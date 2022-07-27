All aTwitter: 27 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2022
--C Tyler Larsen
--C Chase Roullier
--TE Logan Thomas
--DE Chase Young
And placed T Cornelius Lucas on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
This is extremely important. Chase Young had surgery on both knees.— Craig Hoffman (@HoffmanShow) July 26, 2022
ACL reconstruction on his right knee. Pulling the graft from his left knee.
That slows and adds to the rehab. https://t.co/BPDkuf7sOY
"Chase Young is probably the one that will take the most time."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
Ron Rivera provides updates on the 4 Commanders who will start camp on the PUP list pic.twitter.com/5IQQGduIsW
The latest Commanders news on the eve of training camp from @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/VMKyHCR34L— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
Rivera said Wes Schweitzer is a more than accomplished lineman, and he knows a lot about veteran guards Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell. Emphasized that the Commanders like to have 10 players at O-Line they feel good about, and they do— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
Update: OT Cornelius Lucas placed on non-football illness list.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022
Rivera says Cornelius Lucas' situation 'should be short-term' and he's just waiting to see the doctor. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 26, 2022
“I want to get the fan base back.”— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
Coach Rivera speaking from the heart. pic.twitter.com/LXJayGklA5
Didn't get to ask a question and certainly not this one - but you have to wonder how much of a distraction Dan's choice of testimony on day two of training camp is when Rivera has done EVERYTHING he can to seperate the football operation from the past & current black cloud.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 26, 2022
From attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz to Dan Snyder’s attorney: pic.twitter.com/SB55AWZ7Bb— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2022
Commanders fans can now vote for their preferred choice of lyrics to "Hail to the Commanders" and vote for their choice of team mascot.https://t.co/AgIrcrCwJV pic.twitter.com/9HY2qvuidF— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 26, 2022
I know HTTR is iconic and a big piece of this team's history... but I would prefer if they create something fresh OR simply do a better job of recreating the current fight song... their additions are lazy and uninspiring— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) July 26, 2022
We're revamping our fight song for the Commanders era!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2022
Vote on the new lyrics ⬇️
Jason Wright a couple weeks ago:— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 26, 2022
"I'm excited about the fight song being played in the stadium again. It'll have basically the same tune. I know some people are gonna sing the old lyrics. That's fine. That's fine."https://t.co/9EjhTex7OO
Please put these in front of a different focus group https://t.co/Q3htLBBxrt— Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) July 26, 2022
Voting for the new mascot begins on 13 August per the team website: pic.twitter.com/NcTPNGlFqS— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 26, 2022
Ron Rivera is "going to see what we've got for the first week" at linebacker before deciding whether outside reinforcements are needed. Says the Buffalo Nickel situation could also influence that LB situation— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
As a Trio, this unit is the best in the NFC East...followed by the Cowboys https://t.co/tSQoHhgRJI— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 26, 2022
John Keim:https://t.co/sKFmfIqxIy pic.twitter.com/muDFHj8SWu— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 26, 2022
Why Former Scout Don Warren Is Optimistic about Carson Wentz.... Excellent insight... https://t.co/jhSuQuwCop via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts had the 31st ranked offensive line last season.— Disco (@discoque5) July 26, 2022
I enjoyed reading this. https://t.co/Iwihbcbds2— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 26, 2022
Antonio Gibson getting a little bit of love af #11.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 26, 2022
Not sure I'd put him over Aaron Jones .
Javonte Williams is getting a little shafted too. #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/4EAUCLQNIT
Terry McLaurin quickly defeats White vertically. QB doesn’t look his way! At least peek towards your best player! #httc pic.twitter.com/R501zl3wr5— Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) July 25, 2022
Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson posted this hype video on IG from his recent trip to LA with teammates Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin + others https://t.co/tFgvlEirG6 pic.twitter.com/DPoFJBH9hQ— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 27, 2022
Coach Rivera discusses how the addition of Carson to the roster changed his expectations for the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vLgGuHowlM— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
Coach Rivera making his expectations clear for the upcoming season ..— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
“We expect to win.” pic.twitter.com/AATLsPc6TS
Ron Rivera was asked why he shot down the idea of his third season being playoff or bust. "Why put pressure on us? Why don't we just leave it at winning and we'll go from there." #Commanders #NFL— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 26, 2022
year ✌️ pic.twitter.com/WOxbCddm22— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) July 26, 2022
Coming up Saturday --— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 26, 2022
13 hours of LIVE 'Training Camp: Back Together Saturday' coverage on @nflnetwork starting at 9a ET!
Full details: https://t.co/kqg7txu5sd pic.twitter.com/riow0Etsg0
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan met this morning with Jimmy Garoppolo. The three men talked, and after, Shanahan told reporters, “We have moved on to Trey.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022
Kyle Shanahan confirms that Trey Lance is officially QB1 for the 49ers— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 26, 2022
(via @49ers m)pic.twitter.com/LFmaYFOT3z
There is no way someone actually thinks this, right???? pic.twitter.com/kqlw4VuTtu— • ✭ (@6Blackhawks) July 25, 2022
Seahawks RB Chris Carson retiring from NFL after five seasons. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WiY2AUHYrt— NFL (@NFL) July 26, 2022
From Inside Training Camp: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson will retire from the NFL at age 27. All the details... pic.twitter.com/FWVTvR4hmf— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022
#Titans CB Buster Skrine informed the team that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2022
Spent his career with the Browns, Jets, Bears, 49ers and Titans.
From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022
Don’t be surprised when you see teams across the league using these Guardian Pads during training camp - the league is mandating OL, DL, TE and LB’s wear them but obviously other positions can too … I guess Wes Welker was ahead of his time #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rz6HgQbPua— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 26, 2022
With only a few exceptions, most NFL teams are holding Training Camps at their home bases.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) July 26, 2022
Are the days of the 'destination camp' over?
Would be a shame, but that seems to be the trend. https://t.co/B2rwkMGcoR
In the 1970s, outside of the team's top 2 WRs, a team's other wide receivers typically had about 8% of a team's receiving yards.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 26, 2022
In modern times, that number is over 20%, which is why passing numbers are up but not for WR1s (on a per-game basis).https://t.co/Bk6viqmCei pic.twitter.com/OKaH2ABSfs
Colts’ LB Darius Leonard told reporters today that he now wants to be called “Shaquille”, which is what his family calls him.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022
So from here on in, he’s Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard.
Rodgers reporting for camp pic.twitter.com/hhxbmmrszw— FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 26, 2022
Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022
Every nfl training camp report day press conference pic.twitter.com/tUZCE3quyZ— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) July 26, 2022
Absolutely insane! pic.twitter.com/s7DbQJxEiF— People Are Awesome (@Osmpeoples) July 25, 2022
Cricket is wild pic.twitter.com/7MtXzOdXXy— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 24, 2022
This is awesome! WoW pic.twitter.com/zAOW40IeQ5— Figen (@TheFigen) July 23, 2022
Just OMG— Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022
(Sri Lanka)pic.twitter.com/EV7JAtRv3l
