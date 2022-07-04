All aTwitter: 4 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
In 2021, Antonio Gibson ranked:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022
- 2nd in 1st downs (65)
- 4th in rushing attempts (258)
- 6th in rushing yards (1037)
- 7th(t) in broken or missed tackles (21)
- 10th in Yards After Contact (549)
* 1st in the NFL in both Fumbles (6), and Fumbles Lost (4)
How bad was Terry's QB play?— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022
He saw 25% of the passing targets, led the team in receiving with 1053yds and had just 3 drops
Was 4th in NFL in intended air yards (1758) BUT was 12th in completed air yards (750) 39th in YAC (303) and just 94 of his 130 targets deemed "catchable"
The unassuming eye, and fans from other teams, COULD argue that Terry wasn't getting open— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022
...However advanced statistics show his average yards of separation per route run was 2.6yds which puts him in the same category as:
Metcalf
Diggs
Moore
Chase
Williams
Brown
Beckham
Sutton
Hey guys. If anyone cares:— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 3, 2022
10 weeks until #NFLRedZone
Know your division: talking Eagles with @Tim_McManus. Why they’re a big threat; Jalen Hurts; addition of AJ Brown, Hassan Reddick and James Bradberry. How Tim views the Commanders. learn about the division foes from the insiders. @ESPNRichmondhttps://t.co/mYkJiDNgKK— John Keim (@john_keim) July 3, 2022
Prob shouldn’t put all your thoughts on social media. Liked you a lot but this right here def gives me a new outlook on your personality— Bets_Guaranteed (@ethanta29681070) July 3, 2022
You pay first class for comfort and quiet! Not kids kicking the seat and crying the entire flight!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 3, 2022
The Birmingham Stallions are the USFL champions, with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars. https://t.co/LdYQzsOi4j— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 4, 2022
Other medieval weaponry that we enjoyed as kids in the 70's. pic.twitter.com/Y9wKTV6evJ— Rooster Cogburn (@JeffMil76620840) July 3, 2022
awareness level: 0— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 3, 2022
drunkenness level: 98
fireproof superpowers: 100 pic.twitter.com/41ivJDYUBZ
July 1, 2022
