Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, and Jonathan Allen talk to the media after the first day of training camp

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media following the first day of training camp https://t.co/6XSlPBuRPM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Practice over. Ron very impressed with Carson on day 1. Likes his retention from the spring pic.twitter.com/U8TBijWB8l— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 27, 2022
Ron Rivera said Carson Wentz's desire to throw the ball stands out. He said there's a "little bit more confidence" than there was in the spring.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Rivera described Carson Wentz as "hyper" today, but liked how he handled the basics (getting in/out of the huddle, etc).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Short practice on Day 1. Ron Rivera on the mic.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Said precaution with Antonio Gibson, who had a hamstring injury in the offseason program. Sat out today. Will ramp up.
Gibson was held out "of an abundance of caution," Rivera said. The plan is to ramp Gibson up before throwing him out there, he added.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Ron sees Antonio Gibson as the more "off-the-edge" threat who's got the elusiveness, while Robinson adds that interior ability https://t.co/msvzH6CACV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr.:
Brian Robinson is a big, strong, powerful back, Rivera said. With Brian, they can take runs inside the tackles with his physicality— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
First day of camp:
There’s a lot of optimism on the first day of camp, Rivera said, but the coaches have to keep their minds focused on the evaluation as a whole— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Rivera said they need to practice better than they did today.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 27, 2022
Losing OTA practices next year:
Ron Rivera addressed the Commanders being docked OTA sessions for next season after the NFL found there was excessive contact in practices: "I disagree with their assessment."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Rivera said coaches reinforced the standards for contact in practices, though not because of the punishment (below) from OTA. Rivera said he disagreed with the penalty. https://t.co/dsMFBZGJZF— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Padded helmets at practice:
Rivera said the guardian caps remove the clack of the helmets, absorb some of the shock and help reduce concussions. The linemen, tight ends and linebackers were them today, but Rivera wouldn’t be surprised if they’re mandated across the league at some point— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera: "Just watching Terry [McLaurin] go deep and catching the ball the way he did and going after it and making the plays, if anybody's wondering why we did [his contract], that's to me is the perfect example of why we did it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks with the media following the first day of training camp https://t.co/IcTi6IcFqc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
Timing and chemistry:
Carson Wentz said he's "staying the course" and feels good on the first day of camp. Early on, he tries to focus on the timing and chemistry with his targets: "That's really the focal point."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz is addressing the media. Said he’s still getting to know his teammates but he’s starting to get used to his receivers’ tendencies and play style— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
A lot of work to do:
Carson Wentz is addressing the media. Said he’s still getting to know his teammates but he’s starting to get used to his receivers’ tendencies and play style— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Building relationships:
Very tall Carson Wentz on how one builds locker room camaraderie. pic.twitter.com/vkF4J1PI3u— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Working with teammates in California:
Wentz was pleased with the time he spent with his receivers in Calofornia. The on-field work was great, but he also cherished getting to know his teammates and their hobbies— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Goals:
Everyone has goals and high expectations, Wentz said, but he and his teammates don’t bring up things like playoffs. They’re just focused on how they can get better.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
"It's just ball":
Wentz still gets amped up for camp....Said he still gets goosebumps heading in and then, "it's just ball" He's heading into year 7— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 27, 2022
The last two years/teams:
Carson Wentz on any introspection going into this camp after what happened his last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/PlxyWaTvHr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Support from Ron Rivera:
Rivera has made it clear that Wentz is wanted. That builds confidence, Wentz said, he’s able to play more free— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Approach to training camp practices:
Asked Carson Wentz if he treats camp as a chance to take risks (some QBs do like to let it rip since turnovers don't count). Wentz, though, prefers to keep it as game-like as possible. "I want to be clean, I want to be efficient, I want to be effective"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Fan support:
Wentz said the fans’ support means a lot, especially with Covid protocols. Having those interactions is refreshing and hopes the team can give them something to cheer about— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Jonathan Allen
LIVE: DT Jon Allen speaks with the media following the first day of training camp https://t.co/ncXvuqA6tI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
Successful training camp:
Jon Allen is up next. Said a successful camp is for everyone to come out healthy and understand their roles. Classic Jon Allen answer— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Jonathan Allen at the podium. “As a defense when you have a guy like Carson , it’s our job to get him the ball back as much as possible.” pic.twitter.com/wh8gGLioBd— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 27, 2022
Jon Allen says of Carson Wentz: exactly what you want in a quarterback. Said “given me no reason to doubt him at all”— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Jonathan Allen doesn’t care about what’s been said about Carson Wentz. Allen is solely basing his opinion of Wentz off of what he sees day to day, and so far, Allen approves of what he’s seeing pic.twitter.com/bIKYJCfwCF— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Goals/improvement:
Jon Allen said you don’t reach your goals by focusing on them every day. Instead, focusing on how you can improve to reach those goal is how you accomplish them. Allen is dropping some deep wisdom today— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Padded helmets:
Asked about wearing the padded “guardian” on the helmet Jon Allen says “no comment”.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Loading comments...