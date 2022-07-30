Ryan Kerrigan Retirement Presser: I want the fans to know I gave them everything I had

Ryan Kerrigan was the heart of the Washington Redskins for a decade and has now come back to share his retirement with the fans. He really wanted the fans to know that he gave everything to this team and to the game of football. Everything he did was related to getting better, and now he's at peace with moving on.

Kerrigan said he had a knee issue before last season when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, and knew his time was almost over. He could have trained this year and tried to make a roster, but decided to call it a career after 11 seasons. He still has too much love for the game to move on and will look at getting into coaching.

Kerrigan got emotional when he came back to Washington to sign his 1-day contract to retire with the team. He was greeted by former teammates and coaches and it meant a lot to him. He said the highlight of last season was coming back to FedEx Field and playing one last game in front of Washington fans.

LIVE: Ryan Kerrigan's retirement press conference https://t.co/j773YGgU3U — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022

Not an easy decision:

Ryan Kerrigan addresses the media. It was the right decision, he said, but it wasn’t an easy one. He does know that it’s the best thing for him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

Health:

Ryan Kerrigan on making the decision to retire. Said he kind of knew he should walk after the 2020 season but wasn't emotionally ready to move on yet. pic.twitter.com/UUstlVMthC — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan: “I know health wise, this is the best thing for me going forward.” pic.twitter.com/s7XyqabIx2 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan said he actually decided he'd retire now going into last season. He said he got a "not-so-good" medical report on his knee.



Was feeling he could play again at the end of the season until he started training. So around late June he knew he was done. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan says he feels like he could still play but there was no guarantee he could make a roster "It wasn't worth it." #Commanders pic.twitter.com/OiQxmbktWS — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan said if it weren't for his knee, he'd still want to play. But once he mentally resigned himself to the decision, he was at peace with the decision. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022

Favorite games:

"That's why I love this place. Because it's all the relationships you build over the years."



Thanks for the memories, @RyanKerrigan91 ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/evCaxZWis4 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan talks about some of his favorite games - beating Dallas Week 17 in 2012 tops the list — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022

Coming back to Washington:

"To see all my d-line guys standing there. Applauding me when I walked in. It meant a lot. I was at a loss of words."



Kerrigan on the @Commanders welcoming him back Friday to sign his one-day contract pic.twitter.com/DeWWMdZD7y — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan appreciates the applause he got from Ron Rivera, his former defensive line teammates and dozens of others in the lobby. He was at a loss for words — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

New era in Washington:

Kerrigan said seeing the Park look a little different with the Commanders logo is exciting. It’s the start of a new era in Washington — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan says he likes the new name, really likes the helmets and the uniforms — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 30, 2022

Pride in the team:

Kerrigan: "I know this team means a lot to a lot of people"



Has a lot of pride about his legacy with the #Redskins & now the #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan looks back on his reputation for being durable with pride. He wanted to be available for his team, and that is a testament to how he feels about the game — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

Durability:

Future in coaching:

"I love football too much not be involved in it in any capacity."



Ryan Kerrigan is planning to stay busy pic.twitter.com/dKAKGD6XgD — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan on what may be next for him: "I think more than anything, it's Saturday morning in July and I don't have to hit anyone. ... I want to stay in football in some capacity. I think coaching would be a good route." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan said coaching is "something I want to explore." Has received a taste in recent years of that as a roster elder statesman. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan said coaching in the NFL would be ideal as his next career. "I just love football too much to not be involved." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 30, 2022

Eagles:

Ryan Kerrigan: Says it wasn't that strange to play for the #Eagles but putting on that jersey 'was different' but says returning to FedExField w/ @Eagles was a treat because he got to play in front of the fans. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan said the "silver lining" of joining the Eagles last year was that he got a chance to play in front of people at FedEx Field one last time. The 2020 pandemic robbed him of playing in front of crowds during his last season with Washington. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 30, 2022

Committed to football:

"I gave them everything I had. Literally everything I had. Emotionally, physically, they got all of me. Football-wise, football was my life."



One of Washington's all-time greats ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OsZSwl9vPs — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 30, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan wants fans to know this: "They got all of me. Football was my life. I didn’t have a lot of hobbies." Would eat breakfast and ask himself "How will this breakfast help me with football?" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 30, 2022

Off his diet!:

Kerrigan says being free of dieting restrictions is a nice reward of retirement.



Also, "if I want a beer, I'll have a beer." #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 30, 2022

Kerrigan was famously obsessive in how he took care of his body, ultimately leading to 139 consecutive games played.



Terry McLaurin said he learned a lot from Kerrigan. pic.twitter.com/aUIdOopsF5 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 30, 2022

