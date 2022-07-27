Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 1

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the first day of training camp practices. The team placed Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Chase Young, and Logan Thomas on the PUP list yesterday as they all recover from season-ending injuries from last year. Cornelius Lucas was placed on the active/NFI list, but is expected back at practice soon.
Training Camp
Training Camp 2022 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eP9C5Obzsd— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2022
It’s about that time. pic.twitter.com/dSa1rYGqBh— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 27, 2022
Welcome back!
Hi @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/ywBhNfjaBE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
Ready for the first day of practice pic.twitter.com/TtXyI8M9dN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
This guy pic.twitter.com/eCy2rI9une— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022
First player on the field
First player out to the field for training camp 2022 is … *drumroll* … WR Marken Michel #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Tb9sbCSuqT— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke with some early morning pre-warmup work. pic.twitter.com/Ag8DIu7nrB— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Padded helmets
Some players wearing these specialized helmets for first portions of training camp. Intended to reduce head trauma pic.twitter.com/ZumL8pidCe— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2022
Players league-wide are wearing Guardian Caps during 2022 preseason practices – the latest example of the NFL’s continued work to foster innovation that leads to better protective equipment and makes the game safer for players. pic.twitter.com/gB4aAF7YHG— NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2022
Jonathan Allen
@jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/5QTGvelaq7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2022
Chase Young
Chase Young walking out to camp for day 1 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WVyRxEFtoZ— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz
Day 1⃣ of camp with QB1⃣ pic.twitter.com/wV5vyxptQJ— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz up and over the very tall net pic.twitter.com/K5dalYXMbi— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz … pic.twitter.com/0FPe3bhAr9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Terry's here and we love it pic.twitter.com/JD35K7932X— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 27, 2022
I could watch Terry run routes all day pic.twitter.com/MZxW8Y9ccs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Running Backs:
Here are the running backs… with no Antonio Gibson. Gibson is starting off the first day of camp on the side field pic.twitter.com/MDwn5WqpXt— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Commanders running back crew— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 27, 2022
However, Antonio Gibson is on the side field where the injured players workout. Update coming soon…. @wusa9 #HTTC
More: https://t.co/R7971Dgy94 pic.twitter.com/C3FY2JaQiV
Antonio Gibson
RB Antonio Gibson working on the side field. Had a minor hamstring issue out of minicamp. Will gradually ease him into more work.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Brian Robinson
Back at it again with some action from Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/TYWTBqR2br— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Fan attendance
Not sure how many fans are permitted, but not many so far. pic.twitter.com/n2h1bK74jI— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 27, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel running. Early WR drills pic.twitter.com/Tb4RoAJOzt— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2022
Players back on the field
Sammis Reyes is participating in individual drills. He was largely MIA in the spring with a knee injury. Charles Leno and Dax Milne other previously banged up guys now back.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
DL drills
DL working at taking on blockers while keeping an eye on thrown objects. pic.twitter.com/XHDYxBq7Uf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 27, 2022
Starting group at D-line: Sweat, Payne, Allen, James Smith-Williams— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Tight Ends
John Bates, Cole Turner and Sammis Reyes pic.twitter.com/YHcUSn4WML— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Sam is Reyes, who missed all of the earlier offseason work, is back to compete in a jammed tight end room pic.twitter.com/d6Qw0oqUOP— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
Wide receivers
When I asked Rivera about the bottom of the receiver corps, he said it should be very competitive. Can Sims and Kelvin Harmon will be part of that. It should be fun to see how they perform this month pic.twitter.com/V5fC4yro2p— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
What we’ve been waiting to see: Wentz to Terry pic.twitter.com/T2yg33h6r2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Terry from Carson, right in stride. Wentz being able to throw accurately and give his wideouts a chance for YAC is a key this year pic.twitter.com/8y6r2k1EKD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
More Wentz to Terry. We didn’t see that this spring. pic.twitter.com/wHF4r3ZV1a— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) July 27, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Dotson on far field. Quick feet and great hands. Seen that for a few months now. pic.twitter.com/UB6AHav3P7— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke just a little short
Heinicke airs it out to Cam Sims, but the pass fell incomplete with Darrick Forrest providing coverage— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Troy Apke
Troy Apke has an opportunity for an easy pick from Heinicke but lets it pop out of his hands. As Chris Harris would say, I guess Troy doesn’t like nice things— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
McLaurin beats his man snags a bomb from Wentz. I’m sure I’ll be saying that a lot this season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz just thew a deep ball along the right sideline and Terry McLaurin caught it while falling backward. Similar to the catch he had against the Chargers last year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson
Carson to Jahan ➡️ ⬅️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3QcQ2bgkJQ— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 27, 2022
Andrew Norwell vs Casey Toohill
Really liked Andrew Norwell’s rep against Casey Toohill. He stopped Toohill in his tracks on a pass-rush and the rep ended with Toohill on the ground— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Dax Milne
Back-to-back grabs from Dax Milne. Milne made the roster as a seventh-round pick last year. Interested to see where he lands this season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Brian Robinson vs William Jackson...almost
Brian Robinson made a catch and was immediately met by William Jackson on what would have been quite the collision. After the play was over, both players smiled and pointed at each other— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Slot WR
Training camp Day 1 team observations: The Commanders are definitely rotating who they’re using in the slot between Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Really depends on the formation, but that’s good versatility to have. Three main wideouts have been McLaurin, Samuel and Dotson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Secondary rotation
At safety: Washington is rotating Forrest and Butler when they go to their 3 safety look to pair with Curl/McCain. Curl in the box. St-Juste working as the nickel corner.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
St-Juste getting some work in the slot vs. different styles. One play it's Dotson; then a TE; then Samuel.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Cam Sims vs Benjamin St-Juste
Nice pass to Cam Sims to Carson Wentz, but Benjamin St-Juste comes in at the last second to knock the ball away— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Defense winning the 1st day of practice
The defense normally has the edge early in camp, and that's been the case so far. Carson Wentz, despite a flashy deep ball to Terry, is still finding his way. The DBs and the line have done a good job of being very handsy, getting their hands on passes. St-Juste sticks out.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
Sammis Reyes
Sammis Reyes getting some post-practice work. @BenStandig pic.twitter.com/ioWfSUBoDX— John Keim (@john_keim) July 27, 2022
Terry McLaurin/Jahan Dotson
Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson showing fans some love after Day 1 of camp pic.twitter.com/eUkKRMHcIX— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 27, 2022
Terry's message to the fans
John Bates
Got the chance to catch up with John Bates after practice and asked him about his opportunity to get more snaps and his thoughts on catching passes from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/2yXOVxsVyS— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 27, 2022
Some random guys that popped:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 27, 2022
- Safety Darrick Forrest (great pass breakup on Cam Sims, was third safety at time with Curl-McCain)
- Tight end Curtis Hodges (Hauled in a bullet from Wentz)
Notes
Rejoice everyone — my Camp Observations are back. Get notes on Carson Wentz's day and approach to practice, a standout play from BSJ and a new tracker that I'll be including from here on out https://t.co/wk6q8O9y9S— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 27, 2022
