 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All aTwitter: 1 August 2022

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists and others

By Bill-in-Bangkok and Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Football Team-Press Conference Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...