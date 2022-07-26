Ron Rivera Presser: Playoffs or Bust? No, but it's fair to say we expect to win

We have placed the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 26, 2022
--C Tyler Larsen
--C Chase Roullier
--TE Logan Thomas
--DE Chase Young
And placed T Cornelius Lucas on the Active/Non-Football Injury List
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media ahead of Day 1 of training camp
PUP list:
Of 4 players on Commanders PUP list Ron Rivera says Chase Young is likely to take the most time. The coach won’t give a timeline for any players though. Sounds like Young will need real time pic.twitter.com/QzLZ4fY6Rc— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
"Chase Young is probably the one that will take the most time" https://t.co/9X4e56myZP— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
Ron Rivera: C Chase Roullier has had “some really good sessions,” and he might be the first one of the PUP list.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 26, 2022
DE Chase Young (ACL) has “the most concern” as far as timeline of his return. He’s probably “going to take the most time.” pic.twitter.com/rKxiYzX5RD
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera said of the 4 players on PUP: "Chase Young is probably the one that will take the most time. It was serious. Anytime you're talking about an ACL it's down the line. We have to wait and see."— John Keim (@john_keim) July 26, 2022
Said Chase Roullier might be the 1st to come off the list.
Rivera's been clear there has been no setback or issue with Chase Young's rehab, just that the team doesnt believe in timelines for injuries. Young's injury was serious and it happened late last season. Says "unfair expectation" to believe he would be here to open camp— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
Logan Thomas:
Asked about Logan Thomas, who injured his knee in December, being ahead of Chase Young in rehab, who injured his knee in November, Ron Rivera says simply, "they were different injuries."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
On why he thinks Logan is ahead of Chase despite Logan tearing his ACL a month after Chase, Ron Rivera says simply "It was a different injury." Chase told us in June that doctors took a graft from the patella in his other knee during his surgery— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
Cornelius Lucas:
Rivera says Cornelius Lucas' situation 'should be short-term' and he's just waiting to see the doctor. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) July 26, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Rivera said having a quarterback of Carson Wentz's stature changes their focus heading into training camp. He's looking forward to seeing what the team will look like this month— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
Ron Rivera anticipates the offensive playbook to be more "broad" and "opened up" with Carson Wentz able to do more vertically at QB. Feel like that's what every team says every season, but hopefully it comes true here— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
Ron Rivera said he and Carson Wentz had some time together today. The coach had a simple message for the new QB on his third team in three years:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022
You are wanted here.
Ron Rivera met with QB Carson Wentz ahead of Commanders training camp.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
"I just wanted to reiterate that he's wanted here." pic.twitter.com/B6z0MtJ5Xq
Coach Rivera discusses how the addition of Carson to the roster changed his expectations for the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vLgGuHowlM— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
No Covid protocols for training camp:
This will be Rivera's first camp in Washington without any COVID restrictions: "I'm more excited than I am in the past. There's some normal to this."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) July 26, 2022
Playoffs or bust?:
Coach Rivera making his expectations clear for the upcoming season ..— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
“We expect to win.” pic.twitter.com/AATLsPc6TS
Ron Rivera asked if it's fair to say it's "playoffs or bust" for the Commanders: "No. It's not. It's fair to say we expect to win."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 26, 2022
How much pressure does Ron Rivera and the coaching staff feel before the 2022 season?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
"The pressure more so than anything else is winning." pic.twitter.com/FKt0cl9NRl
Ron Rivera often mentions how his Carolina team improved lots in his third year in relation to this season. Does that mean it's playoffs or bust in 2022?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022
"We expect to win. We'll leave it at that."
Wes Schweitzer:
Rivera said Wes Schweitzer is a more than accomplished lineman, and he knows a lot about veteran guards Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell. Emphasized that the Commanders like to have 10 players at O-Line they feel good about, and they do— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
Montez Sweat:
With Chase Young on the shelf, Ron Rivera says "we expect Montez to play to his ability." Doesnt want to ask more from Sweat but the coach believes he can deliver at a high level— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
Defensive End depth:
Until Chase Young is ready, Rivera said the other players at DE will need to step up. He feels good about the depth, which includes Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams, Shake Toney, William Bradley-King among others— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
Linebacker:
Ron Rivera is "going to see what we've got for the first week" at linebacker before deciding whether outside reinforcements are needed. Says the Buffalo Nickel situation could also influence that LB situation— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
Rivera says he wants to watch the LB unit to start camp before there's any decisions about shopping for veteran free agents. Says same thing looking at buffalo nickel role— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
Off field distractions:
Rivera being honest about the difficulties trying to build a winning team with the off-field issues, and how much it hampers getting fan buy-in. The coach also points out he understands the seriousness of the issues.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 26, 2022
Winning the fans back:
“I want to get the fan base back.”— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 26, 2022
Coach Rivera speaking from the heart. pic.twitter.com/LXJayGklA5
Wide receiver depth:
Asked Rivera about the bottom of the receiver position. He said he feels the five, six and seven spots at that group are going to be "very competitive"— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
Tight End Depth:
When asked about what he expects out of the tight ends with Logan Thomas on the PUP list, Rivera said it'll be a good opportunity for the two's and three's to play like one's and two's. It's a young group, so the extra playing time is going to be valuable— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 26, 2022
New fight song voting:
Ron Rivera said he likes the sound of "mission." https://t.co/TbarYQPe9u— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022
Commanders coach Ron Rivera would vote “OPTION 2” for the team NEW fight song.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 26, 2022
“Because we are on a mission” said Rivera. #HTTC
More: https://t.co/R7971Dg0jw pic.twitter.com/hJYMSdsLXN
