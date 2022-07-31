Could the Commanders Bear Front be Even More Prominent This Season?

Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio tried to be creative (some may say TOO creative), with what strengths they had on defense during the 2022 season. All the talk heading into last year was revolving around the Buffalo Nickel, however the 5-man defensive front held plenty of attention once games began.

This year the Commanders will play 10 games against teams who were in the top half of the NFL in 2021 in total rushing attempts - highlighted by the Titans (1st), Eagles x2 (2nd), Colts and 49ers (tied for 5th) and the Browns (9th). With no player entrenched yet at Buffalo Nickel, and the team set on deploying just two linebackers in their base look, it’s possible we see even more Bear fronts than last season.

Here is a look from All-22 how Washington used the Bear front last year against the Seahawks.

Seahawks were having trouble getting push against the Washington football team and their 5 man front looks. Offensive line play is still going to be a worry in this game but a big test to see if they can correct their issues. pic.twitter.com/H6fJi5HX6r — Terri Lund (@SeahawksFilm) December 5, 2021

Due to great position flex among the interior group, this front can offer numerous possibilities and even some creativity behind it on the back half.

Main Positional Responsibilities:

- 1-Tech: Mathis/Payne

- 3-Tech: Allen/Wise

- 3-Tech: Payne/Obada

- EDGE: Sweat/Obada/Toney

- EDGE: Young/Smith-Williams

BEAR Base (5 down lineman, 2 linebackers):

- 1-Tech: Mathis

- 3-Tech: Allen

- 3-Tech: Payne

- EDGE: Sweat

- EDGE: Young/Obada or Smith-Williams

- MIKE: Holcomb

- WILL: Davis

BEAR Under (4 down lineman, 3 linebackers; one walked up):

- 1-Tech: Mathis

- 3-Tech: Allen

- 3-Tech: Payne

- EDGE: Sweat

- SAM (walked-up): Toney

- MIKE: Holcomb

- WILL: Davis

BEAR Nickel (5 down lineman, 1 linebacker):

- 1-Tech: Mathis

- 3-Tech: Allen

- 3-Tech: Payne

- EDGE: Sweat

- EDGE: Young/Obada or Smith-Williams

- MIKE: Holcomb

* - Nickel CB: St-Juste

What you can see above is some of the position flexibility this defense has. If a team wants to line up in 12 or 22 personnel and play some smash-mouth football, there are a number of ways Washington can defend this with the Bear front. A heavy front could see Payne, Allen and Mathis inside clogging up the middle with Allen and Young (once healthy), setting the edge - allowing Holcomb and Davis to be uncovered roaming sideline to sideline.

If Washington desires a bit more speed, they could move Payne to the 1-tech, have Allen as a 3-tech, kick Obada inside to 5-tech, have him flanked by Sweat as a 9-tech and line Young or Smith-Williams on the opposite side as a 7-tech.

If they want more flexibility, they can utilize a hybrid under look where Toney becomes the third linebacker, and is walked up as a stand-up EDGE. I would imagine this look would have Allen and Payne on the interior with Sweat and Young (or Obada/Smith-Williams) on the edge with Toney flanking to the strong side.

If a team comes out in 11 personnel and Washington desires to get quick pressure against the short passing game, yet still have enough defenders to match up effectively in the secondary, they can sub out one of the linebackers for a nickel cornerback to counter the three wide receivers/one tight end looks.

I do not think this front will be effective against teams who like to throw the ball 50 times per game and rely on an up-tempo short passing game to help keep the chains moving and get defenses tired, however, against those teams who like to try and control time of possession and mix in a heavy dose of the run, this could be a very good look.