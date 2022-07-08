All aTwitter: 8 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Let's hope he's a better financial advisor than NFL talent evaluator, for the sake of his clients. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) July 7, 2022

Commanders should sign Jaylon Smith. He wouldn’t come in and immediately displace Holcomb. He’s not a WILL so Jamin’s development should be safe. Prior to last year he’s been available for all 16 of his teams games. He can rush the passer as a LB (SAM option).He’s still only 27. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 7, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders fans shouldn’t debate Wentz versus Mayfield. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/2JGFYVVTs8 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 7, 2022

Fresh new digits pic.twitter.com/lB62CLwV3Q — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 7, 2022

For those asking, because he played into the 2000s, BMitch isn’t available for consideration by the Senior Committee yet. But when the time comes he absolutely needs to go in as well. We will make it happen. All of us. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 7, 2022

Washington Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder offered to testify via video before the House Oversight Committee in July, via @TishaESPN and @john_keim:https://t.co/mcYiNnh2WL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2022

The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/4mkwWVkXXe — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 7, 2022

Sandra Douglass Morgan first words as the new #Raiders president.pic.twitter.com/HTwBtTWWo9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2022

NFL rookies attempt to paint their team logos from memory pic.twitter.com/rB4LxzWTOC — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2022

Actor James Caan, known for his roles in beloved movies The Godfather, Misery and Elf, died Wednesday at age 82, his family announced Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oTn3QAV6ef — Forbes (@Forbes) July 7, 2022

I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, “Working?” Honored. RIP — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 7, 2022

Little league coach James Caan to two dads coming at him with baseball bats: "You got a bat? Start using it right now." pic.twitter.com/AAZfJ8igrI — Clyde Folley (@FlyedCollie) July 7, 2022

pic.twitter.com/1pGc1DnRJN — Coisas que eu faria se alguem falasse duvido (@duvidofazer) July 6, 2022

