Terry McLaurin signed his contract extension today

We back! https://t.co/AXb3upFkkl— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) July 5, 2022
McLaurin’s 222 receptions are the most through three seasons in Washington.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) July 5, 2022
McLaurin is one of three NFC wide receivers (Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams) with at least 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) July 5, 2022
WR Terry McLaurin has officially signed his new three-year contract, the Commanders announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 5, 2022
McLaurin will have a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
