All aTwitter: 7 July 2022

In the office cooking up pic.twitter.com/91Hak6vnM2— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 6, 2022
Asked Ron Rivera about whether or not he heard the fan sentiment regarding the need to extend McLaurin: "I heard them... loud and clear."— John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022
Terry McLaurin, when asked about playing with his 9th QB since entering the league, said his goal is to "make them look good." He added that Carson Wentz is "somebody I've connected with on a very personal level" and that Wentz checked in on him regularly throughout free agency.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022
This is not an exaggeration.@TheTerry_25 might be the most complete, well-rounded 26-year-old athlete/human I have ever encountered in my professional career.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 6, 2022
The way he plays. The way he speaks on the microphone. The way he leads.
The @Commanders are so fortunate to have him pic.twitter.com/Ee66y7idmH
No. 17 on the field— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 6, 2022
No. 1 in our hearts pic.twitter.com/tgX0iCS9Dm
Terry McLaurin… pic.twitter.com/QHPO1P2acU— John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022
"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022
Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX
"I think it sends the right kind of message."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022
Ron Rivera reacts to Terry McLaurin's contract extension with @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/fMDmP0jVOC
Last Friday, July 1st Our STE Champion James Smith-Williams (@jacsw3) organized an educational summer field trip for kids at @CASAofDC to tour the Smithsonian FUTURES museum.— Set The Expectation (@STEnonprofit) July 5, 2022
He even brought a few @Commanders teammates @jamindavis25 and @Willgotthesack to help chaperone! pic.twitter.com/vSvK9TDvh1
Please see a statement from Events DC regarding RFK Stadium pic.twitter.com/ZINbdWqxrR— Events DC (@TheEventsDC) July 6, 2022
There's a new QB in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/NfWFsJ2gNl— NFL (@NFL) July 6, 2022
The Browns are trading QB Baker Mayfield to the Panthers for a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick that can convert to a 4th-rounder based on playing time, per sources. The deal is pending a physical tomorrow.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022
Browns’ fifth-round pick will become a fourth-rounder in ‘24 if Baker Mayfield plays 70% of the offensive snaps, per source.— Joe Person (@josephperson) July 6, 2022
And as @MikeGarafolo 1st reported, the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season, the Panthers will pay him ~$5 million and Mayfield agreed to an approximate $3.5 million pay cut. Saves Cleveland $8 million in cap space.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022
Baker Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers @MikeGarafolo joined @Kay_Breezy22 to talk about the details of the trade that just went down. pic.twitter.com/7BxLskSe3K— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 6, 2022
And the cherry on top of this Baker Mayfield trade:#Browns at #Panthers, Week 1.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022
How many Fantasy points will Baker Mayfield drop on the Browns week 1? #KeepPounding #BAKERMAYFIELD #FantasyFootball— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) July 6, 2022
Panthers FO to Robby Anderson after trading for Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/piuiEW8qZ1— SB Nation (@SBNation) July 6, 2022
I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4— Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022
Will make his preseason debut at FedEx Field. https://t.co/Vm5HFjSUGa— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 6, 2022
#Panthers new QB room:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2022
- Baker Mayfield
- Sam Darnold
- Matt Corral
- PJ Walker
this deal is 100% about Matt Rhule trying to save Matt Rhule's job— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2022
yes Baker is a cheap add & is > Darnold
but he isn't a long term answer for any team & will win just enough to keep you from drafting a top QB
Rhule doesn't care about that, he's trying not to get fired this yr
Not sure why Mayfield accepted a pay cut. Doesnt make sense unless the playtime incentives are easy to reach or he got some type of no tag clause in the contract.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 6, 2022
I feel like the fact that this trade involves a conditional 6th round pick 2 years from now and all three parties involved making financial compromises should give us a sense of how much impact it's really going to have.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 6, 2022
I love how much of a shotgun wedding this is for literally everyone. https://t.co/NqcAnrRUcT— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) July 6, 2022
The Panthers have been transparent all offseason about the possibility of adding another quarterback for competition purposes. So I'm told the Baker Mayfield deal is all about adding competition.— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 6, 2022
They should condemn that building.— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 6, 2022
The Browns traded a former No. 1 overall pick who has their only playoff win since 1994 for a conditional 5th while eating salary ...— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) July 6, 2022
While also paying $230M guaranteed to a player who might not play this year and is still facing four civil suits.
Just brilliant strategy.
Baker wasn't available nor had the Browns signed Watson so this taek is the antithesis of hot https://t.co/sD7nwvOeAA— Big Doug (@bigdouglasshow) July 7, 2022
It's absurd that teams don't swing in the draft more often. Cost is cheap. It's a must have position. Almost no solutions available outside of the draft. Plus in the rare event you hit on 2 they maintain trade value.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 6, 2022
If you don’t include @johnelway being drafted by @colts and traded to @broncos, here’s the list of No. 1 overall drafted QBs in the Super Bowl Era who were done with their original teams before 5 years:— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 6, 2022
Jeff George
Jamarcus Russell
Baker Mayfield
Tuned into Adrian Peterson’s IG live randomly and Trent Williams was there, being honored as the first o-lineman ever to be ranked 99 overall in Madden. Pretty cool pic.twitter.com/0pq46MZ6sp— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 7, 2022
This will be unpopular...— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) July 6, 2022
Moore- Could be Mahomes number 2 WR and 3rd target
Dotson- I think he ends up as Washington's # 2 WR/Target
Olave- This assumes Thomas is back, but if so where are the targets, esp. when Kamara is back
Watson- Seems like he might split 3rd WR role
Introducing QB decision making: execution is crucial to QB play, but how QBs set themselves up for success by throwing to right receivers is half the battle. @arjunmenon100 and I quantified QB decision making, setting up a new way to evaluate QBs— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) July 6, 2022
Article: https://t.co/dIi8gPgFe5 pic.twitter.com/TbDyA8iqIG
Traded my Chase Young helmet for this beauty! Look at the names on this helmet! pic.twitter.com/zwvxWokQAA— Commander Sean (@FlSkinsFan4Life) July 6, 2022
As Cowboys criticized as "tone deaf" after announcing their Black Rifle Coffee partnership, owner Jerry Jones addresses the company's appeal. Team plans to sell Black Rifle Coffee products this season at AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/h5fx5OWCLC— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 6, 2022
USFL championship game draws 1.5 million viewers. https://t.co/hDAg7dPFUw— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 6, 2022
Bo Jackson’s first career major league homer was a 475-foot shot that remains the longest blast ever recorded in a regular season game at Kauffman Stadium. This seems like a good time to mention it wasn’t even his best sport. pic.twitter.com/mrwTeE7DBD— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 5, 2022
2016 Pitt running Jet Tackle Reverse pic.twitter.com/iqmw4mu5lt— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 5, 2022
The ending of this game is wild. @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/Rxj13Cl449— Kevin (@forensictoxguy) July 6, 2022
The Dibaba Sisters, from Ethopia, the fastest family on earth. They are the only siblings in recorded history to hold concurrent world records, and have 4 Olympic gold medals, 2 silvers, 3 bronze and 15 world championship pic.twitter.com/10JgxBpfdC— African Hub (@AfricanHub_) July 5, 2022
