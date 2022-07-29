Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young won’t be ready Week 1; will likely start season on PUP list

Ron Rivera was asked again about Chase Young’s recovery and a possible timeline for his return to the field. Young will not be ready for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Rivera said he would likely start the season on the Active/PUP list. Rivera was asked if that meant he’d miss the first 4 games with the new rules, but Washington’s head coach apparently didn’t know this was changed from the previous 6 game wait this season. He later walked back the PUP comment, and also said IR could be a possibility to start the season.

“Well I don’t think there’s a fair timetable other than he’ll probably start off on PUP into the regular season. Active/PUP. It’s just unfortunate, but it was a serious injury obviously with surgery and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to. He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be. As he gets better and better we can update you, but right now he’s right where he needs to be.

Going into the season he will not play the first game. I’m going to put it that way, I’m not going to say he’s going to start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game.”

So he could start the season on IR?

“Yes, yes. It just depends on where he is. I can’t tell you, the doctors are the only ones that can tell you”

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media following practice https://t.co/t4EkrFB6jX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Post-practice meeting:

Commanders players were seen huddled up post practice with several players dropping for push-ups. Coach Rivera explains why ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RHVA4S5Cav — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 29, 2022

The team had a postgame chat with Retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Cedric King, a double-amputee. Rookies doing pushups part of the deal. https://t.co/KFPDYH05CG — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2022

Chase Young:

Coach Rivera provides an update on Chase Young's return pic.twitter.com/7wCWo4dDey — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 29, 2022

Ron Rivera says Chase Young (ACL) won't play in Week 1, and could start the season on IR or the PUP list. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2022

Ron Rivera said Chase Young will "probably" start the regular season on PUP. If does start on PUP, he'd miss at least 4 games. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022

Ron Rivera said Chase Young will miss the season opener. Initially said he'd start on PUP list to open season then backed off that and said only knew it would be the first game. Maybe starts on IR. But Rivera said he doesn't want to give a number of games yet; doesn't fully know. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Ron River on Curtis Samuel: "We're trying to ramp up and get him going and be careful. He missed a lot of football."



Asked if Samuel's hamstring/groin injuries have lingered, Rivera said: "We're trying to prevent it from being a lingering [thing]. ... We're trying to be smart." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022

Curtis Samuel worked today, and got some team reps, then was rested for the last portion of practice. Ron Rivera said they're just being careful after his experience last season. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2022

Trai Turner:

Ron Rivera said G Trai Turner has a quad injury "so we're going to be careful that." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022

Curtis Samuel

LIVE: Curtis Samuel speaks to the media following practice https://t.co/8g6RcvvWlg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Feeling good:

Curtis Samuel is at the mic now. “I feel good, I feel fast,” he said when asked about his health — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022

Dealing with last year’s injury:

Curtis Samuel discusses the mental toll his injury took on him and how grateful he is to be back on the field. pic.twitter.com/KNOaNB9Hw3 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 29, 2022

Position flexibility:

Samuel said having so many receivers with position flexibility helps a lot. He doesn’t have a preference on where he lines up. He just likes getting the ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022

Daron Payne

LIVE: Daron Payne speaks to the media following practice https://t.co/V8SgWfGSHC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Contract situation:

Daron Payne is trying not to think about his contract at all. Says you have to play football well to get paid, so the first part of that equation is his primary concern pic.twitter.com/lgJFEkOGiE — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022

Jack Del Rio: