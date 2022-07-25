All aTwitter: 25 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Joined by former Washington TE and recently retired scout Donnie Warren. We discuss: the current roster: why he LOVES the TE group, WR talent and concerns about D; His playing days; Joe Gibbs; Ron Rivera; Wordle with Russ Grimm and more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/crk5DJ157y— John Keim (@john_keim) July 24, 2022
ESPN is doing a feature on Tight End University. Here’s Logan Thomas and John Bates next to each other during a tape session pic.twitter.com/qZT531WmcA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 24, 2022
You let me know I got you— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) July 23, 2022
Corners - but closer than many will believe. Our back end is not bad— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 23, 2022
Made it through week 1 of the @Colts 2021 season.— RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022
By my count 8 of @cj_wentz incomplete passes where 100% not on him.
Only saw 3 actual inaccurate passes.
And WOW was their OL bad.@Commanders @JunksRadio @granthpaulsen @funnydanny @JPFinlayNBCS @BMitchliveNBCS
Gm 2 next
Also @cj_wentz is sidelined on the last drive after being folded up like a pretzel on a sack.— RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022
I can't really overstate how bad the @Colts pass pro was thru wk 2 last year. @JPFinlayNBCS @granthpaulsen @funnydanny @BenStandig @BMitchliveNBCS @NickiJhabvala
Gm 3 next
This is true to a degree, but through week 2 so far that OL was getting manhandled within 1 second of the snap.— RJ_Gold_SnyderCut (@Rjjkgold) July 24, 2022
It's bringing back shades of Brady vs the Rams in the playoffs.
I'll work through the whole season and post my thoughts on this thread.
Didn't realize this current cycle of mediocrity the #Commanders have been in.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) July 25, 2022
Guess it makes sense when reflecting on the Gruden/Cousins era.
Washington needs to get over the hump. pic.twitter.com/KAEw3lwkbI
Bears’ alternate helmets and uniforms for their week 6, Thursday Night Football game vs. Washington:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2022
@ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/yAIqhTq8Hv
The #Cardinals have unveiled a black alternate helmet that will be worn three times this season: pic.twitter.com/x7S3uZZlLh— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2022
An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022
"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment."— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 22, 2022
Davante Adams on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his QB.@JosinaAnderson | @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/8sKcY07M5L
Davante Adams attempts to clarify comment suggesting Derek Carr is a Hall of Famer. https://t.co/nOGucpHqc4— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2022
I don’t want to bring it up but Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won a Super Bowl or a Conference Championship since this play.— Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 24, 2022
It was always a chess match between us every time we played. I’m sure he’d say the same thing.
Man I miss this rivalry @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/6j5RLY0Xpd
FA CB Chris Harris Generating Interest https://t.co/Pwag35aYQH pic.twitter.com/Qvi94PTIGg— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 24, 2022
Von Miller says he's embracing dorm life at Bills training camp, but...— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2022
"I'm 33-years-old. Toilet paper's different. Beds are different. There's no TV."
2022 Rams will be first team with 3 defensive players with 3+ All-Pro selections and 5+ Pro Bowl nods in their career since the 1981 Steelers. The latter featured Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Jack Ham.@NFLResearch— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2022
Bengals Made Six Roster Moves Including Placing OT La'el Collins On NFI List https://t.co/HALXKYbn4v #NFL pic.twitter.com/h52M1plUHR— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 24, 2022
Google reportedly has made a bid for Sunday Ticket, which would stream the games on YouTube. https://t.co/fmMdZq1odj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2022
Public service announcement:— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 24, 2022
We’re back in 7️⃣ Sundays. #NFLRedZone pic.twitter.com/mKkvqnDiNd
Prior to that, he suffered a neck injury so serious that it disqualified him from service in both the Army and the Navy. After that, he saved a shipmate from drowning in frigid North Atlantic waters.— Bryan Frye (@LaverneusDingle) July 24, 2022
OFFICIAL: The XFL is coming back to Washington, D.C.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 24, 2022
Now calling these cities, HOME. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/aZj4cve5xK— XFL (@XFL2023) July 24, 2022
POLL: New XFL team should be called:— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 25, 2022
Fun fact: #Commanders legend and current senior advisor Doug Williams had the honor of officially welcoming Reggie Barlow to the NFL pic.twitter.com/sle24Uzbuo— T M (@reshmanuel) July 25, 2022
Interesting that the XFL has different colors behind each coach in these images. If these are accurate, looks like the XFL 2020 cities will keep at least their same primary color. pic.twitter.com/zpLBMdZTAl— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 25, 2022
“No man I lost my hearing” pic.twitter.com/NfTHS7ig5A— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2022
Peter Sellers died OTD in 1980 at just 54 years of age.— The Sting (@TSting18) July 24, 2022
Sellers was a chameleon, his work with The Goons right through to Being There was amazing. He's hilarious in his 3 roles in Dr Strangelove, and the Pink Panther movies were tailormade to show off Seller's immense talent pic.twitter.com/tpxnwuScZn
Two kids create their own fighting game pic.twitter.com/raCb2HIake— Next Fucking Level (@NxtFukingLevel) July 23, 2022
Sometimes the jokes write themselves @KFCradio (via:googleshh2007/ig)pic.twitter.com/2Lxxux05Cw— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 21, 2022
Loading comments...