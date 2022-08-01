Ron Rivera Presser: It's all about the plan with Curtis Samuel; this has nothing to do with last year's injury

Ron Rivera
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera seems happy with where Gibson is at in his recovery. They have a specific plan, he said, and they’re going to stick to it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Rivera said Gibson, who went through 11-on-11 drills, looked spry today— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Ron Rivera said there was some concern Curtis Samuel's football conditioning after not playing much last year, which factors into managing his workload: "You have to be smart with it. We're going to stick to the plan."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
"It has nothing to do with last year's groin injury."
Ron Rivera on Curtis Samuel working on the side field today: "It's all about the plan... had some chances to look at him [last week].... some concern about football conditioning."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 1, 2022
They first wanted to gauge where he was at. Rivera: "Nothing to do with last year's groin injury."
NEW: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel will enter a plan to work on his "overall football conditioning" after reporting hamstring and back tightness early in camp.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 1, 2022
Pads on tomorrow:
Pads come on tomorrow. Rivera says will be a good time to see where they up to this point.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 1, 2022
Safeties:
Rivera wants to see safeties more when pads come on. Safeties really are the mad men on the field.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 1, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan:
Ron Rivera said Ryan Kerrigan will stick around for the next couple weeks so he can truly gauge whether coaching is right for him. He wants to give him a taste of the grind.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Kam Curl
Antonio Gibson
“I feel great”:
Antonio Gibson next. Nursing hamstring, so was On field for first time. “I feel great. Great to be back on the girl.” pic.twitter.com/BNGWwNPnXr— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 1, 2022
Antonio Gibson is at the podium. Said that he’s feeling confident with his first real action during team drills in camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Pass protection:
Gibson said he’s learned a lot about pass protection over the past two seasons. He’s able to pick up the concepts more quickly— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Defense chirping:
Antonio Gibson is prepared to hear plenty from defenders around the facility today. Wants the offense to rebound tomorrow to help quiet things down pic.twitter.com/Su2flYt6iM— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2022
Randy Jordan:
Gibson on Randy Jordan’s unique individual drills: just be ready. You never know what you’re gonna see on the field.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
