Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 2

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the second day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Day two, first player out to the training camp fields … *drumroll* … Jequez Ezzard #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rw7ks86bh6— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 28, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Not even sure you can call this a warmup, but here’s AG doing something super light ahead of practice. Missed yesterday due to a hamstring problem pic.twitter.com/lLvqHxlHfZ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 28, 2022
Side field crew
Chase Young, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson all working out on side field. Thomas has a leg sleeve but no brace/sleeve for Young. Maybe the Twitter docs can tell me what/any significance that has— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2022
Carson Wentz
Here’s your QB @Commanders fans. Carson Wentz pre-practice routine. #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/5xcoTsZoLY— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 28, 2022
Carson to Curtis, Jahan and then Terry pic.twitter.com/3JRfvoKk4k— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 28, 2022
Chase Young
Chase Young is here pic.twitter.com/vgz0CtD7OQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022
Cornelius Lucas
OT Cornelius Lucas is here. He remains on NFI, but the team is starting to ramp him up. pic.twitter.com/lzXLVvQyxc— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022
RB drills
Your daily RB drill fix for the day pic.twitter.com/ziAAwJ6eta— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Early RB work with coach Randy Jordan. There could be a good competition for RB4 between Jaret Patterson (32), Jonathan Williams (41) and Reggie Bonofon (38). pic.twitter.com/R3NEo1G4qt— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 28, 2022
Running backs pic.twitter.com/9jOe6aDKy7— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Brian Robinson
Wentz ➡️ Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/ChdqyPsA9K— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Missing TEs
I don’t see John Bates and Antonio Gandy-Golden with the tight ends.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Cole Turner
Cole Turner going through blocking drills pic.twitter.com/bZWmyLPy96— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Cole Turner with the grab pic.twitter.com/475YafR5zo— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
OL drills
In honor of @JoeJacoby66HOG HOF snub yesterday, here’s the Commanders starting T/G combos working through the counter trey that Joe perfected #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YO0APs3vDM— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 28, 2022
WR drills
Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims pic.twitter.com/TehjG8Nlbk— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
More Carson and Terry pic.twitter.com/XxuUJ7vmED— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 28, 2022
QBs and receivers getting work. pic.twitter.com/nETI4jQA4L— John Keim (@john_keim) July 28, 2022
John Bates was partying with the OL
Actually on second look, Bates is out here now. That’s weird as he wasn’t with the tight end group before they broke off to work with other units. He’s been working with the offensive line— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat going thru some individuals. Has looked very disruptive this summer pic.twitter.com/yUOETmKbRC— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2022
Montez Sweat is jawing loudly at the offense after beating the tight end Armani Rogers, who was supposed to block him. “Don’t put no tight end on me.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Linebackers
3 LB look - Davis, Holcomb, Hudson pic.twitter.com/crZw0IHkaD— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 28, 2022
Multiple sightings
Nice play by Jeremy Reaves to break up a pass from Howell intended for Kelvin Harmon— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Teamwork
First interception of training camp. Wentz hits Dyami in the chest but Kendall Fuller popped it loose with Cole Holcomb getting the pick— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Wentz was just picked off. Kendall Fuller deflected the pass up the middle. Cole Holcomb caught it and ran it back for the TD.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022
Next play, Wentz’s pass was deflected by Jamin Davis.
The defense has been all over the offense so far. After Holcomb’s pick, Jamin Davis nearly had one himself and Christian Holmes had a PBU— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Secondary
Washington has largely chose to deploy three cornerback sets rather than three safeties. St-Juste continues to get the nod over Danny Johnson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Dax Milne
Dax Milne has pretty reliable so far. Had a few grabs yesterday and already had two today— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Kendall Fuller vs Dyami Brown again
Fuller provides solid coverage on Dyami Brown again and forces and INC. Chris Harris is noticeably amped about how the defense is playing— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Chris Harris hyped
Chris Harris, Washington’s DBs coach, is in peak camp mode. Most hyped individual here. He’s sprinted the length of the field at least five times already yelling things like, “We own this sh**!”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022
Shaka Toney vs Chris Paul
Chris Paul just got beat pretty easily by Shaka Toney, who had a clear path to Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Kendall Fuller vs Curtis Samuel
Fuller has been one of the clear standouts today. He just blew up another play, this time to Curtis Samuel— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Saahdiq Charles
Trai Turner is not practicing and so Saahdiq Charles has been getting the right guard reps.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Elsewhere, Montez Sweat is dominating. “Don’t send no tight end over,” he yells after taking advantage of the mismatch.
Curtis Samuel vs Benjamin St-Juste
Curtis Samuel just put a really sick move on Benjamin St-Juste before sprinting upfield— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Defense continues to dominate offense in practice
The defense has absolutely crushed the offense so far. Early into camp, but this is even more severe than yesterday. I’m not tracking completion numbers, but it’d be ugly if I was.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Christian Holmes hype!
Christian Holmes has put together a really good day. Just had another PBU— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Carson Wentz just hit Jahan Dotson on a deep pass down the left sideline. Perfectly in stride, nice catch. Best play of the day from 11— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 28, 2022
Wentz just laid one out to Jahan Dotson off his back foot. Dotson made catch over his shoulder near the sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 28, 2022
Top 3 WRs
To see McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel lined up on one side of the field together is going to be a problem for defenses. #httc #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) July 28, 2022
Fans love Ashburn!
The fan turnout for day 2 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/1gbYxOgnMA— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022
Cole Montez INT
Day 2 appropriately ends with an interception. Fourth-stringer Cole Kelley was picked off twice in the last session. Wentz’s group, though, probably had their best stretch of the day. Jahan Dotson with a nice catch down the sideline. But for the most part, a rough day— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 28, 2022
Notes
