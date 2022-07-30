Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 4

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fourth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Three days in a row it’s Jequez Ezzard first out to the field … I wasn’t there but @BenStandig was a good colleague pic.twitter.com/B6NvYxo9BP— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 30, 2022
Military Appreciation Day
Before practice, @RiverboatRonHC presented a commemorative ball to a group of Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico and HMX-1, the presidential helicopter support squadron#HTTC | #BackTogetherSaturday pic.twitter.com/91gT9N3cZR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gives airman from Andrews Air Force Base a game ball to show appreciation for their services. @RiverboatRonHC @Andrews_JBA @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 30, 2022
Today at camp is Military Appreciation Day. Crowd comprised of soldiers and others from Andrews, Quantico and other bases around the area.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022
New OL
The OL depth is thin at the moment, particularly at tackle with Cornelius Lucas on the non-football illness list. https://t.co/7qv7am4ucA— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson back with the RBs going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/zyUbVoZZFB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
More AG going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/0wKgBp947m— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Training camp Day 4: Antonio Gibson back pic.twitter.com/3nWoXyjS71— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022
OL drills
Haven’t gotten to post the O-Line sled drills yet, so here ya go pic.twitter.com/R6qcrVjLPo— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Side field
Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno aren’t practicing. They’re in uniform, but they’re on the exercise bikes and not participating in individual drills.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022
Jeremy Reaves on the side field. Don’t see John Bates or Trai Turner either.
Side field contingent: John Bates, Troy Apke, Jeremy Reaves, DeJuan Neal.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022
Ashburn cycling team: Charles Leno, Andrew Norwell
Ryan Kerrigan
Ryan Kerrigan watching the Commanders’ DL with Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/WuaTQs9S9x— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022
Carson Wentz
Wentz holds on to ball entirely too much which is going to be good & bad. The TD pass to Dotson was perfect timing & rhythm. A lot of other pass drop backs were anything but.. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson in the end zone pic.twitter.com/Lpzy9Sehs6— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Jahan Dotson had a pretty TD catch climbing the ladder a bit from Wentz. Dotson, just before that, appeared to line up wrong & Wentz had to implore him to get in proper split. A coach quipped (I believe) that No. 1 didn't bleeping know what he was doing. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022
A few drops today. I've seen Terry McLaurin as he slipped, Dotson had one as well. At least one other.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022
Also Daron Payne had one really lazy snap. Got caught jumping on a hard count - got back in place & then had zero push/energy on his rush. Consistency has always been issue
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin getting his day started pic.twitter.com/30zfV0jCbn— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin coming to your living room. After the catch Wentz goes, “good route Terry” pic.twitter.com/mkAdSakflI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Cole Turner
Team going through red zone drills. Wentz delivers a strike to Cole Turner in the end zone. Turner got dapped up by Juan Castillo after the play, too— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Getting some red-zone action today. On the third rep, Carson Wentz fakes a handoff in shotgun and goes up top to Cole Turner, who snags it high for six. Pretty play— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 30, 2022
Cole Turner has gotten two targets in the red zone so far today, both ending in TDs. Turner told me that’s an area of his game that he takes pride in the the most— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Team drill observations: A lot of red zone focus so far and man, does Cole Turner’s size really stand out. A great blanket for Wentz and Heinicke. Wentz, in particular, hit him in the back of the end zone for a nice pass in stride— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022
Cole Turner having a strong day. Just brought in a solid gain out route in 2 min drill from Wentz.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Darrick Forrest
Darrick Forrest has been getting a lot of praise from Chris Harris in this 11-on-11 period. He’s stopped up two run plays so far— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Sam Howell
Sam Howell scrambles for the TD working with the third team, ending the session on a high note for the offense. Next up is 9-on-9— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Who doesn’t love a goal line fade? Carson➡️Jahan #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bpKOQXvb3m— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 30, 2022
Carson Wentz just threw a bullet up the middle to Jahan Dotson for a TD. Pretty play.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022
Field goals
Some live FG kicking today - Joey Slye was 4 for 4 including a 50+ yarder. Was one high snap though.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Kickoff returns
Kickoff return drills are happening right now. Players back returning kicks: Erickson, Milne, Ezzard, McGowan and Patterson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Curtis Samuel
I don’t believe Curtis Samuel has taken any snaps in 11v11 or 9v9. Not exactly a surprise after Rivera’s comments on the WR from yesterday. Taking it slow. pic.twitter.com/mFEVflbeZh— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Curtis Samuel is here but I haven't noticed him on the field for team drills. I asked Ron Rivera yesterday about the plan after last year's issues. In a word, cautious.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Dyami Brown
second team going through 2-minute drills now. Heinicke opens up with a sideline pass to Dyami Brown who makes a really nice catch before stepping out of bounds— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Marken Michel
Curtis Hodges
Curtis Hodges just scored a really impressive TD with two defenders. Two drives from the offense during two-minute drills. Two TDs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
Helluva catch from Curtis Hodges for a red zone TD. Stones throw from Heinicke, took a chance, lotta traffic but he gave the 6’8 guy a chance to bring it down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Jamin Davis
More 11v11 - good recognition from Jamin Davis. Would have blow up WR screen to Dotson— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022
Corn Elder
Here’s a very random guy I think is having a good camp: Corn Elder. He and Christian Holmes have been primarily the backup CBs behind the obvious four— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste just had a really nice PBU while working against Erickson in the end zone.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022
