Charles Omenihu)
So it may be a little while til we figure out which pick was moved, unless someone's reported it already. https://t.co/vPfyQ9ogOa
Saints' Taysom Hill on switch to TE: "This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team and I'm good with that"https://t.co/fwXfzJe2rM pic.twitter.com/opyC5XSRlB— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 10, 2022
Former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested For Suspected DUI https://t.co/nX8TSzhEn7 pic.twitter.com/NZngAEfDDD— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 9, 2022
Marshawn lynch mugshot after being arrested for dui pic.twitter.com/2dPaHTRCPn— Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 9, 2022
Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday. https://t.co/zSjsTTqIpU— TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2022
I spent days over months this offseason with Sean McVay, who at 36 has a chance to be one of the greatest coaches ever, maybe *the* greatest — if his private torment doesn't destroy himself first.https://t.co/pI1UA6po1E— Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 9, 2022
Quotes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the decision to appeal Watson suspension: pic.twitter.com/73ZcKRvfym— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 9, 2022
After reading Judge Robinson’s opinion again, noting her findings that Watson’s conduct was (1) egregious, (2) predatory and (3) sexual assault.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 9, 2022
Length of suspension aside, I continue to be struck that the best contract in NFL history - and it’s not close - went to this player.
New Broncos owner clearly a big football guy. #Goodle pic.twitter.com/vgni5SJvjW— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 9, 2022
it hasn't been in New York. https://t.co/7FABTgkKjD— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 10, 2022
the Giants are 3-47 since this picture was taken pic.twitter.com/SH5MZF39En— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 9, 2022
#Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson got the entire team singing Billie Jean. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/GjPl9zW4m7— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022
In 1980, Packers kicker Chester Marcol’s field goal attempt is blocked back into his hands and he runs that fucker in for a game-winning touchdown. If this play wasn’t already wildly awesome enough, Marcol later revealed he was high on cocaine at the time.pic.twitter.com/xFyZ4AhEbq— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 9, 2022
The best preseason moment of all time pic.twitter.com/5fbAAnU0Us— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) August 9, 2022
#Bills backup QB Case Keenum goes undercover to see how many autographs he can get from his teammates.pic.twitter.com/5YyNXWQat2— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2022
One of the greatest moments on Parkinson came 40yrs ago in 1982 when BUDDY RICH and ROY CASTLE improvised the hell out of it in order to buy time for a surprise (late) special guest - SAMMY DAVIS JR.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/cJDfV860vM
