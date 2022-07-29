Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 3

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the third day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Day three, first one to the field is … *drumroll* … Jequez Ezzard, that’s two days in a row #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nydQBnVv79— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2022
Fan attendance
Ready for day 3 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wCk6Eq9UvH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
Will be a far better fan turnout today pic.twitter.com/tdccgl94zJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
Based on the parking lot and the early AM crowd there are way more fans here today. Spoke w team folks that expect good crowd Saturday too. Obviously some quirks w new camp setup but I think yesterday was kinda fluky pic.twitter.com/KOEBCoqLy0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 29, 2022
July 29, 2022
Chase Roullier
Commanders center Chase Roullier with helmet in hand after coming off the PUP pic.twitter.com/NtHt91PKMm— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) July 29, 2022
It’s good to see Chase Rouillier getting some reps with Carson Wentz #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9AFTaoXkuo— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2022
Chase Roullier is out in shells with the rest of the offensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/pxnZliPn27— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson during early warmups at camp. He worked on the side field for the first two days because of a hamstring issue. pic.twitter.com/5cvDB0uh6B— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022
Side field
Day 3 of training camp: Trai Turner set to miss his second straight practice. Antonio Gibson again to the side field. John Bates, Jeremy Reaves, Troy Apke and DeJuan Neal joins them.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
Brian Robinson
Noticed that Brian Robinson has been the first player to run through these individual drills? Does it mean anything? Maybe a little, but it is nice to see the rook getting in there early pic.twitter.com/FN7TmditQy— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. getting loose pic.twitter.com/2iMZ2mL7iU— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
RB drills
Randy Jordan’s drills are always one of a kind pic.twitter.com/zoGFrZ6tUC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
TE drills
TEs coach Juan Castillo working on footwork. His room is two players lighter than normal. Antonio Gandy-Golden’s retired Thu and John Bates is on the side field today.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 29, 2022
Also: Castillo is much, much quieter than his predecessor Pete Hoener, who retired in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/oF2NqksuvL
WR drills
Dark Visor Dyami followed by Curtis pic.twitter.com/4Y87H4AVF8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin (waaay in the background) pic.twitter.com/XR8pJ03oLS— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson warming up with Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/wpaD1SAH6O— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
Carson ➡️ ⬅️ Terry #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wJP6Dpzcb3— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 29, 2022
JD McKissic
McKissic has such fast feet. Imagine being a 250 lb linebacker trying to cover that pic.twitter.com/HPm6T2GV7H— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 29, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel with the grab pic.twitter.com/HCEB3qYFyo— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Man, this would have been something from Jahan Dotson if caught. He almost had it, too: pic.twitter.com/j2g9wcgfHY— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
Sammis Reyes
Feel like I haven’t mentioned Sammis Reyes that much lately. I’m curious to see how much a year’s worth of experience has done him pic.twitter.com/rupdggT1Yb— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Extra work
17 and 10 putting in some extra time with WR coach Drew Terrell during special teams drills. pic.twitter.com/ftHrbhndhO— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2022
Punt returners
Special teams updates: Dotson, Milne, McGowan, Ezzard and Erickson catching punts— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Order of punt returners: Alex Erickson, Dax Milne and then Jahan Dotson. Kyric McGowan and Jequez Ezzard also observing, but the first three got the reps.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
Offensive line
Starting O-Line for team drills: Cosmi, Charles, Schweitzer, Norwell, Leno— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Pretty expected. Roullier still getting ramped up
Team drill observations: Chase Roullier participated in individual drills, but he’s being held out of this portion. Wes Schweitzer still taking center reps with Roullier (fibula) coming off PUP yesterday.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
With Roullier returning soon and Turner out, the Commanders have experimented with their first team o-line today. They’ve given Keith Ismael some run at center and kicked Schweitzer over to guard.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
Offense vs Defense
Much better start to the day than yesterday for Washington’s offense during 11s.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 29, 2022
Wentz went 2/2 with a PA completion to Cole Turner, followed by a 20-yd completion to a sliding McLaurin. Heinicke threw just one pass during his action but it was a 15-yd completion to Cam Sims.
Quarterbacks getting their revenge today. I think the defense’s chirping yesterday didn’t sit well with the offense, which is far better than it was yesterday. Wentz, Heinicke and even Howell all finding open windows to throw to— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz just delivered a really pretty pass to Jahan Dotson near the right sideline. Dotson made the leap and hauled it on before stepping out of bounds— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Wentz has been on point today. Don’t think he’s had a dropped pass or incompletion in team and 9-on-9 drills.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Sam Howell
I’ve been really impressed with what I’m seeing from Sam Howell. He’s on the mark today and making quick reads.#httc— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 29, 2022
Howell just delivered back-to-back throws in tight windows. One to Jequez Ezzard and one to Kyric McGowan— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Dyami Brown
Dyami Brown with a terrific catch. Fuller in great position for the pick. But Brown reaches over and as they fall to ground grabs the ball away. (Wentz throw). Long gain— John Keim (@john_keim) July 29, 2022
Dyami Brown with a legitimately insane deep catch. Wentz launched it to him but Kendall Fuller was right there and originally got his hands on it for what looked like a pick. But as the two fell to the ground and rolled, it was Dyami who popped up with the ball. Good lord— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon just made a really nice grab over the middle from Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin, after yet another sweet grab from a receiver: “Everybody’s getting some today!”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 29, 2022
Jequez Ezzard
And Ezzard ends the session with another nice grab from Howell. McLaurin celebrates from the sideline. “Everybody gettin’ some today!”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Daniel Wise
Daniel Wise with the batter down pass from Heinicke during situational drills— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Kendall Fuller vs Terry McLaurin
Kendall Fuller matched up against McLaurin. Wentz’s pass was on target, but Fuller ripped it away and wagged his finger after the play was over— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Dax Milne
Dax Milne just caught a pass along the sideline and some fans yelled, “Mr Steal Your Girl!”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2022
Saahdiq Charles vs Shaka Toney
Saahdiq Charles just had a really nice rep against Shaka Toney— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat just blew up a play in the backfield. Seems to be a regular thing now— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022
Huddle up
The Commanders are having a lengthy post practice huddle again, but this time, it features push-ups. They’re huddled around so we can’t see exactly who, but it looks like one of them is a quarterback. Maybe the rookie class? pic.twitter.com/s50WoKRlGs— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 29, 2022
There's some kind of pushups contest/bit going on after practice. Look low. pic.twitter.com/aszNVgWhdH— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 29, 2022
Terry McLaurin: man of the people
Terry McLaurin signed autographs for 30+ minutes after practice. Majority of the team was already in the locker room. @wusa9 @TheTerry_25 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5Wr6uV7GpG— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 29, 2022
Loading comments...