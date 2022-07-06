Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Carson Wentz's spring fills Washington Commanders with optimism - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

ASHBURN, Va. -- The first impression of quarterback Carson Wentz left the Washington Commanders excited for the next one. They saw what they had hoped to see this spring: a strong arm that should open up their offense.

Nickel cornerback move has Benjamin St-Juste primed for Year 2 leap | RSN

Washington's coaching staff moved Benjamin St-Juste to nickel cornerback during the offseason program. The early returns were strong.

Numbers to know from Terry McLaurin's career

Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Washington Commanders. Here's a look at what the star wideout has accomplished in his career so far.

Terry McLaurin humbled, ready to work after signing extension

McLaurin's life has changed forever with him signing a long-term extension. Now, he's ready to get back to work.

Should Martin Mayhew's tenure in Detroit give Commanders fans faith in Washington? | RSN

Lions' play-by-play announcer Dan Miller joined the Washington Football Talk podcast and provided first-hand insight into what now-Washington GM Martin Mayhew built in Detroit.

One part of being a top receiver where Terry McLaurin can still grow | RSN

Terry McLaurin is an excellent wideout, but Pete Hailey sees one area of McLaurin's game that can get better.

PHOTOS | Terry McLaurin's best moments from 2021

The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin have agreed to a contract extension. Here are the top photos from McLaurin's 2021 season. (Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell/Washington Commanders)

Has Daniel Snyder changed? The evidence isn't kind. - The Washington Post

The Commanders say they cleaned house. Daniel Snyder's footprints say otherwise.

Commanders Fantasy Football Outlook: Is Carson Wentz worth taking a flyer on? | RSN

The Commanders have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, but is he worth taking a flyer on in fantasy football?

Mina Kimes on Commanders WR's: "Sneakily One of the Better Skill Groups in the League"

Terry McLaurin's new deal was officially announced Tuesday...