All aTwitter: 26 July 2022

Tuesday reporting; Wednesday on the field https://t.co/fgY5GsUFCx— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 26, 2022
Fascinating to listen to local media versus national media on Commanders.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) July 25, 2022
National media thinks very little of Washington. Like, very very little. Mostly driven by a perception that Wentz is absolute garbage. And he may be.
Local media, though, is much higher.
I’ve seen this argument a lot and I don’t get it. I would like a good QB who can do both and is smart with when they take chances. That’s what the top QBs in the league do.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 25, 2022
We don’t need to use one extreme (Cousins) to validate the other extreme (Wentz) https://t.co/IXRGMeMIwz
Great line on Carson Wentz from @DZangaroNBCS - 'There's a playmaker hero complex with Carson where he just wants to make every play...there are times it works and looks great...and other times when he doesn't know when to say when'— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 25, 2022
Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson dancing for a new Eastern Motors commercial shoot.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 25, 2022
Who’s got the best moves? pic.twitter.com/XJmKWEXIt2
Commanders Terry McLaurin and I created our own @EASTERNMOTORS commercial......— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 25, 2022
wait for the end! @wusa9 @TheTerry_25 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uhvcDri2pp
Thank you! Appreciate the love! https://t.co/SODRK7nshS— SamuelCosmi (@SamCosmi) July 25, 2022
Wow. From Sheehan on @AlGaldi podcast…— e-vecna (now a clippers fan) (@dmv_ce) July 25, 2022
“Someone told me recently… some of the players believe Dotson is the best receiver on the team.
That’s how great he looked in the offseason”
There’s been some comparing of Jahan Dotson to Terry McLaurin. I asked McLaurin today what he thought about those comps. He thought they were fair and went on to say this… pic.twitter.com/DbTcN1iFoe— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 26, 2022
Remember when Ereck Flowers' release came as a surprise in March? Well, training camp starts this week and he's still a free agent. Landon Collins and Jon Bostic, two former starters on Washington's defense, also remain FAs.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) July 25, 2022
WATCH This Run By #Alabama RB Brian Robinson @BrianR_4 #MiamiVsBama pic.twitter.com/wlwTLb3rZ8— InsideBamaRecruiting Alabama Football (@RTRnews) September 7, 2021
Fun fact: If the Commanders can win at least 7 games this season, including the playoffs, Ron Rivera (93) will reach 100 in his career. Currently only 6 active head coaches have hit triple-digits in career wins.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 25, 2022
Is there a place to file an application for it not to be called that? https://t.co/tDdRVkqulN— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) July 25, 2022
The #Chargers have hired former West Virginia QB Pat White as an offensive assistant, they announced.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2022
He joins the team after spending last training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. pic.twitter.com/lxDkD5aWa9
From @NFLTotalAccess: More on #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s unique contract. pic.twitter.com/Z3wpI7H8gy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022
Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022
Hasn't worked that well against NFL athletes. And if he's already peaked, then Arizona just lit a pile of money on fire. https://t.co/9wItdJ1rbq— Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) July 26, 2022
Deshaun Watson got a contract that has guarantees that stay in place if the NFL suspends him. Kyler Murray has to go to study hall to ensure he doesn't lose his.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 25, 2022
Kyler's contract clause has @DCarr8 & @RealMikeRob VERY confused— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 25, 2022
"Peyton Manning is freaking out at home...This part [of the contract] is extremely concerning." pic.twitter.com/ZPgYpL1hH0
Which 2nd-year QB makes the biggest leap this year?— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 26, 2022
It’s going to be a theme this entire 2022 #NFL season, so we asked @markschlereth to break it down for us: pic.twitter.com/SvjWPQ0SuN
Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022https://t.co/lxOVvZBfnL pic.twitter.com/uGvU1SLcLZ— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 26, 2022
The guys talk about the latest “LIST” to hit the #NFL Twittersphere — this one from @SandoNFL of @TheAthleticNFL that put 35 quarterbacks into a tier system: pic.twitter.com/nWNF25r9YH— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 26, 2022
Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. “It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said about his career.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022
