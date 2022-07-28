The Cult Of Colt: Camp Dad Bod And Short King Spring

After an offseason with more downs than ups, it’s mercifully time for another Day 1 as the newly-minted Commanders suit up for training camp. Lest we be considered to be solely optimists here on The Cult Of Colt podcast, we take some time right off the bat to talk about what we’re most looking forward to with camp’s arrival.

We’re feeling VERY high on the wide receiving corps and are buoyed by the fact that we don’t have to spend ANY amount of time thinking about contracts or holdouts for the best young star on the offensive unit with Terry McLaurin’s contract concerns a thing of the past. Scary Terry isn’t the only thing that offers hope, as we’re looking forward to a (maybe?) healthy Curtis Samuel, a hungry Dyami Brown, and the arrival of Jahan Dotson. While we may not be fully Wentz Pilled, we are starting to convince ourselves that there may be more there there than was previously considered there.

Elsewhere, we take some time to chat about our expectations for the defense and how it’s “put up or shut up” time for the oft highly-touted unit that has come up short of expectations despite its on-paper reputation.

It wouldn’t be a Hogs Haven podcast if we didn’t chat a little bit about our potential Mason-Brennan (our namesake!) candidates. It’s super early, but Josh Drayden, Percy Butler, and Jacub Panasiuk sure seem like rock-solid candidates for the annual award. We also take some time to recognize a returning candidate in Jaret Patterson, who once again sees himself on the bubble with lofty fan expectations.

While we’re not here for participation trophies, we’re very excited to christen the new Reed Doughty Award For Guys Who Are Still Somehow Here (working title) to commemorate year five of the Troy Apke experience.

On the other side of the break, we dove into some real good sports talk radio stuff and debate our picks for who we would pick to fill out the ten spots available to move from the 80 Greatest to the 90 Greatest. I’m not sure, but I think I may have gotten Gumbi to come around on Kirk Cousins (even if I don’t fully believe it with my full chest.) We also share our top snubs from the assembled candidates.

In all, we’re super excited to be back for another season of Burgundy & Gold football here on… The Cult of Colt.

