Dan Snyder agrees to a voluntary deposition under oath remotely for the House Oversight Committee

Dan Snyder(through his lawyers) and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have been going back and forth in the media for months about his potential testimony for his role in running a toxic workplace with multiple accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the Committee last month, but Snyder said he had previous team-related commitments out of the country, and couldn't appear, even virtually as Goodell did. Snyder has reportedly been in France, and will soon be in Israel this month for the anniversary of his mother's death.

When Snyder decline the Committee's request for testimony, a subpoena was issued by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to compel his testimony. Snyder's lawyers refused to accept service in the subpoena, but offered alternative dates which were accepted. The Committee set the formalities in motion for a deposition to take place today, and now Snyder has agreed to testify voluntarily, and under oath. Snyder’s attorney has not accepted service and the Committee released a statement today saying that if they are not satisfied with Snyder’s answers and cooperation, they are prepad to compel his testimony when he returns to the United States.

Today’s deposition will not be held in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform like Roger Goodell’s was, but will instead be a closed door session with Committee staffers(lawyers). This will be closed to the public, but will be transcribed and can be released to the public at the Committee’s discretion.

Daniel Snyder will participate remotely today in a voluntary deposition under oath with the House Oversight Committee, after the two sides reached an agreement on the terms of the deposition. From @lizclarketweet, @NickiJhabvala and me.... https://t.co/hBhqfFN3bt — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 28, 2022