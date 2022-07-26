Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Why Terry McLaurin was 'really glad' to be at Carson Wentz's throwing camp | RSN
Terry McLaurin gives NBC Sports Washington insight into what Carson Wentz's July throwing camp was like.
Curtis Samuel feels like football was 'taken away' from him in 2021 | RSN
Curtis Samuel is anxious to get his second year in Washington started after such a trying debut campaign with the club.
Antonio Gibson is prepared to be known exclusively as a running back | RSN
Antonio Gibson has been known as an ex-receiver-turned-running-back in the NFL so far. He's ready to shed the first half of that label.
Commanders file trademark for new 'entertainment team' name | RSN
It appears the Commanders have found a new name for their gameday entertainment team.
Daniel Snyder, House oversight panel have not agreed on interview terms - The Washington Post
The procedural step does not indicate a resolution to the disagreement over the terms of the testimony.
Washington Commanders training camp preview - Is Carson Wentz the answer at quarterback?
The Commanders' success this season could hinge on how well Wentz acclimates and the health of Chase Young and Logan Thomas.
Pete's Post Office: The pre-Commanders training camp edition | RSN
In this edition of Pete's Post Office, Pete Hailey answers a multitude of questions just ahead of 2022 training camp.
NFL MVP odds: Who is favored to win in 2022-23? | RSN
The NFL has no shortage of exceptional talent. These athletes are favored to take home the 2022-23 MVP award.
Kennedy Center ceremony for Brig Owens a celebration fit for a leader both on the field and in life - Washington Times
Those who were fortunate enough to know Brig Owens will gather Tuesday at the Kennedy Center to celebrate his life. It was a life worth celebrating. He was a force in the Washington community long after his NFL career ended in 1977.
Training camp preview | Offensive line
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the offensive linemen.
Training camp preview | Safety
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the safeties.
Training camp preview | Running back
Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they’ve changed in the past year. Next up are the running backs.
Commanders Camp: Expectations Heading Into 2022
With all players reporting for Commanders training camp this week, it's time for letting out my expectations that have built up over the last few months.
Loading comments...