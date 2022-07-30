All aTwitter: 30 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Heartbreak Kerrigan was one of our first shirts with @BreakingT and we still love it! Thanks for an amazing career Ryan!https://t.co/lbq1j8pr0a pic.twitter.com/1DioJG3Qif— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 29, 2022
.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x
July 29, 2022
We're gonna miss seeing this showstopping signature— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qGjp6bWABm
We knew RK was gonna be special from his first game pic.twitter.com/juyu9MdPSp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
Happy Retirement Kerrigan pic.twitter.com/Jm4jkqPnVj— District of Commanders (@WashingtonMoes) July 29, 2022
Always will be one of my favorite players pic.twitter.com/vVEyptbNDD— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 29, 2022
If he wants it I can't think of a better leader to have around the room.— #ALLCAPS Mike (@GrahfXeno) July 30, 2022
goodnight, dmv pic.twitter.com/lLRi4QOu4c— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 30, 2022
July 29, 2022
Every practice. All training camp.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
We've got your daily field pass at https://t.co/hggVPLUpRS
The fan turnout for the start of day 3 of Commanders camp. pic.twitter.com/nfl94Um9y6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022
Based on the parking lot and the early AM crowd there are way more fans here today. Spoke w team folks that expect good crowd Saturday too. Obviously some quirks w new camp setup but I think yesterday was kinda fluky pic.twitter.com/KOEBCoqLy0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 29, 2022
Players came off the field and instantly went to give some respect to a few of the @wwp here today @Commanders pic.twitter.com/bxW6UeGnQv— Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) July 29, 2022
this is SO awesome of @RiverboatRonHC he had a wounded veteran lead the rookie push-up challenge at camp today Percy Butler tells me.. the veteran did the push-ups with the rookies, DB Josh Drayden won with 50 pic.twitter.com/V6rYH6L3Hc— Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) July 29, 2022
Story time: Terry McLaurin is the real deal. Hundreds of fans waited to get an autograph or picture w/ him. He went to the end of the row, looked back up at all the people and said “I’ll go all the way up!” He’s signing EVERY SINGLE ITEM & taking time to talk to EVERY SINGLE FAN pic.twitter.com/vDrrfamXA3— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 29, 2022
Terry McLaurin signed autographs for 30+ minutes after practice. Majority of the team was already in the locker room. @wusa9 @TheTerry_25 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5Wr6uV7GpG— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 29, 2022
Taylor Heinicke diving for the pylon is art in more ways than one. pic.twitter.com/7TUxwHSd0h— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2022
Day 3 of training camp: Trai Turner set to miss his second straight practice. Antonio Gibson again to the side field. John Bates, Jeremy Reaves, Troy Apke and DeJuan Neal joins them.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
Ron Rivera said Chase Young will miss the season opener. Initially said he'd start on PUP list to open season then backed off that and said only knew it would be the first game. Maybe starts on IR. But Rivera said he doesn't want to give a number of games yet; doesn't fully know.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2022
What’re Terry and Jahan talking about here?— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 29, 2022
via @Commanders pic.twitter.com/gzuCUkmwXy
Compressed sets in 11 personnel are great because QB EPA/dropback goes up when defenses put players in the box. So, make them put players in the box and throw it.— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) July 29, 2022
What if the #Commanders are creating explosive 12 and 13 personnel groups?
Curtis Hodges:https://t.co/d8Zsl1ubC9
Carson Wentz has been genuinely accepted by all of the players on this team. Looks like he has finally found a true home and it shows. I'm happy for him. https://t.co/wteHztlWp1— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) July 28, 2022
Commanders center Chase Roullier with helmet in hand after coming off the PUP pic.twitter.com/NtHt91PKMm— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) July 29, 2022
It’s good to see Chase Rouillier getting some reps with Carson Wentz #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9AFTaoXkuo— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2022
Team owner Dan Snyder is testifying today in front of Congress.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 28, 2022
I asked @Commanders fans about the Snyder situation.
Their reaction...well, one you would expect.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/rs9AMtvwR8
Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022
Four WRs taken outside the first-round in 2019 have gotten paid this offseason:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2022
AJ Brown: 4-years, $100M
DK Metcalf: 3-years, $72M
Terry McLaurin: 3-years, $71M
Hunter Renfrow: 2-years, $32M
Deebo Samuel and Diontae Johnson are two more 2019 wide receivers still waiting.
Through two years he will rank 3rd among wide receivers and through all three years he will also rank 3rd. Without a doubt the best contract for a young WR even if the funny money years are not there to bump it up.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 29, 2022
Cardinals say Murray homework clause was "perceived in ways we never intended." Huh??— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 29, 2022
They mandated a clause saying their adult quarterback could lose up to $150M in guarantees for not doing team-monitored homework every week for the next 7 years.
What exactly did they intend?
Panthers’ WR Robbie Anderson told reporters today that he now will be going by Robbie as opposed to Robby. “I kinda like how it looks It’s better on paper with the ‘ie’ on the end,” Anderson said. “That’s what it was when I wore No. 3, too.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2022
Here is the video of the altercation. pic.twitter.com/z0jJUp8NX1— NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) July 27, 2022
@minakimes Patrick spent a day with these two legends -Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris - at the @BCFHOF Legacy Bowl this winter learning a whole lot about whose shoulders he stands on. I was there. He understands. pic.twitter.com/xrmCtT8Bwr— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 30, 2022
Hmm, I wonder what he was “largely truthful” about and what he forgot. I’m sure he conveniently forgot about #thegoodbits and the sexual assault, but why not #ReleaseTheReport and let the public decide?— Melanie Coburn (@melanietc) July 29, 2022
July 30, 2022
The only thing more absurd than sports shows discussing video game skill ratings would he sitting on hold with the Madden hotline to voice your displeasure about them. https://t.co/Iq6IpNKmg7— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 29, 2022
Before CGI pic.twitter.com/Ij1Di4Dv08— Figen (@TheFigen) July 25, 2022
