All aTwitter: 31 July 2022

Before practice, @RiverboatRonHC presented a commemorative ball to a group of Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico and HMX-1, the presidential helicopter support squadron#HTTC | #BackTogetherSaturday pic.twitter.com/91gT9N3cZR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan wants fans to know this: "They got all of me. Football was my life. I didn’t have a lot of hobbies." Would eat breakfast and ask himself "How will this breakfast help me with football?"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 30, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan says of retirement, "I do feel a sense of relief that it's July and I dont have to go hit anybody. I dont have Morgan Moses staring at me." Kerrigan adds coaching could be in the future— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Kerrigan has always been held up as a superb “technique” guy, and a player who took incredible care of his body. It’s hard to believe Young, Sweat, and the others wouldn’t be helped by his tutelage. Let’s make it happen.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) July 30, 2022
In an organization that doesn’t get too many things like this right, signing Ryan Kerrigan to a 1-day contract so he can retire in Washington is a classy move.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 29, 2022
Congrats on a fantastic career, @RyanKerrigan91! Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!
Montez Sweat came out of the facility post-practice to see Ryan Kerrigan. Can’t emphasize enough how much these guys love and respect Kerrigan pic.twitter.com/gRZXJ0met6— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 30, 2022
Additionally, the final pick six of Kerrigan’s career was against Wentz— T M (@reshmanuel) July 29, 2022
Momma all them prayers working ❤️ Lets get straight to it @Commanders pic.twitter.com/LhseY2Tn0U— Alex Akingbulu, M.Ed. (@KingBulu) July 30, 2022
Former @USFLStars T Alex Akingbulu has signed with the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/RDi9LytWNa— USFL (@USFL) July 30, 2022
We appreciate the energy @SamCosmi pic.twitter.com/mL942VmK39— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
Corn Elder is having a good camp— John Keim (@john_keim) July 30, 2022
July 30, 2022
Hudson as a WILL? Or more Buff Nickel?— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 29, 2022
As a Will. But when the first team LBs were out.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 29, 2022
Paired with Mayo.
Reyes had three or so catches with the first team in the next team session. Smooth catches into runs. https://t.co/GhrnOWIlTk— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) July 30, 2022
Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno aren’t practicing. They’re in uniform, but they’re on the exercise bikes and not participating in individual drills.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022
Jeremy Reaves on the side field. Don’t see John Bates or Trai Turner either.
Vet rest day today: Jon Allen, Montez Sweat, Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno. Also Curtis Samuel with a reduced workload today.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 30, 2022
Cole Turner having a strong day. Just brought in a solid gain out route in 2 min drill from Wentz.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Washington’s young TEs have shown out well the first three days of camp.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 30, 2022
With Logan Thomas on PUP, rookies Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges have thrived. Big + with Thomas’ timetable unknown.
When Wentz makes quick decisions it almost always looks good.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin, on NFL Live, when asked about Washington’s addition of Carson Wentz: “he was huge for me to sign that contract.”— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his decision to re-sign with the Commanders | NFL Live https://t.co/1yvp4N4TpH via @YouTube— Brittfield (@BrittOnTheBeat) July 30, 2022
Everyone knows it already but my goodness is Terry so damn impressive in interviews. He destroyed that NFL Live interview.— Les Brijbasi (@LBrijbasi) July 30, 2022
OKKKKKAAAYYY @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/CWQb1rvYzR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
What the week one starting 22 is shaping up to be:— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) July 31, 2022
20
52 55
29 25 90 94 93 96 31 3
10 1 72 68 73 53 76 85 17
11 24
July 30, 2022
Retirement life for Ryan Kerrigan starts with watching the defensive line practicing. pic.twitter.com/yBxJrograQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022
: Would you rather fight a lion once a year fight a chicken every time you get into your car pic.twitter.com/kWTmlgeOgx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
William Jackson III on why he’s wearing so much yellow: “I just think I look cute in it.”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 30, 2022
Will be one of the best quotes from camp. Book it pic.twitter.com/pJYK0bgQAQ
William Jackson III is pretty darn confident, says communication is "a-thousand percent better" with everyone having been here for most part.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022
Says in the secondary have been simplified. Says he knows exactly what he's doing now....#Commanders
WAS C Chase Roullier had extensive surgery last season on his ankle after injuring it in Week 8. Had plates put in the bone, ligaments reattached and had a tightrope procedure.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022
"There's new hardware in my ankle that will never feel fully the same again, so I have to adjust."
After today's training camp practice, @TheTerry_25 and @CurtisSamuel4__ spent 45 minutes signing autographs and taking pictures with @Commanders fans.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2022
I asked them both, "Why?" "Why is this important to you?"
Listen to their response. CLASS ACTS!!!@KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/ppf92o0v5n
Ryan Kerrigan returned to the practice field— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson participated in practice
Cole Turner made some plays
Notes and quotes from day 4️⃣
Doesn’t make any sense since Sean was not a Commander.— The Accountant (@KDOT2136) July 30, 2022
The 2019 WR Draft class is— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 29, 2022
Who will have a standout season? pic.twitter.com/cd3JCbroFf
Who in their right mind could say Terry was disappointing last season?! pic.twitter.com/ZMP8HvQrlH— Hail! (@HailtotheCmdrs) July 30, 2022
#Seahawks S Jamal Adams, who broke a finger during a recent practice when it got stuck in a helmet, is expected to be back practicing with a club and a special cast for games, sources say. If he has surgery, which is likely, the plan is for it to be in the offseason.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022
#49ers DT Maurice Hurst tore his biceps in Friday's practice, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, likely ending his 2022 season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2022
#Falcons coach Arthur Smith just ended practice after the second right that involved NT Anthony Rush. DL Jalen Dalton was kicked out of practice after the first fight.— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 30, 2022
#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022
Zeke's $18,220,000 cap hit is absurd as are these comments— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 30, 2022
he's averaging -0.01 rushing yards per att over expectation the last 2 yrs
getting only what's blocked & nothing more & far less efficient than Pollard
the brain trust mtgs btwn Jerry & McCarthy have to be incredible https://t.co/cJ7XHUCCxU
At a time when many wondered whether there will be more Tony Pollard and less Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys running game for 2022, Jerry Jones says otherwise. https://t.co/dlQ6qq7mtV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2022
Robert Saleh becomes the first coach to express public concern about the use of the Guardian Cap. (A memo from the league office telling all coaches to zip it can't be far behind.) https://t.co/iwFiO90JIZ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2022
Always https://t.co/7p2eBMDXd8— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) July 29, 2022
“In case this is it, thanks for everything, Juan.” pic.twitter.com/Kt9ragjbj4— Amy Jennings (@amyjenningsnews) July 29, 2022
The display behind the truck shows the front so that you can decide to overtake it... pic.twitter.com/GvdZGHWCVv— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 30, 2022
There is always that one! pic.twitter.com/5RCJHyI5oL— Figen (@TheFigen) July 27, 2022
