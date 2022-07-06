Terry McLaurin talks to the media after signing his new contract

Terry McLaurin met with the media today to answer questions in the wake of signing his 3 year contract extension yesterday. He was introduced by head coach Ron Rivera, who said that signing Terry had been a priority. He also had an interesting comment about signings that still may come (whether this offseason or next) saying, “There’s still a couple of other guys that we want to get taken care of because we really do believe in who they are. In fact, in some situations, they’re gonna be playing into their last season, but that doesn’t mean they’re not wanted.” Sounds like the coach is trying to tell the fans that guys like Cole Holcomb and Daron Payne may be in the plans even if deals don’t get done for everyone before this season.

But today was all about Terry McLaurin. He was smiling and upbeat, but, as always professional and dignified, though he did seem to choke up with a bit of emotion once or twice.

Terry talked about the process of negotiation, saying that Ron Rivera had reached out to him to say how important it was to the team to reach an agreement. He said that Jon Allen and Logan Thomas, who have both been through the process of signing extensions, talked to him often and helped him maintain perspective. He praised his agent and thanked his family, friends and his girlfriend.

“Talking to my agent, to the conversations I’ve had with coach Rivera. It was very evident that they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here. “Obviously, this is a business. I’ve understood that since I got here. And that’s the tough part about it sometimes, is when now the business gets in the way of certain things. But at the end of the day, we got a deal done that worked for both sides. And I’m happy for the other guys in my peer group that are able to get what they deserve as well. But it was just about trying to come to an agreement that was best for myself and this organization. And I felt like we did that. So I’m just really excited about what’s to come.”

Terry talked about Washington, and about wanting to be here to work towards rebuilding the franchise, and he referenced meeting Gary Clark and having conversations with Doug Williams about what it looked like to be on a championship team and how to help the Commanders rebuild that legacy.

“I feel like to coach Rivera’s credit and the staff here that we have a really unselfish group of guys in that locker room. We have a lot of guys who are competitive and hungry. And they want to see Washington be back on top,” McLaurin said. “We all know where we want to head to. And I think we’re all on the same page with that. But we also understand that it’s going to take the work and dedication from everybody involved to get there. “I want to be a part of that. It’s a place where I was drafted to. A place where the fans show me so much love and appreciation and are so passionate about just this fan base and this organization and the history of it — something I wanted to be a part of, especially with where we’re at now and where I feel like we’re heading.”

As always, Terry appeared humble and thankful, talking about being an underdog and a hard worker, and always putting team first, trusting that individual success will follow team success.

The Press Conference

LIVE: Terry McLaurin speaks with the media following signing his contract extension https://t.co/WRXQDiGwjt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 6, 2022

Get you a coach that looks at you the way Ron looks at Terry #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gqthKZKtgl — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 6, 2022

Words from Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin’s new deal: “Getting him done felt like he had to be a priority for us.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 6, 2022

Asked Ron Rivera about whether or not he heard the fan sentiment regarding the need to extend McLaurin: "I heard them... loud and clear." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022

The negotiation

McLaurin said he had a lot of conversations with Rivera during the contract negotiations. Said they had a lot of transparent and personal conversations — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin said Ron Rivera called him even before the deal got done to emphasize his deal was a priority. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said Rivera took time out of his day to talk with him. He appreciated that the head coach was so willing to hear where he was at mentally through the whole process. He always had a good feeling a deal would get done — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin said he wasn’t worried about the exploding receiver market preventing a deal: I felt very confident. It was very evident they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said he always "felt confident" something would get done here, based on talks with his agent @ESG_Baker and in conversations with Ron Rivera. "It was evident they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said he "cried some real tears" after the deal got done. He thought about everything he's had to overcome throughout his career. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

Gets the chance to support his parents, and maybe help them retire, after they looked after him growing up... Called that "surreal" https://t.co/LqGzFEq6VG — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 6, 2022

