All aTwitter: 25 July 2022

Joined by former Washington TE and recently retired scout Donnie Warren. We discuss: the current roster: why he LOVES the TE group, WR talent and concerns about D; His playing days; Joe Gibbs; Ron Rivera; Wordle with Russ Grimm and more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/crk5DJ157y — John Keim (@john_keim) July 24, 2022

ESPN is doing a feature on Tight End University. Here’s Logan Thomas and John Bates next to each other during a tape session pic.twitter.com/qZT531WmcA — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 24, 2022

You let me know I got you — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) July 23, 2022

Corners - but closer than many will believe. Our back end is not bad — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 23, 2022

Made it through week 1 of the @Colts 2021 season.



By my count 8 of @cj_wentz incomplete passes where 100% not on him.



Only saw 3 actual inaccurate passes.



And WOW was their OL bad.@Commanders @JunksRadio @granthpaulsen @funnydanny @JPFinlayNBCS @BMitchliveNBCS



Gm 2 next — RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022

Also @cj_wentz is sidelined on the last drive after being folded up like a pretzel on a sack.



I can't really overstate how bad the @Colts pass pro was thru wk 2 last year. @JPFinlayNBCS @granthpaulsen @funnydanny @BenStandig @BMitchliveNBCS @NickiJhabvala



Gm 3 next — RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022

This is true to a degree, but through week 2 so far that OL was getting manhandled within 1 second of the snap.



It's bringing back shades of Brady vs the Rams in the playoffs.



I'll work through the whole season and post my thoughts on this thread. — RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022

Didn't realize this current cycle of mediocrity the #Commanders have been in.



Guess it makes sense when reflecting on the Gruden/Cousins era.



Washington needs to get over the hump. pic.twitter.com/KAEw3lwkbI — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 25, 2022

Bears’ alternate helmets and uniforms for their week 6, Thursday Night Football game vs. Washington:



@ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/yAIqhTq8Hv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2022

The #Cardinals have unveiled a black alternate helmet that will be worn three times this season: pic.twitter.com/x7S3uZZlLh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2022

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment."



Davante Adams on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his QB.@JosinaAnderson | @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/8sKcY07M5L — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 22, 2022

Davante Adams attempts to clarify comment suggesting Derek Carr is a Hall of Famer. https://t.co/nOGucpHqc4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2022

I don’t want to bring it up but Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won a Super Bowl or a Conference Championship since this play.



It was always a chess match between us every time we played. I’m sure he’d say the same thing.



Man I miss this rivalry @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/6j5RLY0Xpd — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 24, 2022

FA CB Chris Harris Generating Interest https://t.co/Pwag35aYQH pic.twitter.com/Qvi94PTIGg — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 24, 2022

Von Miller says he's embracing dorm life at Bills training camp, but...



"I'm 33-years-old. Toilet paper's different. Beds are different. There's no TV." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2022

2022 Rams will be first team with 3 defensive players with 3+ All-Pro selections and 5+ Pro Bowl nods in their career since the 1981 Steelers. The latter featured Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Jack Ham.@NFLResearch — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2022

Bengals Made Six Roster Moves Including Placing OT La'el Collins On NFI List https://t.co/HALXKYbn4v #NFL pic.twitter.com/h52M1plUHR — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 24, 2022

Google reportedly has made a bid for Sunday Ticket, which would stream the games on YouTube. https://t.co/fmMdZq1odj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2022

Prior to that, he suffered a neck injury so serious that it disqualified him from service in both the Army and the Navy. After that, he saved a shipmate from drowning in frigid North Atlantic waters. — Bryan Frye (@LaverneusDingle) July 24, 2022

OFFICIAL: The XFL is coming back to Washington, D.C. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 24, 2022

POLL: New XFL team should be called: — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 25, 2022

Fun fact: #Commanders legend and current senior advisor Doug Williams had the honor of officially welcoming Reggie Barlow to the NFL pic.twitter.com/sle24Uzbuo — T M (@reshmanuel) July 25, 2022

Interesting that the XFL has different colors behind each coach in these images. If these are accurate, looks like the XFL 2020 cities will keep at least their same primary color. pic.twitter.com/zpLBMdZTAl — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 25, 2022

“No man I lost my hearing” pic.twitter.com/NfTHS7ig5A — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2022

Peter Sellers died OTD in 1980 at just 54 years of age.

Sellers was a chameleon, his work with The Goons right through to Being There was amazing. He's hilarious in his 3 roles in Dr Strangelove, and the Pink Panther movies were tailormade to show off Seller's immense talent pic.twitter.com/tpxnwuScZn — The Sting (@TSting18) July 24, 2022

Two kids create their own fighting game pic.twitter.com/raCb2HIake — Next Fucking Level (@NxtFukingLevel) July 23, 2022

