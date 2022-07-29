Daily Slop: Jahan Dotson has left a strong impression on Terry McLaurin; Rivera says Commanders will go with ‘hot hand’ at RB

With one juke, Curtis Samuel provides hope for what his 2022 could be | RSN

It was one juke on one play in July, but for Curtis Samuel and the Commanders, it probably felt a lot bigger than that.

Commanders camp: Defense dominates Day 2 … and lets everyone hear about it - The Athletic

Montez Sweat, Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III gave Carson Wentz and company fits on Thursday, and they weren't shy about celebrating.

Training Camp Notebook | Defense shines on Day 2

Washington's defense had a strong second day of camp with multiple interceptions. Here are some observations from the morning.

Washington Commanders secondary dominates second day of training camp - The Washington Post

The Washington Commanders' new-look secondary was the star of the second day of training camp.

Humble approach has Commanders' defense shining to begin training camp | RSN

Through the first two training camp practices, Washington's defense has looked a lot better than its offense.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz motivated by Ron Rivera's confidence in him | RSN

Commanders QB Carson Wentz sat down with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and talked about the type of leader and motivator head coach Ron Rivera is for the team.

Here are the odds Commanders' Carson Wentz leads NFL in passing yards in 2022 | RSN

Check out where Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz ranks among the betting favorites to win the NFL’s 2022 passing title.

Ron Rivera glad Dan Snyder 'stepped up' by appearing before committee | RSN

Ron Rivera tells the Sports Junkies how involved and supportive Dan and Tanya Snyder have been to since becoming head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Commanders want defense to learn a lesson: Humility - Washington Times

Following a dominating practice for the defense, coach Ron Rivera gathered his team for a lengthy huddle. He used the session not to chew out the offense for a poor day, but to issue a reminder to the defense: There's a fine line between celebrating and overdoing it.

'I think he has a chance to help us a lot': Jahan Dotson has left a strong impression on Terry McLaurin

McLaurin has been impressed with Dotson's businesslike approach and his confidence in his hands.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 7/28

The defense stood out during the second day of the Washington Commanders' training camp. Check out the top shots from Thursday's practice. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

LOVERRO: The weight on Rivera's shoulders is inevitably about much more than football - Washington Times

Rivera's right, there's a football team to be curious about -- if we could just look past the train wrecks, multi-car pileups, collapsing buildings and falling pianos that also come with trying to follow the Commanders.

Commanders Camp Day 2: Chase Roullier Activated Off PUP; Antonio Gandy-Golden Retires

Ron Rivera says Commanders will go with 'hot hand' at running back | RSN

Ron Rivera tells the Sports Junkie how he plans to deploy his talented running back trio of Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr. and J.D. McKissic.

Terry McLaurin may finally have true help at wide receiver — and he's noticing it | RSN

The 2022 Commanders wide receiver room should be the most talented group Terry McLaurin has played alongside in the NFL thus far.

Commanders confidence inspires Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is showing early confidence in training camp with Ron Rivera’s full support to play free and easy. Which is good, because if Wentz fails this season, it may be the end for Rivera in Washington.

Commanders: Revamped Fight Song Options & 90 Greatest List | My Take & 10 Additions to the List