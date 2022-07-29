All aTwitter: 29 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Fan: “Can I have your wedding band?” Bro what? Carson has to believe we are the dumbest fans on earth. Who asks that? https://t.co/Im7V5wAgYb— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) July 27, 2022
Crowds thinned out on Day 2 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/plOdTdYemY— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2022
Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the #NFL. Ron Rivera said he is a great young man who wants to go back to school and pursue his education further.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 28, 2022
Ron Rivera informs the media that Antonio Gandy-Golden has retired from football pic.twitter.com/LjpOZleLwf— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022
Also fun fact: he once decided to take up bowling for fun just because, and within three months he hit 300.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 28, 2022
Here’s your QB @Commanders fans. Carson Wentz pre-practice routine. #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/5xcoTsZoLY— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 28, 2022
Training camp Day 1 team observations: The Commanders are definitely rotating who they’re using in the slot between Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Really depends on the formation, but that’s good versatility to have. Three main wideouts have been McLaurin, Samuel and Dotson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
I remember when this dude was arguing with me like you wouldn't believe and resorted to making comments about incest over me saying Curtis Samuel would move to the slot and Jahan Dotson would start on the outside. Well...#HTTC pic.twitter.com/UlKSALtO39— Jaxsonn (@JaxsonnJordan) May 7, 2022
The defense has absolutely crushed the offense so far. Early into camp, but this is even more severe than yesterday. I’m not tracking completion numbers, but it’d be ugly if I was.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Keep an eye on TE Curtis Hodges in Washington. Long, fluid athlete with a massive catch radius, he stood out in Day 1 and is someone coaches are high on.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 28, 2022
To see McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel lined up on one side of the field together is going to be a problem for defenses. #httc #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 28, 2022
Montez Sweat has a PhD in shit talking— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2022
Early RB work with coach Randy Jordan. There could be a good competition for RB4 between Jaret Patterson (32), Jonathan Williams (41) and Reggie Bonofon (38). pic.twitter.com/R3NEo1G4qt— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 28, 2022
C Chase Roullier has been activated off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List pic.twitter.com/OMNkZlZaqO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022
Washington has activated C Chase Roullier from the PUP list, the team announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 28, 2022
Now, if Wes Schweitzer slides back to RG, he could compete with Trai Turner. Or he could stay at C with the second team and bump Keith Ismael to third.
#girldad @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/k4KvhqANgw— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022
#Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson speaks to PFN's own @mike_e_kaye on how veteran QB Carson Wentz has helped him in his first #NFL training camp. #PFNTCTour pic.twitter.com/I0IjTfE2aU— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 28, 2022
NEW: Some of the exchanges during the marathon deposition were "intense," a source tells @FOS. https://t.co/Oxw3Sj2y3r— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 29, 2022
From a @betonline_ag Twitter poll, Commanders fans the least optimistic in NFL. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/0zybiP6oOE— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2022
A better look at the Guardian caps on the helmets. pic.twitter.com/IJCgzS2QD6— John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2022
Joe Jacoby misses the cut again. This is just outright ridiculous at this point. https://t.co/7KhfrASMVJ— Disco (@discoque5) July 27, 2022
Agree with Thom. Jacoby was considered the best Washington OL when it had the games best OL and one of the most famous in history. Hard to fully understand. https://t.co/0k6ngWevqP— John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2022
ONE. WEEK. #DUUUVAL | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/fPx3ZfCjk1— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 28, 2022
We're excited to announce some additions to our @NBCSWashington preseason broadcast team with @KennyAlbert:@RickDocWalker - Color commentator— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022
Logan Paulsen - Sideline reporter pic.twitter.com/UKWfAunRhE
July 27, 2022
Dan Snyder's yacht is off the coast of Elba Island Italy ! Napoleon was exiled to Elba between 1814 and 1815 according to wikipedia. I'm asking @nflcommish to banish Dan Snyder to Elba Island for the same number of games that @deshaunwatson gets suspended! pic.twitter.com/KQKSgyvZIv— Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) July 28, 2022
I went to sleep last night and Dan Snyder was testifying (over video link) before the House.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) July 28, 2022
I wake up, and it's still going.
The fact this isn't live-streamed has surely robbed us of some all-time reaction GIFs. https://t.co/DuK30YuQWZ
Dan Snyder later tonight on the deck of Lady S pic.twitter.com/MVvpIwclua— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) July 28, 2022
11 hours later, Dan Snyder’s deposition is complete. A Snyder spokesman: “Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions” pic.twitter.com/fC90UkF2ZQ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2022
The Redskins rebrand will go down as a case study on what happens when you try to please everyone.— Selim Ikizler (@selimikizler) July 27, 2022
Camp No. 28; never thought when I started this at age 12 I’d still be doing this at 40. I have covered more name changes in the last 15 years than playoff wins; have never covered an 11-win season. But… I cover football. Not bad.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Behind the scenes content from our studio that you’ve been asking for @Commanders fans. But even if this isn’t your thing, it’s worth 10 min just to hear the WISDOM Doug Williams drops as he flies with our first rounder and his family. What it means to be a true friend. #HTTC https://t.co/5Ln3oGQXgh— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) July 29, 2022
Bucs GM Jason Licht days he feels terrible for Ryan Jensen but has no update on his knee injury. Says it may be several days to diagnosed due to swelling. “We’re hoping for the best.”— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 28, 2022
Saw Ryan Jensen up close yesterday during the #PFNTCTour and he looked sharp and ready to go.— Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) July 28, 2022
Doesn’t sound good with the leg injury and the cart coming out to get him — hopefully it’s nothing that will sideline him too long. pic.twitter.com/jAkJUmJFzj
I know everybody has been expecting JC Tretter to sign with San Francisco but if this Ryan Jensen injury is serious -- we hope it isn't -- the #Buccaneers have to be on the phone.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) July 28, 2022
The #49ers have officially released Dee Ford.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022
Amari Cooper was asked if there are any common traits between the QBs he’s played with in the NFL— Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, and now, Deshaun Watson:— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 28, 2022
“They all got No. 4,” he said, smiling.
Chiefs signing DE Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8Mhttps://t.co/BLTM7Un4Mx pic.twitter.com/dg9bRGviL9— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 28, 2022
Oh look… there’s Tom Brady throwing to another future Hall of Famer in Tampa bay.. they lose Gronk they bring in Kyle Rudolph & FUCKING Julio Jones… Is Tampa abaht to win this thing and then Tom sails off into the sunset to make 375 million with TV?— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 28, 2022
WE SHALLLLL SEEE pic.twitter.com/WDEaFG03H2
#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spoke today to address some of the things being said about him: Murray listed all his accolades and said he’s honored people think he’s accomplished all of it without a work ethic.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2022
“I refuse to let my work ethic be in question.” pic.twitter.com/6GJ4VD481q
What a fiasco this Cardinals/ Murray story has been for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/ZHqwiOw7BV— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 29, 2022
Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1:— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022
“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” pic.twitter.com/pBveMG5Qqh
