All aTwitter: 1 August 2022

Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges are two young TE’s to keep an eye on. Both are in the 6’6” to 6’8” range and can move. #httc @SportsJourney @ABC pic.twitter.com/fwxZ6HrW9j— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 31, 2022
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2022
DB coach Harris is very hyped every time his guys make a play pic.twitter.com/obNNuAe7lP
Week 1 of camp ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2022
A closer look at who had a good week
Redskins vs Cowboys (1988)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) July 31, 2022
Week 6 pic.twitter.com/p2A6B9dU9s
Joe Jacoby— The BnG® (@RatedRedskins) July 31, 2022
4× Pro Bowl selection (83, 84, 85, 86)
2× AP first-team All-Pro selection (83, 84)
NFL 1980s All-Decade Team
3x Super Bowl champion (XVII, XXII, XXVI) #HTTR4LIFE #TheHOGS https://t.co/3YiDA71WJM pic.twitter.com/kx7OG8AI0F
FOOTBALL IS FAMILY: @charleslenojr72 and @jennifermleno72 weren't expecting their 3rd child for another month when Baby Leno had other plans.— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 1, 2022
With Charles away, his teammates stepped up.
A preview of @jordangiorgio's story on Sports Final tonight#HTTC @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/wg2pJs4NKK
Kelvin Harmon is going into year 3 with the Rivera staff and still hasn’t taken a live snap under them. They must see a significant pulse there. They aren’t just keeping him around as a career camp body.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) July 31, 2022
It’s kinda crazy how Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon Scherff, DeShazor Everett, Chase Young, Logan Thomas and Jon Bostic were all team captains last season. And none of them will be playing week 1 this year.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) July 31, 2022
Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright on Ryan Kerrigan's retirement: pic.twitter.com/m1ngwXGlCR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022
Asked Chase Young what it was like having Ryan Kerrigan out at practice: "He’s a guy I looked up to since middle school, so it was definitely an honor just to play with him. Good to see him. Good to see all the little RKs with him." (Kerrigan has 3 daughters under the age of 3.)— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022
My favorite block from year 2 , excited for year 3! pic.twitter.com/mgLMkT8GRP— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) July 31, 2022
RedzoneDC: Deuce w/ @Tiller56 & Friends will be joined by @DougMcCrayNFL @LetMualTellit, Tuesday 4:30pm to run through the @Commanders schedule. What’s your prediction? pic.twitter.com/mmIoAM1roz— Deuce - redzoneinthelab_podcast (@redzoneinthelab) July 31, 2022
The three year trend for top WR extensions continue. Deebo Samuel will have this contract expiring just after turning 30. https://t.co/Wua44C7Y2v— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) July 31, 2022
A whopping 11 (!) receivers have signed deals worth $20M or more per year this offseason:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2022
Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams
Cooper Kupp
AJ Brown
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel
DK Metcalf
Terry McLaurin
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin
Mike Williams
REPORT: Jimmy G is “in talks” with New York Giants https://t.co/hK3k4MCWbl— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 31, 2022
Free agent LB Reuben Foster, hoping to kick-start his comeback after recovery from a major knee injury, has a workout today with the #Seahawks, source said. Foster hasn’t played since 2018, but the former #49ers and #Commanders LB has had several workouts. Another chance today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022
In fairness to Hamilton, manning up on slot receivers is 100% not in his wheelhouse. He’s more of a pure tight end eraser.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 31, 2022
I think the staff is just testing the limits of what he can and can’t do and learning some lessons today.
And that’s okay with me, tbh. https://t.co/poi3FKat7m
Falcons Name Marcus Mariota Starting QB https://t.co/bzfW1Eyw0k pic.twitter.com/wQbxAj9r3u— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 31, 2022
After seven years of playing home games at FedEx Field, Brandon Scherff returns there for Week One of the 2022 season, as a member of the Jaguars. He said Sunday that he gets no extra excitement from that. https://t.co/GvKCn0jFUL— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2022
This, btw, is *in spite* of the fact that (1) TEs now catch about the same number of passes than RBs, while RBs used to catch 2x as many passes as TEs; and (2) WRs now catch more passes than RBs/TEs combined, while the reverse used to be true.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 31, 2022
Is this a good thing? As always, it depends. There are a bunch of trade-offs between running/passing and deep passing/short passing, that will vary as rules changes are implemented. That said, the bottom 10 QBs in yards/completion last year (and most years) were not very good: pic.twitter.com/7SPFfxT4zF— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 31, 2022
absolutely terrible job of trying to thread thishttps://t.co/zpdZUbrnXu— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 31, 2022
Jerry Jones on why Jimmy Johnson isn't in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor: I get to make that decision, and it isn't at the end of the day all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not." https://t.co/m8YPEfmGOJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 1, 2022
The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. pic.twitter.com/I6V9BSnPVq— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2022
Those involved have expected a suspension of less-than-a-year, but this remains a little unpredictable ... because this is Robinson's call, and her first NFL case.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 31, 2022
If it IS less than a year, then Roger Goodell will have an interesting call to make. https://t.co/cD67usKrVG
Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with 3 out of the remaining 4 civil lawsuits that were filed against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2022
Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff, is among those to settle.
There is only one civil lawsuit against Watson left.
Interesting that the league was no longer insisting on an indefinite suspension with right to apply for reinstatement after a certain number of games. But the heavy fine was the tradeoff and Watson/NFLPA balked at it.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 1, 2022
FWIW, the arbitrator, Sue L. Robinson, hasn't informed either side of her decision on Watson. The decision by the NFLPA/Watson's camp to say they'll stand by her decision is based on the case now having been before two grand juries and a judge.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022
They feel like that's enough.
The NBA family just learned this afternoon that Bill Russell, the 11-time champion and Hall of Fame icon of the Boston Celtics, who used that fame to further the civil rights cause in the United States during the turbulent 1960s, has died at the age of 88. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/DA4R70Wjps— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) July 31, 2022
The legendary Nichelle Nichols has died at 89.— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2022
Her son Kyle announced the news of her passing.
Nichols was a trailblazer.
She was one of the first Black actors to play a major role on a television series and the type of role she had on Star Trek was groundbreaking. pic.twitter.com/cA8KKnmdTb
We lost two greats. Two people who changed their respective games.— Jill Hopkins (@Jillhopkins) July 31, 2022
Two Black Icons.
Rest easy Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/AWyLdBDBlO
What was Bill Russell's life like while he was racking up 11 rings? His daughter writes: pic.twitter.com/ETKKvEbDfX— austin walker (@austin_walker) July 31, 2022
From the great Bob Ryan on Bill Russell: “In his final 14 years as a basketball player, Bill Russell’s team participated in 21 winner-take-all contests (nine NCAA tournament games, one Olympic gold medal game, 10 Game 7s, one deciding Game 5), and Bill Russell’s team won all 21.”— Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 1, 2022
Two carnival cruise ships colliding pic.twitter.com/5ifslVQM8V— That Looked Expensive (@LookedExpensive) July 29, 2022
Life guard at the pool, I see one small technicality pic.twitter.com/RukoyiDzFW— Glenn (@_greencurry) July 31, 2022
Perfect camouflage…— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/irLMU5Z3ur
