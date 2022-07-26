Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E23

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—the offseason is ever so close to being over. It’s the eve of training camp, which means we will be treated to brand spanking new film of our guys in helmets and pads...or whatever they are allowed to wear these days in July.

We have no draft scheduled for tonight—just questions upon questions about what it is we are about to see.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 8:30 PM—if you know, you know. The International Owner of Mystery is floating somewhere offshore, still expertly dodging a Congressional subpoena. He needs no training camp for that—he’s in midseason form when it comes to being a complete delinquent.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (around 8:30 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!