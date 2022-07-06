All aTwitter: 6 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Leader. Captain. Committed.



Terry sits down with @juliedonaldson_ to discuss his contract extension and more! — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 5, 2022

Terry inked his deal today; here's a 10-minute interview with Julie Donaldsonhttps://t.co/04yazVAd7Q — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 6, 2022

I know the story here is that there's a fire at RFK. But all I can think about is, THIS IS WHAT HAS BECOME OF RFK. What is DC doing? Why is it just sitting there growing weeds? https://t.co/JHPR5eRcHN — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 5, 2022

Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. briefs the media on the RFK Stadium Working Fire. Cause and origin remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/vnM5EfzJSM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 5, 2022

If you think RFK is gonna be demolished and turned into "affordable" or "mixed income" housing you haven't been paying attention to what's happening in the city. Waterfront view and access and on a metro stop? No chance. — Disco (@discoque5) July 5, 2022

Sad seeing what has happened to RFK Stadium. This made me feel better. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/3Ym0lIidvF — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) July 5, 2022

NFL Live: Carson Wentz has Best Offense In NFC East | #HTTC https://t.co/De1N5mnTk9 — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) July 5, 2022

from when I was out: Carson Wentz's spring fills Washington Commanders with optimism. Still more steps to take here, but the first one left Washington feeling good. https://t.co/xo8WFZ4w0X — John Keim (@john_keim) July 5, 2022

Armor isn’t quite finished yet. Still need some well finishing to do lol but in the meantime this idea popped into my head and this is going to look awesome on my desk at work! @Commanders #HTTC REMEMBER THE PAST! WELCOME TO THE FUTURE! pic.twitter.com/F76Q6WCfNb — True Commandalorian (@Commandalorian1) July 6, 2022

As to clock keeps ticking toward the start of training camp, reports are sharply conflicting on whether the Seahawks are, or ever were, interested in Baker Mayfield. https://t.co/Fm18gR3Yuz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 6, 2022

I like Josina. Always have.



Kinda shitty of Ian, who ostensibly lumps JA’s reporting into the “internet rumors” bin. (That’s my first reaction, as a media guy. Just pure disrespect.)



Also, pull over and park the fucking car. pic.twitter.com/mddE16b49i https://t.co/3LR7LqDXkY — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) July 6, 2022

Id agree with you on this. Even if he were to flop in Cleveland there are so many things at play he probably still would get moderate interest as a FA. If he goes elsewhere and fails to start/plays like Darnold his value is shot for some time and hard to rebound from. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 6, 2022

The Concussion Legacy Foundation announces that #Broncos Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/eflHbo9Hru — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 5, 2022

Dez Bryant spoke out about CTE after doctors announced Demaryius Thomas had the brain disease at the time of this death pic.twitter.com/kc9Rco8UEa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2022

Statement from Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust pic.twitter.com/y3G5aSVhng — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 5, 2022

This knuckleball was nasty

pic.twitter.com/25sr9lTD5G — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 4, 2022

A steam pumped fire engine and 3 ladders racing to a fire in Paris in 1905. pic.twitter.com/XSQdqksnqw — Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 5, 2022

Anthony Hopkins screen testing his Hannibal Lecter mask options for THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991). pic.twitter.com/f1RGh7BPx3 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 4, 2022

A stunning cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria captured by photographer Peter Maier. pic.twitter.com/7vUVnePvBD — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 5, 2022

