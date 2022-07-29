 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young won’t be ready Week 1; will likely start season on PUP list

Ron Rivera, Curtis Samuel, and Daron Payne talk to the media after today’s training camp practices

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera was asked again about Chase Young’s recovery and a possible timeline for his return to the field. Young will not be ready for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Rivera said he would likely start the season on the Active/PUP list. Rivera was asked if that meant he’d miss the first 4 games with the new rules, but Washington’s head coach apparently didn’t know this was changed from the previous 6 game wait this season. He later walked back the PUP comment, and also said IR could be a possibility to start the season.

“Well I don’t think there’s a fair timetable other than he’ll probably start off on PUP into the regular season. Active/PUP. It’s just unfortunate, but it was a serious injury obviously with surgery and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to. He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be. As he gets better and better we can update you, but right now he’s right where he needs to be.

Going into the season he will not play the first game. I’m going to put it that way, I’m not going to say he’s going to start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game.”

So he could start the season on IR?

“Yes, yes. It just depends on where he is. I can’t tell you, the doctors are the only ones that can tell you”

Ron Rivera

Curtis Samuel

Daron Payne

