Ron Rivera Presser: Antonio Gandy-Golden has retired from the NFL; will return to school

Ron Rivera opened his post-practice presser by announcing that WR/TE Antonio Gandy-Golden has retired from the NFL and will be returning to school to continue his education. AGG had made the switch to tight end this offseason after two very uninspiring years in Washington. He was selected in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL draft, Rivera’s first draft running the organization. AGG appeared in 10 games, starting 2 during his rookie season. His stat line is 1 reception for 3 yards, and 1 rush for 22 yards...

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media following practice https://t.co/xGnpkParLr — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022

Antonio Gandy-Golden:

Ron Rivera informs the media that Antonio Gandy-Golden has retired from football pic.twitter.com/LjpOZleLwf — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022

Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring, Rivera announced. The tight end wants to go back to school. “I was a little surprised because I thought he was doing a really good job,” Rivera said. AGG switched from wideout to tight end this offseason. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022

Gandy-Golden, a 4th-round pick from Liberty in 2020, had exciting potential but never was able to put it together for Washington.



"Heck of a young man and I do truly wish him all the best," Rivera added. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 28, 2022

Bobby McCain/Kam Curl connection:

Ron Rivera loves the connection that's blossoming between Bobby McCain and Kam Curl on the back end of the defense — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin

LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin speaks with the media following practice https://t.co/q7LKOFISbX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022

Jugs machine:

Terry McLaurin addressing the media. Said he likes to hit the jugs machine at least once a week and work on his mechanics — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel hit a meannnnnn juke on BSJ today, and Terry McLaurin said the move gave him "flashbacks" to what Samuel could do at Ohio State. Wants to let Samuel take his camp day-by-day, but he was very into that sequence — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin, after seeing Curtis Samuel make an explosive move after a short catch (vs. St-Juste; stopped on a dime and got another 10 yards): "It gave me flashbacks to college and seeing what he can do with the ball in his hands. Looks like he has a good spring in his step." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2022

Carson Wentz:

McLaurin said his connection with Wentz has been great so far. He likes Wentz’s aggressiveness because it gives his WRs a chance — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin: “been great getting to know Carson. I like his aggressiveness in taking shots down the field.” @wtop pic.twitter.com/TXzVbVOkbN — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

When scary Terry loves the Rookie pic.twitter.com/cQkCZDGYFy — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin on Dotson: he’s very natural at catching the ball. He has a very businesslike approach to the game — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Dotson has a lot of confidence when the ball gets in his vicinity, McLaurin said — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Secondary:

Terry noting the chemistry in the defensive secondary. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2022

WR room:

"It's really fun right now."



McLaurin talks about how he is excited about the weapons Washington will have this season. pic.twitter.com/Hb2rG8Re15 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022

There’s a lot of versatile group of WR playing for Washington. McLaurin said everyone is eager to make a play, and they want to keep that competitiveness in their room — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Mentor:

the evolution of rookie ➡️ mentor pic.twitter.com/9pKa0I7QXx — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin on taking on a mentor role these days. pic.twitter.com/kHFIwIjJDA — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 28, 2022

Bobby McCain

LIVE: S Bobby McCain speaks with the media following practice https://t.co/0fl0MArutA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022

Building on the defense’s momentum at practice:

Bobby McCain is at the mic. The defense had a standout day with multiple interceptions. McCain wants to keep building on that momentum throughout camp — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022

Young DBs stepping up: