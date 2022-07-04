All-NFC East Starting Offense, Defense and Special Teams

The beginning of July is a boring time for football. Training camps won’t begin for another three weeks leaving diehard fans to argue over whose roster is better on paper.

Being that we are smack in the middle of this slow time, I decided to take a look at my All-NFC East preseason starting unit.

I kept the offense in 11 personnel and added a third down running back to the mix. On defense I identified two defensive tackles, two EDGE rushers and three linebackers. I also added in a third corner and didn’t label my two safeties.

The breakdowns are below for your enjoyment and discussion purposes.

Offense

QB - Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

RB - Saquon Barkley (Giants)

3rd Down RB - J.D. McKissic (Commanders)

WR - Terry McLaurin (Commanders)

WR - A.J. Brown (Eagles)

WR - CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

TE - Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

LT - Tyron Smith (Cowboys)

LG - Andrew Norwell (Commanders)

C - Jason Kelce (Eagles)

RG - Zack Martin (Cowboys)

RT - Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Defense

EDGE - Haason Reddick (Eagles)

DT - Jonathan Allen (Commanders)

DT - Leonard Williams (Giants)

EDGE - Chase Young (Commanders)

LB - Micah Parsons (Cowboys)

LB - Kyzir White (Eagles)

LB - Leighton Vander Esch (Cowboys)

CB - Trevon Diggs (Cowboys)

CB - Darius Slay (Eagles)

CB - Kendall Fuller (Commanders)

S - Anthony Harris (Eagles)

S - Kam Curl (Commanders)

Special Teams

K - Jake Elliott (Eagles)

P - Tress Way (Commanders)

KR - Tony Pollard (Cowboys)

PR - Jalen Reagor (Eagles)

Analysis:

First of all, let me just say this came from the opinion of one person - me. I tried to do this as objectively as possible. I did weigh past experience with future potential and even tried to look at all-round talent regardless of situation (see Saquon Barkley), while assuming health.

By design, I wanted to create a roster that could compete for a championship in 2022, rather than a dynasty that could stand the next 5-8 years. For example, had I went for the latter, you’d probably have seen Chase Roullier at center over the soon-to-be retiring Jason Kelce.

The two hardest positions for me to choose from were running back and linebacker. The easiest position was obviously quarterback.

There was very solid depth at running back (previously mentioned), wide receiver and defensive line, and some young stars were left out due to this. Tight end and linebacker left a little to be desired.

Breakdown (offense/defense):

Eagles - 8

Commanders - 7

Cowboys - 7

Giants - 2

Offensive skill positions were fairly evenly split between the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders. The Cowboys and Eagles, as expected, dominated the trenches.

The defense held strong among the top three teams, with the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders representing fairly equally.

The Giants, on paper, have a much weaker roster than their division opponents and it showed in this exercise.