Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Why Terry McLaurin was 'really glad' to be at Carson Wentz's throwing camp | RSN

Terry McLaurin gives NBC Sports Washington insight into what Carson Wentz's July throwing camp was like.

Curtis Samuel feels like football was 'taken away' from him in 2021 | RSN

Curtis Samuel is anxious to get his second year in Washington started after such a trying debut campaign with the club.

Antonio Gibson is prepared to be known exclusively as a running back | RSN

Antonio Gibson has been known as an ex-receiver-turned-running-back in the NFL so far. He's ready to shed the first half of that label.

Commanders file trademark for new 'entertainment team' name | RSN

It appears the Commanders have found a new name for their gameday entertainment team.

Daniel Snyder, House oversight panel have not agreed on interview terms - The Washington Post

The procedural step does not indicate a resolution to the disagreement over the terms of the testimony.

Washington Commanders training camp preview - Is Carson Wentz the answer at quarterback?

The Commanders' success this season could hinge on how well Wentz acclimates and the health of Chase Young and Logan Thomas.

Pete's Post Office: The pre-Commanders training camp edition | RSN

In this edition of Pete's Post Office, Pete Hailey answers a multitude of questions just ahead of 2022 training camp.

NFL MVP odds: Who is favored to win in 2022-23? | RSN

The NFL has no shortage of exceptional talent. These athletes are favored to take home the 2022-23 MVP award.

Kennedy Center ceremony for Brig Owens a celebration fit for a leader both on the field and in life - Washington Times

Those who were fortunate enough to know Brig Owens will gather Tuesday at the Kennedy Center to celebrate his life. It was a life worth celebrating. He was a force in the Washington community long after his NFL career ended in 1977.

Training camp preview | Offensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the offensive linemen.

Training camp preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the safeties.

Training camp preview | Running back

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the running backs.

Commanders Camp: Expectations Heading Into 2022

With all players reporting for Commanders training camp this week, it's time for letting out my expectations that have built up over the last few months.