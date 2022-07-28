Washington Roster Moves: Chase Roullier activated from the PUP list

The Washington Commanders announced two roster moves today after the 2nd training camp practice of the 2022 season. The team placed 4 players on the Active/PUP list on Tuesday, but they have already activated one of them. Ron Rivera told the media that Chase Roullier was the most likely to return first.

“I don’t make any predictions as far as those things are concerned, but I think specifically as you go through it, Chase Roullier has had some really good sessions. He looks like he might be the first one off of PUP.”

C Chase Roullier has been activated off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List pic.twitter.com/OMNkZlZaqO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022

Roullier’s season ended last year on Halloween when he suffered a fractured fibula while playing the Denver Broncos.

“There was some pretty serious things happening with my ankle. I had to have three separate things happening to the ankle, without getting into too many details about it. Some recovery on the ligament side, as well as the bones. A lot of stuff to recover from, but it’s gone very well. Our staff has done a great job with me.”

Roullier has been one of Washington’s success stories since being drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL draft. He took over the starting job at center early during his rookie season, and has been entrenched there ever since. Roullier has started 61 regular season games for Washington, and was rewarded with a 4-year, $40.5 million contract extension last January.

Chase Roullier is now cleared to return to practice, but will likely be eased back into the rotation for training camp. He will have likely have two new guards to play alongside unless backup Wes Schweitzer wins one of the starting jobs. Ereck Flowers was released in a cap move, and Brandon Scherff finally broke free from the franchise tag cycle. Washington quickly replaced them with two guards who have history with Ron Rivera and John Matsko. Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell have been projected by many to win the starting guard jobs, but there is still a lot of training camp and preseason to go before that becomes official.

“I’ve worked with a lot of guards over my years here. But right now, because I’m able to watch so much film on them, I’m behind them, talking to them constantly, there’s a lot of trust that gets built through that as well. So, while I’m not getting the actual reps, I’m getting a lot of mental reps with them.”

The team’s other move was placing WR/TE Antonio Gandy-Golden on the Reserve/Retired list. Ron Rivera informed the media and fans that AGG had decided to retire from the NFL and would be returning to school to continue his education. Gandy-Golden was attempting to make the transition to TE this offseason in what seemed like his last chance to make an impact here, or anywhere else in the league.