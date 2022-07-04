All aTwitter: 4 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

In 2021, Antonio Gibson ranked:

- 2nd in 1st downs (65)

- 4th in rushing attempts (258)

- 6th in rushing yards (1037)

- 7th(t) in broken or missed tackles (21)

- 10th in Yards After Contact (549)



* 1st in the NFL in both Fumbles (6), and Fumbles Lost (4) — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022

How bad was Terry's QB play?



He saw 25% of the passing targets, led the team in receiving with 1053yds and had just 3 drops



Was 4th in NFL in intended air yards (1758) BUT was 12th in completed air yards (750) 39th in YAC (303) and just 94 of his 130 targets deemed "catchable" — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022

The unassuming eye, and fans from other teams, COULD argue that Terry wasn't getting open



...However advanced statistics show his average yards of separation per route run was 2.6yds which puts him in the same category as:

Metcalf

Diggs

Moore

Chase

Williams

Brown

Beckham

Sutton — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 3, 2022

Hey guys. If anyone cares:



10 weeks until #NFLRedZone — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 3, 2022

Know your division: talking Eagles with @Tim_McManus. Why they’re a big threat; Jalen Hurts; addition of AJ Brown, Hassan Reddick and James Bradberry. How Tim views the Commanders. learn about the division foes from the insiders. @ESPNRichmondhttps://t.co/mYkJiDNgKK — John Keim (@john_keim) July 3, 2022

Prob shouldn’t put all your thoughts on social media. Liked you a lot but this right here def gives me a new outlook on your personality — Bets_Guaranteed (@ethanta29681070) July 3, 2022

You pay first class for comfort and quiet! Not kids kicking the seat and crying the entire flight! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 3, 2022

The Birmingham Stallions are the USFL champions, with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars. https://t.co/LdYQzsOi4j — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 4, 2022

Other medieval weaponry that we enjoyed as kids in the 70's. pic.twitter.com/Y9wKTV6evJ — Rooster Cogburn (@JeffMil76620840) July 3, 2022

awareness level: 0

drunkenness level: 98

fireproof superpowers: 100 pic.twitter.com/41ivJDYUBZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 3, 2022

pic.twitter.com/2xeDGr7JZ4 — because men are happier than women (@makemysoulhappy) July 1, 2022

