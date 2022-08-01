Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

These Washington Commanders players have the most to prove in 2022 - The Washington Post

Though the Commanders have few key position battles this training camp, several coaches and players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, face extra pressure to perform.

Brandon Scherff gets no real excitement from facing Washington in Week One - ProFootballTalk

“Not actually, not really,” Scherff said. “I had a great time and a great experience in Washington, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the coaches that I played with through there. For me, Week One is another game that I have to get myself ready for and you know, we just got to get show up and get ready to play because they’re a heck of a team.”

Kerrigan: Love from Washington fanbase 'made my career'

Kerrigan holds a deep appreciation for all the support he received from Washington's fans over the years.

4 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders' training camp

There were several players who highlighted the past four day, but here are four to keep an eye on heading into Week 2 of camp.

How the Commanders offensive line stepped up for Charles and Jen Leno Jr. | RSN

They say football is family. When Washington offensive left tackle Charles Leno Jr.'s wife, Jen, went into labor, Commanders teammates and their families proved that. Story from NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio.

Ryan Kerrigan retires from Washington and considers football career - The Washington Post

“I just want [fans] to know that I gave them everything I had, like, literally everything I had,” Kerrigan said Saturday.

Carson Wentz runs first two-minute drill at Commanders training camp - The Washington Post

On the fourth day of training camp, Washington Commanders practice felt a little closer to real football.

Training Camp Notebook | Gibson returns to practice, Cole Turner stands out on Day 4

The rookie tight end received plenty of starting snaps with the offense in Day 4 of training camp. Here are some observations from the day.

Aldridge: For Commanders to impress in 2022, multiple vets will have to forget about 2021 - The Athletic

Last year's 7-10 mark left a bad impression on this team. Washington will need multiple players who weren't at their best to rebound.

Commanders training camp: Few starting jobs appear open as primary lineups emerge - The Athletic

Lineup flexibility is crucial, but the primary 11 on both sides of the ball appear all but set for Washington.

'It's really cool:' Ryan Kerrigan takes pride in being last prolific Redskins player - Washington Times

As Ryan Kerrigan retires from football, the former defensive end knows he carries a distinct honor: With the Burgundy and Gold now rebranded as the Commanders, Kerrigan will likely be remembered as the last prolific Redskins player.