Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 5

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fifth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
After a much needed day off, first player down to the field is … *drumroll* … once again Jequez Ezzard #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ki0LkjCVV6— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 1, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson is back in individual drills again…and leaping over things! pic.twitter.com/Nn1dStJACq— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Antonio Gibson participating in individual to start practice. pic.twitter.com/5Z7DNGPioZ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2022
Antonio Gibson working in RZ drills. Showed quickness on inside slant against Kendall Fuller for a TD from Wentz. Run with ball hard outside to corner right after.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2022
Carson Wentz
Wentz getting warmed up for the day pic.twitter.com/B8ddrMI1PN— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Cool moment after this rep - Wentz talked to Gibson about being a bit more patient at the line of scrimmage before he starts the route— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 1, 2022
Carson Wentz throws and throws. pic.twitter.com/IKfVoYuZMb— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2022
Sammis Reyes
Sammis Reyes getting some blocking work in pic.twitter.com/CtqnbHBf0c— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
There was a nice execution from Reyes and McGowan as the starting offense wrapped up their session. McGowan set up the block for Reyes by stretching the play out a bit further, and Reyes sealed off Fuller— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Tight Ends
Training camp Day 5: John Bates still among those sidelined, but here’s a look at the tight ends. Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges have all had nice camps so far: pic.twitter.com/DU4TqoJhYc— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson makes the juggling catch pic.twitter.com/6VSSEH1DPE— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Patterson tasked with blocking Brian Robinson is quite the visual pic.twitter.com/cp9Hf1MgRX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Wentz ➡️ Dotson pic.twitter.com/tdzqJi0lOj— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Cam Sims
Can Sims makes the grab pic.twitter.com/Xl6vBniIpp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Marken Michel
Marken Michel with the hands pic.twitter.com/XWQHVdrxOf— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Side field
Antonio Gibson participating in position drills.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2022
John Bates, Troy Apke and DeJuan Neal also on the side.
Not seeing Trai Turner (quad) in uniform. Would be a 4th consecutive missed practice. https://t.co/hFz1U5Zo0e
DB DeJuan Neal and C Tyler Larsen over there is well.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 1, 2022
After an impressive juke Thursday, Samuel seems set to now not practice for three days in a row. https://t.co/eGmVp3o4wO
Punt returners
I see three players back catching punts on special teams drills: Erickson, McGowan and Dotson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Curtis Hodges
Curtis Hodges just made a really nice catch from Wentz. He did have to jump, but he had to really extend to bring it in— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Defensive line
The defense was using five linemen for a few plays: from JSW, Allen, Mathis, Payne and Sweat— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Kendall Fuller INT
Fuller just grabbed his first pick of the week breaking on a pass from Wentz to Sims. Fuller was one of my standouts last week, and it’s carrying over into Week 2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Kam Curl INT
And on the next play, Wentz’s overthrow results in a Kam Curl pick. Curl with a helluva leap to haul it in https://t.co/gC5qtIW9RQ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl intercept Carson Wentz on consecutive plays in 9 on 9. Wentz is missing his spots and the secondary is capitalizing— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2022
Wentz interceptions on b2b plays. Second pick sailed over Cole Turner and into the arms of Kam Curl.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2022
Percy Butler INT
Now Percy Butler with the interception. Jumped a Taylor Heinicke pass. That's 3 INT in 4 plays.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 1, 2022
Chris Harris
Chris Harris, responding to the secondary’s dominant run in team drills so far: “YESSIR! YESSIR! COMMANDO LOCKDOWN!— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2022
Drops
So many drops today. Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Marken Michel among those who’ve let it slip.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Cole Turner
Goal line drills are going on right now. Heinicke delivered a strike to Cole Turner, who made the falling catch in the back of the end zone. Really starting to get excited about Turner as a red zone target this season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 1, 2022
Terry McLaurin vs Jamin Davis
Terry McLaurin was just matched up in the slot with Jamin Davis and ran a fade-ish route to the corner. Wentz looked elsewhere and Terry was animated (not mad, not showing up Wentz, just animated). “Throw it to me when I’m on a linebacker!”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan
Ryan Kerrigan is back on the sideline at Commanders practice, standing with the defense during team drills.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2022
Jeremy Reaves INT
Sam Howell becomes the third quarterback to throw an interception today (Reaves on the grab). I think I just heard @BenStandig say the Commanders need to bring back Steven Montez.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Bobby McCain INT
Carson Wentz with his third interception of practice. Bobby McCain gets in on the fun.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
