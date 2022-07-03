All aTwitter: 3 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
1st night in Spain, went to a flamenco show and a tapas restaurant. Our host asks where we’re from. I say Washington DC. He says I have a problem w/Washington. I’m thinking “uh oh, politics” nope. he says “I don’t like that they changed the name from Redskins to Commanders.”— John Keim (@john_keim) July 2, 2022
Offered the opportunity to respond to the specific allegations laid out in the Oversight Committee’s materials, a spokesperson for Dan Snyder issued the following statement:https://t.co/rsBHBadcdd pic.twitter.com/qp6DvTULSQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 2, 2022
With @JordanRaanan in video form. Talking Giants and his thoughts on the Commanders. https://t.co/UJPH8fpgLt— John Keim (@john_keim) July 1, 2022
Which helmet would you prefer as part of an Alternative Uniform concept? pic.twitter.com/8jFAVCXPM5— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 2, 2022
July 2, 2022
Steve Spurrier wanted away from Daniel Snyder so badly that he left millions on the table. https://t.co/nMmqzYvpcu— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) July 2, 2022
The best contribution that rugby coaches and players have ever made to the game of football was teaching us how to tackle properly without getting knocked the hell out. Never cross with the head.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 2, 2022
The 1978 Chiefs had 49% of their receiving yards go to running backs, a record that is unlikely to ever be broken.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 2, 2022
This shows the % of receiving yards that went to RBs for each team since 1970. A noticeable decline as WR3, WR4, and TEs gained more target share. pic.twitter.com/gujdhomZr6
42-years ago today 'Airplane!' premiered in theaters (1980) … pic.twitter.com/zYeWjo5aqY— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 2, 2022
Slow motion of 17-year-old Mondo Duplantis' record-breaking jump...— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/n0sNwDtouB
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...