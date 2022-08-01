 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 5

Washington hits the field for the 5th day of training camp

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Commanders summer training camp Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fifth day of training camp practices.

First player on the field

Antonio Gibson

Carson Wentz

Sammis Reyes

Tight Ends

Brian Robinson Jr.

Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson

Cam Sims

Marken Michel

Side field

Punt returners

Curtis Hodges

Defensive line

Kendall Fuller INT

Kam Curl INT

Percy Butler INT

Chris Harris

Drops

Cole Turner

Terry McLaurin vs Jamin Davis

Ryan Kerrigan

Jeremy Reaves INT

Bobby McCain INT

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...