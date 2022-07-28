All aTwitter: 28 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Dan Snyder yacht doc we've all been waiting for! https://t.co/7afFfiY82I — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) July 27, 2022

New additions.

Big names.

Terry McLaurin.



How we ended up here ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022

There was nothing like 1 on 1 during a Washington Redskins training camp.



Fans were right here on you like a battle at the shelter talkin all kinds of sh** pic.twitter.com/AR4PYahFVr — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) July 27, 2022

"I know he's dying to get back out here."



Terry McLaurin on Chase Young after first training camp practice pic.twitter.com/pL01VxERWM — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 27, 2022

Makes you appreciate the team and Terry getting a deal done that much more #HTTC https://t.co/1quxGAXoy6 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2022

Even though he’s not able to practice quite yet, love to see @youngchase907 spending some time with the fans!



Special appearance by Mama @Cyoung10401 too! pic.twitter.com/YqrFogNWEA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2022

Joe Jacoby did not make the list of 12 Seniors Committee Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. https://t.co/ziy9Avpe3k — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 27, 2022

Sammis Reyes on his popularity, and why he wants to stick as an NFL player to help blaze a trail for future foreigners…https://t.co/4XX7hXd4WV pic.twitter.com/jy7ArRCx3v — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 27, 2022

Love to see it.



Carson Wentz taking photos and signing autographs for fans after practice. pic.twitter.com/JiShdU6EJZ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2022

This is our UDFA DE, @JacubPanasiuk, with Kerrigan’s old number, who might be a sleeper pick to make the initial 53 https://t.co/DR6fiKCWhW — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 28, 2022

New column: I wrote about the 20 people who have the most riding on the 2022 NFL season, including the NFL's Russell Westbrook, Carson Wentz ($) https://t.co/q7R6ZaYNO9 pic.twitter.com/7fewg227Zz — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 27, 2022

Rabbit hit the eagle with the flyby stop and go… pic.twitter.com/lettSrKryY — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) July 23, 2022

