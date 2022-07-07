Dan Snyder offers to testify before House Oversight Committee at the end of July

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have been trading statements for months and the investigation into Snyder and the organization has intensified and expanded as more former employees have come forward. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the Committee on June 22nd. Dan Snyder was out of the country per Snyder’s spokesperson and lawyer. This led to Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney issuing a subpoena to compel Snyder to testify. Snyder and his lawyer remained out of country and refused to accept service on the subpoena.

ESPN has obtained a letter from Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, that says he is available to testify at the end of the month. She also said they haven’t heard from the Committee since a phone call on June 30th. The Committee offered for Snyder to be interviewed remotely on July 6th or 8th. Snyder offered to testify virtually on July 28h or 29th. The Committee’s session is scheduled to end on the 29th.

Seymour also said that Snyder planned to be in Israel for “much of July” and “into August” to observe the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death. Seymour said she’d travel to Israel for Snyder’s video deposition, which would be conducted in private, but the committee can opt to release all or part of the transcript.