Jonathan Allen & Logan Thomas

McLaurin said he heard a lot from Jon Allen and Logan Thomas throughout the contract negotiations, and they called a lot just to check in on him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

The signing

Terry just referenced this and the whole "red carpet experience" of yesterday, when he came in to ink his extension. Called it "top notch" https://t.co/32jhApjcZ4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 6, 2022

Carson Wentz

Terry McLaurin is leaving here to meet up with Carson Wentz to get in a throwing session out in California #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5et6k6ThVT — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin, at his press conference for his new 3-year extension, said he's flying today out to meet with Carson Wentz and get in some throwing sessions. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said Wentz is a very personal guy, and the QB has checked in on him throughout the summer. He was enamored by Wentz's ability to throw the deep ball when they first played each other in 2019 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said Wentz "during the process he reached out to me. That's why I can't wait to get out there and start throwing with him... I'm really excited to see what he does." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin's first game in the NFL was in Philly vs. the Eagles, who were led by Carson Wentz. He remembers being "almost enamored" by how Wentz threw the ball deep and how he stood tough in the pocket — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin, when asked about playing with his 9th QB since entering the league, said his goal is to "make them look good." He added that Carson Wentz is "somebody I've connected with on a very personal level" and that Wentz checked in on him regularly throughout free agency. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022

Wanting to remain in Washington

McLaurin wanted to give his all when he first got drafted by Washington, whether that was special teams or any other role. That hasn't changed today. He wants to be the best that he can and give everything he has to the fans and team — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

McLaurin wanted to give his all when he first got drafted by Washington, whether that was special teams or any other role. That hasn't changed today. He wants to be the best that he can and give everything he has to the fans and team — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

McLaurin said there are a lot of unselfish players in the locker room. Everyone is on the same page and have the same goals, but they also know the work that's required to get there — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

Meeting Washington greats

Terry McLaurin said he met Gary Clark in person in person, and he referred to Doug Williams as a mentor. "I said I want to continue to make No. 17 look good." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022

McLaurin shares a great anecdote about picking Williams’ brain about what it takes for teams to be successful. What did practice look like, etc? He said he asked Clark about what it was like to work with Art Monk and mentor a receiver group. https://t.co/2cOH465uRK — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 6, 2022

Distractions & missing practices

McLaurin doesnt miss practice, so asked what it was like to miss OTAs, "it was weird." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin on missing practice during his holdout. "It was weird. I don't miss practice. I know how important those reps are. ... That was really hard for me. But you understand the business and what has to happen." He said the support from his teammates was big for him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022

Hard work and future goals

"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."



Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022

"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."



Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022

Idk about you guys but I’m running through 100 brick walls for Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/7QRmvYBWWu — Ryan Clary (@Ryanclary11) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin talks about always being an underdog, and that the work he puts in is the difference. Surround yourself with the right people, and do the work. Wise words. "It's really cool to be standing here as a kid from Indianapolis that had a dream to play in the NFL" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2022

McLaurin's goals for 2022: he wants to continue being the best possible player and help his team get to the playoffs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

McLaurin thinks that his work ethic played a big role in getting to this point in his career. He said he really started getting better as a player when he started focusing on his weaknesses and how he can improve — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 6, 2022

McLaurin: "My career got on an upward trajectory when I started to try to turn my weaknesses into strengths...As soon as you get complacent that's when things start to go downhill" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2022

Terry McLaurin: "Football is what I do. It's not who I am. I try to be a complete person." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 6, 2022

McLaurin has repeatedly said how he wants people to be honest with him, that's what drives him and makes him better. Way too many people, not just athletes, just want to be told nice things. The truth is what matters. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2022

Terry, holding up his Commanders jersey “it’s gonna look good, man!” pic.twitter.com/t0sx0rcUZO — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 6, 2022

The future of other Commanders players

Ron Rivera reiterated that Washington “isn’t done” getting contract extensions with current players. Says some of those deals might be next offseason but there is a 3-year plan in place. Rivera says getting the McLaurin deal done was a huge step. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 6, 2022

Coach & player