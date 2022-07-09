All aTwitter: 9 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Soooo many cool things we have planned for you! Tomorrow we kick it off on our official 90th Anniversary! Thanks for having me @BIG100Radio! https://t.co/54AKhlE0AI— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) July 8, 2022
Can’t wait to see you at training camp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 7, 2022
Enter the fan lottery now for a chance to attend a practice in person!
Love to see it pic.twitter.com/R0Rm0exDFM— GregoryLightbody (@Real_GregoryLS) July 8, 2022
the rookie with the captain @JahanDotson x @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/YsuWIPsjfJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 8, 2022
Top 5 catches from FOUR different quarterbacks:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 8, 2022
Case Keenum
Dwayne Haskins
Kyle Allen
Taylor Heinicke
Amazing!
Year 3 loading… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/kq5Pd3t78Y— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) July 7, 2022
COOOOOOLE pic.twitter.com/iyP8weoiXH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 8, 2022
There are Dave Butz days left til the 2022 #Commanders kickoff. #65daystogo #HTTC— TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) July 8, 2022
They don't make 'em any tougher and grittier than Butz. He was enormous too... 6'8". pic.twitter.com/vncKg2GLHN
The Commanders could've drafted WR Chris Olave in the first round, but that trade netted...— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) July 8, 2022
WR Johan Dotson
RB Brian Robinson
QB Sam Howell
TE Cole Turner
We'll find out who won that trade after the 2022 season. My money is on the Burgundy and Gold, not the Black and Gold.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/8EHoEWMU1C— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) June 29, 2018
Got some work in with @94yne at his camp! One of the best to ever come through @AlabamaFTBL @DLineclub @fivestarphenom @ScottRapp17 @Coast2Coasttc @PlayBookAthlete pic.twitter.com/XqXatBmCrp— Ryder “Twin” Murphree (@ryder_murphree) July 8, 2022
Skins podcasts have 4 of the top 75 shows on the Apple football charts. No other NFL/College team is represented by more then 1. Only the Browns have a higher rated show. All 4 local pods are rated higher then Shefter, among others. This fan base isn’t dead. pic.twitter.com/1HFJEZmwt3— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) July 7, 2022
My bad…forgot about Czaban pic.twitter.com/isvwKTOEgF— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) July 7, 2022
“Considering that he’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and that he missed the final four games of 2022 due to an ankle injury, (Lamar) Jackson’s maneuverings are even more perplexing.”https://t.co/s6XqTw4rCx— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 8, 2022
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC that Sunday Ticket will most likely leave DirecTV and end up with a streaming service for the 2023 season. A final decision is expected in the coming months.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 8, 2022
Goodell: 'The consumers want it,' says Goodell of NFL direct to consumer service he says is in 'early stage.'— Brian Steinberg (@bristei) July 8, 2022
with most rushes in the NFL the running back gets about what was expected of them so it's good to have either a high explosive run rate or a low bad rush rate (or both) #nflverse pic.twitter.com/VdXZq4k1Fa— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) July 8, 2022
Robbie Anderson takes issue on how the #Jets handled their 2018 3rd overall pick, QB Sam Darnold.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2022
"I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league."
"I don't feel like Sam should've played right away. Being in the building, the coaches.. it wasn't right." pic.twitter.com/8Fq0NedhyY
Got punked by DHall— Big Fresco 702 (@Frescoooo702) July 7, 2022
New Commanders owner Keanu Reeves https://t.co/wppmCG3rNm— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 8, 2022
If Progressive doesn’t do a commercial with Baker Mayfield moving out of FirstEnergy Stadium they are dropping the ball.— Donny Football (@DonChed54) July 6, 2022
If you paid 35,000 for VIP seats to the Man U v Liverpool game, well this is what you get.. oh yeah & btw Ronaldo is not coming. pic.twitter.com/xQBkB2p2Ya— BkkShadow (@BkkShadow) July 8, 2022
This is next level base running from Kole Calhoun pic.twitter.com/Xbzpzdpv3r— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 8, 2022
Sad to report more upsetting news…actor Tony Sirico has died at 79. He is most known for his role as Paulie in the Sopranos. Before acting he was connected to the Colombo Crime Family and changed his life after a prison stint and got into acting. RIP legend pic.twitter.com/JWFMqedPjy— The Sit Down : A Mafia History Podcast (@TheSitdown7) July 8, 2022
Paulie Walnuts is an all-time TV character. RIP Tony Sirico. pic.twitter.com/P9UrwzXFPA— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 8, 2022
Madame Tussaud's Blackpool lugging their waxwork Boris to outside the job centre is an absolutely sensational bit of stick pic.twitter.com/pXS1N1Lp89— A New Chapter - Inclusive Children's Bookstore (@ANewChapterBks) July 7, 2022
This tops every bottle flip EVER— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ktKsOJHvPD
4th of July in Alaska slaps different….they launch abandoned cars off a cliff https://t.co/2NUT7eiyB0 pic.twitter.com/DNYKOczZuQ— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 7, 2022
